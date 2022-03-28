Tampa, FL

Tampa Ranked Within the Top 15 Cities for Pizza in the U.S. – New York Didn’t Even Make the List!

Toby Hazlewood

Another win for Tampa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODisR_0esBEAtW00
Woman eating pizzaPhoto by Damian Barczak on Unsplash

The city of Tampa is known and loved for many things by those who choose to live there.

Most recently it was named as the most desirable place in Florida for Republican college graduates who want to live in the sunshine state. Less positively, it was also recently named as the place where Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation most keenly - where the effective rate of inflation now seems to be hitting over 9.6%.

But back to the positives - a recent survey by research firm Any Time Estimate has identified Tampa as one of the 15 best cities in America to get pizza. Most amusingly, New York City didn't even feature on the list!

Tampa loves pizza!

There are many things that won Tampa its position as the 12th best American city in which to get pizza.

To start with, it has a pizza restaurant every 1.75 miles which is 38% better than the average city visited in the study. Tampa also has 4.3 independent pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents which is high, but not on the same scale as cities like Detroit and Cleveland at the top of the list that have 10.5 pizzerias per 100,000 residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWffG_0esBEAtW00
PizzaPhoto by Klara Kulikova on Unsplash

The most popular pizzas in Tampa seem to be Greek and Neapolitan style pizzas, suggesting that Tampa's pizza-lovers prefer the Mediterranean variety.

And it's not just the residents of Tampa who love a pizza - on an average day, one in eight Americans will eat pizza, which is why there are over 78,000 pizzerias in the U.S.

While only around 5.9% of Tampa's residents (or 21,000 people) are reported to have Italian ancestry, this too may explain why there's such a density of good pizzeria's in the state too?

Whatever explains it, that Tampa has won such a high position in the national ranking can only be a good thing, particularly for those residents and visitors who enjoy a slice now and then!

What's your favorite Tampa pizza restaurant? What other food outlets do you think are overlooked or underrated in Tampa? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Tampa# Restaurants and dining out# Pizza# Hillsborough County

Comments / 8

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
8644 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Walmart To Stop Selling Cigarettes in Some of Its Florida Stores – What About Freedom of Choice for Consumers?

In a move that's likely been coming for some time, it emerged on March 28 that Walmart will stop selling cigarettes and tobacco products in many of its stores in Florida. The retail group will also stop selling cigarettes so widely in stores in Arkansas, California and New Mexico too.

Read full story
13 comments

Donald Trump Proves He’s a “Modest Individual” and Doesn’t Like People Who Brag, With a Statement Confirming Hole-in-One

Donald Trump Playing Golf首相官邸ホームページ, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It was apparently in a round of golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on March 28 that former president Donald Trump hit a hole-in-one.

Read full story
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Accused of Cheating To Remain in Power – Editorial Also Accuses Governor of Racism

An editorial statement published in the Palm Beach Post on March 27 accuses Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of cheating to remain in control, through pushing his personal redistricting plan for Congressional districts. The plan being proposed by the governor would make Florida's Congressional districts even more partisan than they are at present.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Beachgoers Warned of Dangerous Portuguese Man o’ War Jellyfish Washing Up on Florida’s Beaches

Florida's beachgoers were being warned this weekend of the danger presented by Portuguese man o' war jellyfish that have been spotted in large numbers around Florida's beaches. The creatures look like other less-deadly varieties of jellyfish but their sting is far more painful and potentially serious.

Read full story
22 comments
Miami Beach, FL

South Beach ‘Like a Ghost Town’ During First Night of Spring Break Curfew

The evening of March 24 was the first night of Spring Break during which the recently announced curfew took effect - and streets around South Beach were 'like a ghost town' according to reports from Thursday night.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida To Offer Basic Pay of $50,000 and a $5,000 Relocation Bonus for Police Officers From Out of State

When Governor Ron DeSantis signs Florida's annual budget, it will include a provision of millions of dollars intended to bolster the strength of the state's police force. It reflects an ongoing commitment to reward police officers properly and to recognize them for the contribution they make in keeping residents safe.

Read full story
94 comments
Florida State

Florida Veterans Have Travelled to the Ukraine To Evacuate Americans – 215 Transported to Safety So Far

U.S. pin on Ukraine FlagPhoto by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began a month ago, and there appears to be no end in sight. While international governments try to influence the situation through diplomacy and the enforcement of sanctions against Russia, many Americans are taking matters into their own hands.

