DeSantis Hits Back at Disney for Hypocrisy:They Operate Disney Cruises to a Country Where Homosexuality Is Criminalized

Toby Hazlewood

Disney protesting unless it threatens profit?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dijCK_0euNdgqJ00
Governor Ron DeSantisShutterstock

Ever since Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed the new 'Parental Rights in Education' bill into law, various organizations, political leaders and corporations have been critical of it and of him - most notably the Disney Corporation.

Their assertion is that the bill (informally known by its critics as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill) is potentially damaging to Florida's kids in preventing the discussion of sexuality, gender identity and sexual orientation in primary school classrooms.

Governor DeSantis appeared on Fox News on March 29 to point out what he sees as hypocrisy on the part of the Disney Corporation - that amongst their many products and services they offer a leisure cruise which stops in the Caribbean nation of Dominica where homosexuality is illegal and same-sex relations are punished with a jail term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1expN6_0euNdgqJ00
Minnie Mouse EarsPhoto by Patrícia Ferreira on Unsplash

He told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the corporation had shown that Disney are happy to publicly protest the law, but when it comes to putting their values ahead of profit, they're not willing to do so:

"It's just an odd manifestation of their corporate values that they actually do Disney cruises to the nation of Dominica, which criminalizes homosexuality. So they're fine doing that and lining their pockets."

The governor went on to state that this was further evidence of a Californian corporation bringing Californian values and viewpoints to a state which is not California, nor is it run by people with such ideals.

DeSantis describes his perspective on the bill

Critics have been quick to jump on board with LGBTQ+ groups who believe the law could have negative effects for Florida's children. But in his interview, Governor DeSantis questioned why critics like Disney are so keen on having the law overturned:

"... why is the hill to die on, to have transgenderism injected into kindergarten classrooms or woke gender ideology injected into second grade classroom."

He has already proudly declared that Florida is the state "where 'woke' goes to die" and it would be easy to see why this particular bill then appeals to the Governor and those who appreciate his leadership.

Meanwhile it seems that the public have mixed opinions on corporate activism by Disney - some have taken a stance and are no longer attending Disney World and believe that such topics covered by the law shouldn't come up in classes at primary school, where others believe in standing up for LGBTQ+ groups.

Time will tell if the law stands or not.

Are you in favor of the Parental Rights In Education Bill or not? Do you think the governor is right to call out hypocrisy on the part of Disney? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Governor Ron DeSantis# Politics# Disney# LGBTQ

Comments / 12

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
8787 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Van Zant Brothers Release a Song in Tribute to Florida and Governor DeSantis: Sweet Florida – Song of the Summer?

"We're doing just fine in the sunshine state" Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is a divisive figure for sure. His Republican fans think he's the greatest governor ever and hope he'll go on to run for President in 2024. Others are less appreciative of the governor, his occasionally controversial policies and what they see as his occasionally divisive leadership of the sunshine state.

Read full story
10 comments
Polk County, FL

A City in Polk County is Trialling a Driverless Shuttle To Help Boost Business Downtown - Would You Take a Ride?

The city of Winter Haven in Polk County is in the process of piloting the use of hi-tech driverless shuttles to ferry passengers around its downtown area. The autonomous vehicles started live trials on March 31 and if trials complete successfully then more of these shuttle buses could start to be seen in downtown Winter Haven and beyond.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's Senate Rejects Proposal to Install Surveillance Cameras in Schools - A Welcome Move For Teachers

Surveillance camera graffitiPhoto by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash. One of the many controversial bills that was considered during Florida's 2022 legislative season was HB 1055, sponsored by Republican Bob Rommel. The bill proposed the installation of video cameras in Florida's public schools.

Read full story
10 comments
Tampa, FL

State Troopers Treat 3 Kids to Pizza After Rescuing Them – Another Act of Kindness by Florida’s Police Officers

On March 31 Florida State Troopers, were called upon to intervene in a domestic situation gone wrong. A parental abduction of three kids had separated the children from their legal custodians, and it was down to officers based out of Tampa, to intervene and recover the children.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Drivers Should Be on the Lookout for Fake Red-Light Camera Tickets – An Old Scam Comes Round Again

Police forces in South Florida have warned on March 30 that motorists should be on the lookout for fake tickets, supposedly issued by red-light cameras in the area. The scam usually involves motorists receiving a fraudulent fine that claims they've been caught on camera running through a red light. Such fines will often feature a grainy, black and white image of the rear of a car that's alleged to have been caught by the camera.

Read full story
9 comments
Fort Myers, FL

11-Foot Alligator Discovered in Newly Built Florida Home As Construction Workers Finished Off the $1.5 Million Property

Gator GraffitiPhoto by Eric Christian King on Unsplash. Construction workers who were putting the finishing touches to a South Florida home recently in readiness for an open house to sell the property, when they got a nasty surprise. An 11-foot gator had taken up residence in the master bedroom suite!

