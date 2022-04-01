State Troopers Treat 3 Kids to Pizza After Rescuing Them – Another Act of Kindness by Florida’s Police Officers

Going above and beyond the call of duty

On March 31 Florida State Troopers, were called upon to intervene in a domestic situation gone wrong. A parental abduction of three kids had separated the children from their legal custodians, and it was down to officers based out of Tampa, to intervene and recover the children.

It was after the children had been recovered that troopers found themselves waiting to reunite the kids with their legal custodians, and so they passed the time in the kindest and most considerate way they could think of - by treating them to some pizza.

Florida Highway Patrol shared details of the act of kindness via Twitter.

In the midst of the unwelcome excitement of the abduction, the kids were no doubt grateful for the acts of kindness bestowed upon them. Hopefully the pizzas were from one of the pizzerias that recently won Tampa the accolade of being one of the top 15 pizza cities in the United States!

Random acts of kindness by the police

It can be a thankless task to be a police officer at times. In spite of this, the act of kindness by Tampa State Troopers demonstrates that many of the state's officers remain committed to serving the public and acting with kindness, regardless.

Governor DeSantis confirmed in March that the base pay for police officers in Florida will be increased to $50,000. A $5,000 incentive is also being offered to entice officers to Florida from elsewhere in the country.

In March, Florida cops went above and beyond the call of duty when they arrested a DoorDash delivery driver, and then delivered the food he was carrying to the person who had ordered it rather than leaving them waiting.

Pickup basketball with the police and an NBA star

Perhaps one of the most famous random acts of kindness by a police officer came when an officer in Gainesville, FL joined former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal in an impromptu pickup basketball game with some kids. Video of the event went viral online.

Hopefully the kids that were rescued by State Troopers on March 31 are now safely back where they should be. The act of kindness by the troopers was no doubt very welcome in helping calm them down and make them feel cared for.

What random acts of kindness have you given or received recently? Do you believe that Florida's police force get enough credit for the good they do? Let me know in the comments section below.