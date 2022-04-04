Florida Is Enacting a Law To Allow Visitors Into Health Care Facilities Regardless of Future Outbreaks

Toby Hazlewood

Ensuring the sick and vulnerable aren't alone

Hands touching through windowPhoto by Zoe on Unsplash

Governor Ron DeSantis is shortly expected to sign into law the provisions of Senate Bill SB 998 - a bill that ensures the sick and vulnerable in healthcare facilities will not remain isolated from visiting friends and loved-ones, regardless of what the future may bring.

SB 998 - the In-person Visitation Bill - was approved at the end of the state's 2022 legislative season, and is intended to address one of the more unpleasant side-effects experienced during the global pandemic of 2020-21. Sick and elderly patients were stranded alone in healthcare facilities, unable to receive visitors due to constraints placed upon the facilities themselves.

The bill was almost unanimously approved in the House, 115 votes to 2.

North Carolina enacted a similar bill in October 2021:

The side-effects of preventative measures

The measures enacted during the pandemic to protect patients and staff in healthcare facilities during the pandemic resulted in many people being isolated and unable to have visits for many months. Controlling measures may have prevented some spread of infections but it also denied many the human care, contact and comfort of visiting with friends and family.

Many others sadly passed-away at the height of lockdowns, weeks or months after last being visited by loved-ones.

The “No Patient Left Alone Act”

Also known as the "No Patient Left Alone Act", the bill requires healthcare providers (including nursing homes and other residential care facilities to establish visitation policies and procedures within a specified timeframe and ensuring that no patient has to face unreasonable delays before receiving visitors.

Circumstances that have been given as examples where this is particularly important to accommodate include end-of-life situations and childbirth.

Healthcare facilities also won’t be allowed to require proof of any vaccination for a visit.

Woman making a video callPhoto by Georg Arthur Pflueger on Unsplash

In passing this bill into law, Florida joins at least 8 other states with similar legal provisions in place. Many others are also considering similar legal changes.

While we all hope that there will never be another situation as the world faced in 2020-21, it's surely of some comfort to those in care facilities that they may never again be restricted from visiting with their nearest and dearest.

What do you think of the controlling measures that were put in place during the pandemic to protect patients? Were the necessary, or did they do more harm than good for those who suffered or passed away without the comfort of loved-ones near them? Let me know in the comments section below.