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Florida Sees Record Increases in Property Prices Over the Last Year – Good News for Homeowners, Bad for New Homebuyers

Miami and Tampa both exceed national average growth. Woman moving homePhoto by Zachary Kadolph on Unsplash. A report released on March 29 shows that property prices in Florida have grown at a rate that far exceeds the national average rate of growth in the last 12 months.

Read full story
34 comments
Florida State

Walmart To Stop Selling Cigarettes in Some of Its Florida Stores – What About Freedom of Choice for Consumers?

In a move that's likely been coming for some time, it emerged on March 28 that Walmart will stop selling cigarettes and tobacco products in many of its stores in Florida. The retail group will also stop selling cigarettes so widely in stores in Arkansas, California and New Mexico too.

Read full story
34 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

Donald Trump Proves He’s a “Modest Individual” and Doesn’t Like People Who Brag, With a Statement Confirming Hole-in-One

Donald Trump Playing Golf首相官邸ホームページ, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It was apparently in a round of golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on March 28 that former president Donald Trump hit a hole-in-one.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Tampa Ranked Within the Top 15 Cities for Pizza in the U.S. – New York Didn’t Even Make the List!

Woman eating pizzaPhoto by Damian Barczak on Unsplash. The city of Tampa is known and loved for many things by those who choose to live there. Most recently it was named as the most desirable place in Florida for Republican college graduates who want to live in the sunshine state. Less positively, it was also recently named as the place where Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation most keenly - where the effective rate of inflation now seems to be hitting over 9.6%.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Accused of Cheating To Remain in Power – Editorial Also Accuses Governor of Racism

An editorial statement published in the Palm Beach Post on March 27 accuses Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of cheating to remain in control, through pushing his personal redistricting plan for Congressional districts. The plan being proposed by the governor would make Florida's Congressional districts even more partisan than they are at present.

Read full story
75 comments
Florida State

Beachgoers Warned of Dangerous Portuguese Man o’ War Jellyfish Washing Up on Florida’s Beaches

Florida's beachgoers were being warned this weekend of the danger presented by Portuguese man o' war jellyfish that have been spotted in large numbers around Florida's beaches. The creatures look like other less-deadly varieties of jellyfish but their sting is far more painful and potentially serious.

Read full story
26 comments
Florida State

South Beach ‘Like a Ghost Town’ During First Night of Spring Break Curfew

The evening of March 24 was the first night of Spring Break during which the recently announced curfew took effect - and streets around South Beach were 'like a ghost town' according to reports from Thursday night.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida To Offer Basic Pay of $50,000 and a $5,000 Relocation Bonus for Police Officers From Out of State

When Governor Ron DeSantis signs Florida's annual budget, it will include a provision of millions of dollars intended to bolster the strength of the state's police force. It reflects an ongoing commitment to reward police officers properly and to recognize them for the contribution they make in keeping residents safe.

Read full story
95 comments
Florida State

Florida Veterans Have Travelled to the Ukraine To Evacuate Americans – 215 Transported to Safety So Far

U.S. pin on Ukraine FlagPhoto by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began a month ago, and there appears to be no end in sight. While international governments try to influence the situation through diplomacy and the enforcement of sanctions against Russia, many Americans are taking matters into their own hands.

Read full story
2 comments
Palm Bay, FL

Dog Found Stuck in the Mud Near a Florida Canal – Police Rescued the Animal and Tracked Down Its Owner

Golden retriever dogPhoto by Caleb Fisher on Unsplash. A police dog handler in Broward County staged a heroic rescue on March 23 after he managed to save a dog that had become stuck in the mud around a canal near Palm Bay.

Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

Ultra Music Festival Returns to Miami This Weekend – Are You Excited, or Dreading It?

Woman at festivalPhoto by Globelet Reusable on Unsplash. This weekend sees the return of the Ultra Music Festival which runs March 25 through 27 in Bayfront Park - the festival wasn't held in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic and fans are understandably excited by the return of the event.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Shares His Enthusiasm for Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency – The State Could Soon Be Accepting Taxes in Bitcoin

At a press conference on March 22, Governor DeSantis announced that high school students in the state will soon be required to take mandatory classes in financial literacy and money management. Many are viewing this as a significant step forwards in helping America's young people to form healthy relationships with money.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Governor Kemp Suspends Gasoline Taxes for Georgia in Response to Continuing Oil Price Rises

As the crisis in the Ukraine continues and oil prices remain high, state governors are wondering what can be done to make gasoline more affordable for their citizens. On March 22, Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia took decisive action, following the lead of Maryland's Governor Larry Hogan, and suspended gas taxes in the state. The reduction will remain in place until May 31.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy