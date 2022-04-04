Georgia’s Senate Approves Bill Restricting Discussions of Race in Classrooms – A Step Towards Censorship?

Restricting what can be said and discussed in public schools?

Classroom Photo by Sam Balye on Unsplash

On April 1 the Georgia State Senate voted in favor of the bill HB 1084 which could prohibit discussions around matters of race in public school classrooms across the state, from Kindergarten through Grade 12.

Topics that are covered under the bill and which could be censored from conversations in schools, include:

generalized statements suggesting that state one race is inherently superior,

that moral character is racially determined,

that a person is responsible for past actions by others of the same race or

that America is fundamentally racist.

The bill mimics the banning of critical race theory in Florida's classrooms, a measure that was introduced in the state recently as part of Governor Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE' Act.

The Georgia bill, sponsored by Republican Will Wade was passed by the Senate, 32 votes to 21 and will now be reviewed for minor corrections. If it's subsequently approved then it will pass onwards to Governor Kemp for signing into law.

This seems to be a matter that divides politicians along partisan lines. Commenting on it, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Georgia had this to say:

“This legislation is an attack on Georgia students and teachers and government censorship of the worst kind.”

Unpopular with students?

While many of the state's Republican leaders see merit in the bill as it stands, the same cannot be said to be true for many of the teachers and their students who consider it a violation of freedoms of speech and a form of censorship.

Less than a week ago, a number of school pupils gathered at the state's Capitol to speak out against the proposal and to voice their opinions on why it shouldn't be approved.

Whether the bill makes it into law remains to be seen. The precedent set in the neighboring state of Florida suggests that it could conceivably happen. Time will tell.

What do you think about the proposals to limit discussions of race in Georgia's classrooms? Is it a matter of partisan politics or do you think the idea has merit? Let me know in the comments section below.