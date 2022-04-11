Orlando International Airport Joins World’s Top 10 Busiest Airports Based on 2021 Passenger Numbers

Leisure travel provides a welcome boost

Orlando International Airport has just entered the top 10 of the world's busiest airports ranked by passenger traffic according to a study 2021 data published by the Airports Council International (ACI) on April 11.

While Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the list once again, Orlando International has made it onto the list for the first time, edging out Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China.

The rankings are based on passenger data for 2021 so it's reasonable to assume that the numbers reported are not yet representative of normal pre-pandemic life.

However, it's a positive sign regarding the recovery and growing economic prosperity of Florida and the Orlando airport. Passenger numbers through the airport are representative of the area's significance as a tourist destination, both from around the U.S. and from around the world.

The importance of Disney and other tours attractions

Controversy continues to play out between Governor Ron DeSantis and his political leadership, and those in charge of the Disney Corporation regarding recent legislative changes in the state that conflict with some aspects of the so-called 'Woke' ideology.

But it doesn't seem to be having a diminishing effect on the numbers of tourists looking to visit Disney and other tourist attractions in the Florida area.

Air travel is recovering, but not back where it was

According to the TSA, passenger volumes are certainly recovering to pre-pandemic levels but are not yet back to what they were pre-2020.

TSA Data for April 10 showed that 2.2 million passengers flew on April 10, up from 1.5 million on the same day in 2021 and 90,000 on the same day in 2020. However, it's still some way beneath the 2.4 million who flew on April 10, 2019 demonstrating that numbers aren't yet back to where they were.

.With 40.4 million passengers, Florida's Orlando International Airport ranked seventh in 2021, just ahead of China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, and breaking into the top 10 for the first time.

Long passenger wait times

Meanwhile, as Orlando celebrates its ascension to the list, a study reported on April 1 has revealed that two of Florida's biggest airports - Miami and Fort Lauderdale are in positions #1 and #2 respectively for the longest average time for passengers to pass through security checks and passport control in the U.S.

Hopefully while Orlando celebrates the number of passengers wanting to travel through the airport to visit the area, it can also continue to process them efficiently so that wait times are kept to a minimum!

