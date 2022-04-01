Van Zant Brothers Release a Song in Tribute to Florida and Governor DeSantis: Sweet Florida – Song of the Summer?

"We're doing just fine in the sunshine state"

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is a divisive figure for sure. His Republican fans think he's the greatest governor ever and hope he'll go on to run for President in 2024. Others are less appreciative of the governor, his occasionally controversial policies and what they see as his occasionally divisive leadership of the sunshine state.

Well now, a country music group has written a song about him!

The Van Zant brothers are a country music act who clearly think of themselves as fans - so much so that they've just released a record entitled 'Sweet Florida' as a tribute to Governor DeSantis which could well become an unofficial anthem for the state:

It may not top the Billboard Chart, and it may not be to everyone's taste, but at the very least it seems destined to play a part in the soundtrack for his future campaigning!

"He stands up for what he believes"

Released on March 31, video of the song has already received thousands of streams on YouTube. It has also been highlighted by the mainstream news media, the music video cutting between the band singing and a montage of photos and videos of typically Floridian scenes and Governor DeSantis going about his business.

The sentiment of the song seems to be that the Van Zant Brothers are more than happy with the governor for his leadership, praising him and stating that "he stands up for what he believes".

The song continues with a warning and a definitive statement on how they view life in Florida:

"Don't come down here trying to change things, we're doing just fine in the sunshine state."

The Governor appears to love it too

Speaking on Fox and Friends on March 31, the governor gave the song his seal of approval:

“For them to do that, I think it’s really, really special. They did a great job. It is a catchy song.”

He then shared the video to Twitter (using his non-official governor's Twitter account - perhaps a sign that it's intended to be used for future campaigning?):

Check the song out and see if you agree. For those who are less enthusiastic about the governor, it will surely be only a matter of time before a parody version is released? Time will tell!

Do you like the Van Zant Brothers' song about Governor DeSantis? Let me know in the comments section below.