Read full story
2 comments
Broward County, FL

Dog Found Stuck in the Mud Near a Florida Canal – Police Rescued the Animal and Tracked Down Its Owner

Golden retriever dogPhoto by Caleb Fisher on Unsplash. A police dog handler in Broward County staged a heroic rescue on March 23 after he managed to save a dog that had become stuck in the mud around a canal near Palm Bay.

Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

Ultra Music Festival Returns to Miami This Weekend – Are You Excited, or Dreading It?

Woman at festivalPhoto by Globelet Reusable on Unsplash. This weekend sees the return of the Ultra Music Festival which runs March 25 through 27 in Bayfront Park - the festival wasn't held in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic and fans are understandably excited by the return of the event.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Shares His Enthusiasm for Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency – The State Could Soon Be Accepting Taxes in Bitcoin

At a press conference on March 22, Governor DeSantis announced that high school students in the state will soon be required to take mandatory classes in financial literacy and money management. Many are viewing this as a significant step forwards in helping America's young people to form healthy relationships with money.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Governor Kemp Suspends Gasoline Taxes for Georgia in Response to Continuing Oil Price Rises

As the crisis in the Ukraine continues and oil prices remain high, state governors are wondering what can be done to make gasoline more affordable for their citizens. On March 22, Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia took decisive action, following the lead of Maryland's Governor Larry Hogan, and suspended gas taxes in the state. The reduction will remain in place until May 31.

Read full story
7 comments
Collier County, FL

Tiger at a Florida Animal Sanctuary Mauled a Worker Who Had Entered Its Enclosure – They Had No Reason To Be in There

On March 22 a captive tiger mauled a member of staff at Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, in Collier County. The animal was one of a number held in an animal sanctuary at the facility including another tiger, two lions, otters, turtles, crocodiles and alligators. The tiger was being fed by its keeper when another member of staff entered the enclosure (without any good reason to be in there).

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

High School Students Will Be Required To Study Financial Literacy Before Graduating, After Gov. DeSantis Signs New Bill

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22 Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill that will require that high school kids in Florida are taught about financial literacy and money management in order to graduate from high school. The move is being seen as a smart one, in preparing the state's young people to function in the real world.

Read full story
30 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Proclaims Floridian Swimmer As NCAA Women’s Swimming Champ, Not Transgender Athlete Lia Thomas

Florida recognizes the 'fastest woman swimmer' as the champion. Last week at an NCAA swim meet in Atlanta, transgender athlete Lia Thomas claimed victory in the women's 500 yards freestyle by a margin of over one second, swimming for Penn State. Her win has attracted a lot of controversy and criticism.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

The Florida Gun Manufacturers Who Are Sending Firearms to Ukraine in Support of Their Fight for Freedom

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many governments are pledging their support to the Ukrainian government in the form of financial assistance or weaponry with which to arm those defending their country. Last week, the Biden administration approved $13.6 billion in funding to be spent on humanitarian aid and security measures.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

ESPN Announcers Stay Silent for 2 Minutes During NCAA Women’s Basketball, Protesting Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

During the weekend's NCAA Women's basketball tournament, two female announcers chose to make a symbolic protest against Florida's recently approved 'Parental Rights in Education' bill - dubbed by critics as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill.

Read full story
51 comments
Florida State

Florida Removes Incentives To Promote Solar Power – Is This a Smart Move As Global Warming Takes Hold?

Home with solar panelsPhoto by Gary Cole on Unsplash. During Florida's legislative season, HB 741 was approved by the State's Senate in early March and it will remove financial incentives that were previously offered to Floridians who chose to invest in solar panels for their properties.

Read full story
48 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Confirms Florida Teachers’ Starting Salary Will Increase to $47,500 – And More for Experienced Teachers

Many of the more controversial bills approved during the state's 2022 legislative season related to schools and will affect teachers. Some will be more popular than others - such as the Stop WOKE act to name just one.

Read full story
74 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Veterans Being Given Dogs To Help Them Overcome PTSD in a Groundbreaking Program

A groundbreaking new program is being led by Florida Atlantic University which is intended to help veterans in Florida who are suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy