Florida Is Home to 77 of the World’s Billionaires According to Latest Forbes Rich List

The latest Forbes rich list of billionaires has just been published, and it reveals that of 2,668 billionaires worldwide, 77 of them choose to live in Florida.

The net worth of many of the super-rich has taken a hit recently, with the pandemic, the Russian invasion of the Ukraine and global inflation playing a part. While there are 87 fewer billionaires in the world today than on the 2021 list, there are 200 new billionaires on this year's list too.

It demonstrates that many have found ways to increase their wealth in spite of the challenges.

Why Florida?

Quite why Florida draws so many of the wealthy is uncertain - perhaps its the climate, the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurialism or the favorable taxes? Either way it seems significant that nearly 3% of the world's billionaires make the sunshine state their home. Indeed, there are 7 billionaires on the list living in the Tampa Bay area alone!

Florida attracts and creates billionaires

Elon Musk tops the list of course, with a net worth of $219 billion, and his Space X business already has an extensive presence in the state of Florida. According to the Forbes list, published on April 6, Musk's fortune grew by $68 billion in the last year alone - more than the total fortunes of all of the Tampa Bay billionaires combined.

Other notable Florida billionaires named by Forbes include:

Former president Donald Trump whose wealth increased in the last year in part due to his social media platform 'Truth Social' which has apparently attracted a significant injection of cash from investors.

Ryan Breslow, a 27-year-old software businessman from Miami who joins the list with a net worth of $2 billion.

Mike Repole, the cofounder of sports drink firm BodyArmor who has a net worth $1.5 billion

Too much money, too much power?

Some feel that it's obscene or unnecessary for individuals to hold so much wealth and power given that many Americans are struggling to survive the inflation and rising cost of living that is being seen in the U.S. right now.

An alternative take could be that having such wealth in the state is a sign of prosperity that might benefit residents of the state through job creation, investment and acts of philanthropy on the part of the super-rich. Maybe there's some truth in both statements!

What do you think about so much wealth being in the hands of relatively few in Florida? Do you believe it's a demonstration of the American dream in action? Let me know in the comments section below.