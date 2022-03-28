Tampa Ranked Within the Top 15 Cities for Pizza in the U.S. – New York Didn’t Even Make the List!

Another win for Tampa

Woman eating pizza Photo by Damian Barczak on Unsplash

The city of Tampa is known and loved for many things by those who choose to live there.

Most recently it was named as the most desirable place in Florida for Republican college graduates who want to live in the sunshine state. Less positively, it was also recently named as the place where Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation most keenly - where the effective rate of inflation now seems to be hitting over 9.6%.

But back to the positives - a recent survey by research firm Any Time Estimate has identified Tampa as one of the 15 best cities in America to get pizza. Most amusingly, New York City didn't even feature on the list!

Tampa loves pizza!

There are many things that won Tampa its position as the 12th best American city in which to get pizza.

To start with, it has a pizza restaurant every 1.75 miles which is 38% better than the average city visited in the study. Tampa also has 4.3 independent pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents which is high, but not on the same scale as cities like Detroit and Cleveland at the top of the list that have 10.5 pizzerias per 100,000 residents.

Pizza Photo by Klara Kulikova on Unsplash

The most popular pizzas in Tampa seem to be Greek and Neapolitan style pizzas, suggesting that Tampa's pizza-lovers prefer the Mediterranean variety.

And it's not just the residents of Tampa who love a pizza - on an average day, one in eight Americans will eat pizza, which is why there are over 78,000 pizzerias in the U.S.

While only around 5.9% of Tampa's residents (or 21,000 people) are reported to have Italian ancestry, this too may explain why there's such a density of good pizzeria's in the state too?

Whatever explains it, that Tampa has won such a high position in the national ranking can only be a good thing, particularly for those residents and visitors who enjoy a slice now and then!

What's your favorite Tampa pizza restaurant? What other food outlets do you think are overlooked or underrated in Tampa? Let me know in the comments section below.