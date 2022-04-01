Florida's Senate Rejects Proposal to Install Surveillance Cameras in Schools - A Welcome Move For Teachers

Was the proposal an overreach of government?

Surveillance camera graffiti Photo by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash

One of the many controversial bills that was considered during Florida's 2022 legislative season was HB 1055, sponsored by Republican Bob Rommel. The bill proposed the installation of video cameras in Florida's public schools.

The good news for those who were against the bill is that it wasn't approved. State records confirm that the bill 'died in Early Learning & Elementary Education Subcommittee'.

The bill was intended to provide parents with the ability to review 'incidents' that occur within the classroom. Rather than this being solely about providing video evidence for parents relating to misbehaving pupils, there was also a suspicion that surveillance would be a means of detecting whether critical race theory is taught in schools - something that Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to prevent as part of the Stop WOKE Act.

Teachers and unions were suspicious

When the bill was proposed, many teachers and unions objected to the measures incorporated within it, viewing it as an overreach of government and against the ethos of 'Freedom Florida'. The motives behind the proposal may have seemed noble, but in practice it appeared to be a means of monitoring and controlling teachers and support staff in schools through each and every day of their work.

Why was HB 1055 rejected?

The specific reasons for the rejection of the bill are not clear, but there are many possibilities.

Rep. Rommel justified the proposed installation of cameras by pointing out that police wear body-cams and video surveillance is all around us. There have been multiple instances this year where police body-cams actually served in catching out police officers who weren't acting in compliance with laws and codes of behavior which demonstrates that they help to keep everyone honest.

Aside from the cost to wire up every public school with the cameras and microphones (which would have meant money wasn't available for other equipment), there was presumably also a fear that teachers would be discouraged from teaching if they feel their every word and move is under scrutiny and judgement?

Whatever led to the rejection of the bill, many of Florida's teachers will be breathing a little easier knowing their every movement isn't now under video surveillance and scrutiny.

What do you think about proposals to introduce more video monitoring into ours and our kids' lives? Do you think this is necessary for safety and security, or is it an invasion of privacy?