Two People Struck By Lightning in Tampa Outside Spring Training Baseball Game

Lightning does strike twice in the same place

Tampa Bay Lightning NHL team cap Photo by Klim Musalimov on Unsplash

There's a saying, that lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place, but unfortunately that wasn't the case in Tampa on April 2. A man in his sixties and a woman in her twenties were each struck by lightning outside of Raymond James stadium in Tampa, where a spring training baseball game involving the New York Yankees was being played.

Both victims were rushed to hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.

Florida - the lightning capital of the U.S.

The weather conditions in Florida are in part responsible for the large number of lightning strikes and injuries witnessed in the state each year. It's acknowledged as the lightning capital of the United States. The National Weather Service reported that of the 11 lightning related fatalities in the U.S. in 2021, four of those happened in Florida.

That lightning is so common in Florida may even help explain the name of Tampa Bay Lightning, the city's NHL hockey team.

Data from 2013 reported by the CDC suggests that the odds of being struck by lightning in an average year are 1 in 500,000. Interestingly the same data suggests that two thirds of all lightning strikes occur in the afternoon, between 12 and 6pm. It also reveals that 32% of lightning injuries occur indoors.

Lightning over a parking lot Photo by Michael D on Unsplash

Don't shelter under trees, or umbrellas!

In the event of a thunder and lightning storm, the CDC offers simple guidance - "when it roars, go indoors". Measures to limit the chance of being struck by lightning include:

Get off elevated areas (hills, peaks and cliffs)

Get away from ponds, lakes and other bodies of water

Don't shelter under trees or use objects like umbrellas

The effects of ignoring this advice were apparent for a South Carolina man caught on surveillance camera footage who had a very near miss when his umbrella was struck by lightning in 2019.

As for yesterday's baseball - the Yankees beat the Braves convincingly, 10 to 0. Hopefully the victims of the lightning strike will recover fully, and were at least pleased by the result.

Have you ever been struck by lightning or been fearful of being struck by lightning? Let me know in the comments section below.