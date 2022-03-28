Beachgoers Warned of Dangerous Portuguese Man o’ War Jellyfish Washing Up on Florida’s Beaches

Their sting packs a punch!

Jellyfish Photo by Lance Anderson on Unsplash

Florida's beachgoers were being warned this weekend of the danger presented by Portuguese man o' war jellyfish that have been spotted in large numbers around Florida's beaches. The creatures look like other less-deadly varieties of jellyfish but their sting is far more painful and potentially serious.

This weekend, lifeguard stations in Broward County and Miami-Dade were displaying purple flags warning of the presence of the creatures.

Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue service issued a warning on Twitter, describing the effects that victims may experience if stung by the creatures. Their stings remain active, even if they've washed up on the beach.

Like jellyfish but with barbed tentacles

The danger presented by these creatures is easy to underestimate, given that they appear much like other jellyfish. However, they have tentacles that are barbed and their sting can typically cause painful welts lasting for days.

In some cases, the sting can cause an allergic reaction and in rare cases, heart failure.

A Miami resident - Leanne Martinez - described the experience of being stung by a Portuguese man o' war in simple terms:

"The pain was so strong, I thought I would pass out. I would rate the pain close to giving birth."

Jellyfish stings are common and usually fairly harmless

An estimated 150 million people are stung by jellyfish worldwide, each year and lifeguards in Florida are used to treating those who've been stung while enjoying the state's beaches.

Depending on the type of jelly, a sting can be anywhere from mildly painful to deadly. Box jellyfish alone are responsible for more deaths than sharks worldwide. If you get stung, it may help to treat the affected area with a commercially available product like 'Sting No More'. If that isn't available, then rinsing the area with vinegar and then having another person remove any remaining stingers with tweezers may also help.

Lifeguard Photo by Ronnie Overgoor on Unsplash

Given that in a typical summer weekend Florida's lifeguards are accustomed to treating hundreds of jellyfish stings, the best advice as ever is to seek help from professionals. The best cure of course, is prevention and if you're intent on not getting stung, then simply stay out of the water!

Have you seen a Portuguese man o' war on Florida's beaches? Have you ever been stung? Let me know in the comments section below.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice.