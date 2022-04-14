April 14 Is ‘Taxpayer Independence Day’ in Florida – Up Until Today You’ve Been Working Just To Pay Your Taxes

It's taken longer this year too!

According to the watchdog group Florida Tax Watch, April 14 is known as 'Taxpayer Independence Day'. It's the day when symbolically, taxpayers in the state of Florida finally begin to earn money for themselves, having finally satisfied their tax obligation for the year.

Put another way, for the average Floridian taxpayer, every dollar earned since the start of 2022 will eventually be required to pay local, state and federal taxes. For the rest of the year, the money earned is their own.

Working just to pay your taxes

This seems like quite a harsh reality and is of course a theoretical way of looking at the realities of tax, but it's also a sobering idea. Even in a state like Florida where state government taxes are relatively low, the first 103 days of the year have been spent making enough money to pay taxes.

Taxpayer independence day will come even later in other states. Consider that in California, citizens have to pay a maximum income tax rate of 13.3% - the highest in the country!

The situation is worsening too - taxpayer independence day comes four days later in 2022 than it did in 2021 according to Florida Tax Watch. In 2019, it fell on April 14th too:

A quarter of every day working to pay tax

The amount of tax that each Floridian will pay, varies according to their income, but the Florida Tax Watch data suggests that the average rate of combined tax is in the region of 28% of income per person.

An alternative way of looking at it is to consider how much time each working day is spent earning money that gets paid over to the government - according to Florida Tax Watch:

"...the average Floridian works 2 hours and 37 minutes every day of the year just to pay all their taxes, the single largest expense incurred—more than food, housing and clothing combined."

A sobering statistic!

Are you surprised at how much time each taxpayer spends effectively working for the government? Is the zero personal income tax rate in Florida part of the reason you choose to live in the state? Let me know in the comments section below.

