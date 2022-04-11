Florida Devoting $70 Million To Support And Educate Men To Be Better Dads After Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation

Toby Hazlewood

"One of the worst social trends is the decline of fatherhood" - Gov. DeSantis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDeq6_0f5ncI0L00
Gov. DeSantis with his childFacebook Page of Ron DeSantis

On April 11 Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that will apportion $70 million of state funds towards initiatives that support fathers and promote fatherhood within Florida. The legislation under house bill HB 7065 - 'Child Welfare' - was approved during the state's legislative season.

The new law seeks to assist fathers to be better parents through the delivery of grants and education programs. The governor spoke about the new law at a press conference with two of his own kids by his side:

One in four kids have no father figure

Statistics suggest that a quarter of all children in Florida and across the country grow up without a father, stepfather, or adoptive father in their household. This can leave a distinct void in family structures where kids grow up without a male role-model to contribute positively to their upbringing.

The National Fatherhood Initiative estimates that children with a father present in their lives during childhood are 80% less likely to go to jail and twice as likely to go to college. Children who grow up in a house without a father in the home are four times as likely to end up living in poverty

Certainly not all men who father kids, make good fathers but often when relationships fail, fathers can find themselves cut out of their kids' lives. Other men struggle to adapt to the role of fatherhood and struggle to adapt to the demands that being a father places upon them.

In both instances, kids are denied the positive influence that a good father can be in their lives, and suffer a corresponding lack of mentorship, love and support as a result.

Commenting on the legislation as HB 7065 progressed through the state legislature in February this year, speaker of the house Chris Sprowls had this to say:

“From poverty to crime, to incarceration, just about every negative outcome that we see that faces boys here and across the country can be linked back to an absent father in the home.”

Florida doing more to help underprivileged kids

The signing of HB 7065 is another example of legal changes being approved in 2022 that will focus on improving the lives of under-served and underprivileged kids in the state. Children who don't have the positive influence of a good father or whose fathers need help to deliver the role will benefit from the funds devoted to this initiative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZS10o_0f5ncI0L00
Father and childPhoto by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Just last week Governor DeSantis approved measures intended to get homeless kids and young adults back into education and training programs, and to remove barriers that were keeping them out. Regardless of political partisanship it seems to demonstrate that the state wants to help all of those who need help, however it can.

Do you think it's right that money is devoted to helping men be better fathers? What advice would you offer to fathers in trying to be the best dad they can be? Let me know in the comments section below.

