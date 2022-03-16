Florida Takes a Step Closer to Permanent Daylight Savings Time As U.S. Senate Votes in Favor of Change

Toby Hazlewood

Lighter evenings year-round from 2023?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FkWa_0ego5Wlf00
Woman holding clockPhoto by RODOLFO BARRETO on Unsplash

On March 15 the U.S. Senate passed by unanimous consent a bill that will allow individual states to move to a permanent daylight savings time rather than observing the annual 'spring forward' and 'fall back'. Traditionally, states have become accustomed to the changes where clocks are adjusted forward by an hour in spring and backward again in fall.

The bill - S.623 - The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 - has been sponsored by Florida Republican Marco Rubio, and moves for the federal government to allow states to adjust their clocks to daylight savings time permanently. This may now become possible from 2023 onwards following the U.S. Senate's approval of the bill.

Following the Senate's approval of the bill, Rubio tweeted that it's now up to the House to rubber stamp it into law. Without congressional approval, states cannot implement the changes.

A dated and pointless tradition?

Commenting on the practice of annually adjusting our clocks forwards and back by an hour, Rubio had this to say:

“Just this past weekend, we all went through that biannual ritual of changing the clock back and forth and the disruption that comes with it. One has to ask themselves, why do we keep doing this?”

He may have a point. The principle of daylight savings time is thought to originate with Benjamin Franklin going back to 1784 when he proposed that adjusting clocks with the changing seasons would benefit society by aligning waking hours to daylight hours to conserve candles. It has also in the past been justified as a means of allowing farmers to make better use of seasonal daylight.

However, those living closer to the equator generally see less variation in sunrise and sunset time throughout the year which somewhat defeats the point of adjusting clocks. And yet, most of the USA (apart from Hawaii and Arizona) still observes daylight savings time anyway.

This is presumably what has motivated Rubio to sponsor the bill, knowing that Floridians are amongst those who see the least benefit from adjusting clocks twice each year.

What happens next?

If the house votes in favor of the bill and signs it into law, it won't take effect until 2023. This delay is required to allow airlines and other businesses and institutions to make the requisite changes in computer systems and so-on.

In the meantime, it seems like Floridians can expect a couple of more adjustments to their clock before the practice is stopped forever!

Do you find that life is disrupted each time the clocks are adjusted in spring and fall? Are you in favor of a permanent move to daylight savings time? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Daylight Savings Time# Quality of Life# Politics# Marco Rubio

Comments / 6

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
8344 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Pasco County, FL

Florida Police Forces Warn TikTok Users Against Taking Part in the ‘Orbeez Challenge’ - People Could Get Hurt

Various police forces across Florida have made public statements recently, advising users of the social media platform TikTok against taking part in its latest dangerous and disruptive trend - the so-called 'Orbeez Challenge'.

Read full story
5 comments
Surfside, FL

Surfside Mayor Voted Out of Office – Re-Election Bid Fails Following His Handling of 2021 Condo Building Collapse

Collapsed Surfside CondoMiami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons. One of the most horrendous events in South Florida win 2021, was the collapse of a Surfside condo building in June 2021. Champlain Towers South collapsed, ultimately claiming 98 lives. In the days immediately following the tragedy, Mayor Charles Burkett became a familiar figure in the media coverage.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Police Helicopter Patrols Could Be Scaled Back in Florida in Response To Fuel Price Crisis

Police helicopterNoah Wulf, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. As the price of gasoline in Florida soared to record highs of $4.37 per gallon on March 14, it wasn't just the motorists who were reeling with shock. The price of fuel has severe implications for those whose livelihoods rely on driving - truck drivers were having to pay $1000 to fill the tanks of their semi's even before the recent price-hikes.

Read full story
Florida State

Constitutional Carry of Guns Remains Illegal in Florida – A Bill That Wasn’t Approved During the Legislative Season

A number of controversial bills were approved by Florida's legislature during the 2022 legislative season - a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, and the so-called 'Stop WOKE' act to name two. But one controversial bill that seemed to just fade away was HB103 - a proposal to allow carrying of firearms without licenses.

Read full story
244 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Wins $5 Million Jackpot on Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

A Florida man named Marty Moon, aged 63 from Lakeland has just hit the jackpot on the Florida State lottery, scoring a $5 million prize. He has just claimed his prize - one of 32 separate jackpots featuring in the 'Gold Rush Limited' scratch-off lottery game. He opted to receive his prize as a single lump sum payment of $3.96 million.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

A Florida Restaurant Chain Is Suing Google for Pushing Orders to Delivery Services Rather Than Restaurant's Own Website

A Miami-based restaurant chain has decided to take on tech giant Google, for what it sees as unfair practices employed by its search engine, in a lawsuit filed in the Northern California District Court..

Read full story
Florida State

Gas at $4.37 per Gallon and Rents Increasing by Up to 60% – Is It Still Sustainable To Live in Florida?

2022 has been an extraordinary year already, but then 2020 and 2021 were far from 'normal' either. And yet, as the average price of a gallon of gasoline reached an all-time record high of $4.37 on March 14, and renters in certain areas of the state - like Orlando - are suffering rent increases of up to 60%, many are questioning whether they can afford to keep living in the sunshine state.

Read full story
38 comments
Florida State

Spring Break in Full Swing As 500,000+ Party on Florida’s Beaches This Weekend – Will There Be a Repeat of 2021 Chaos?

With Spring Break having officially begun on March 7, this past weekend saw near record numbers of young people heading to Florida's beaches to celebrate - with up to a predicted 570,000 expected to have joined the party on March 12 and 13.

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Claims Florida “Is Where ‘Woke’ Goes To Die” As Legislators Approve the Stop WOKE Act

Governor DeSantisGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. As the state's legislative season drew to a close, one of the final bills to be approved through the senate was Florida's controversial 'Stop WOKE Act', which was given the seal of approval on March 10 and will now be signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Read full story
515 comments
Florida State

Florida Teachers Delighted With Record Spending in Schools – More Money for Students and Salary Increases Too

Teacher in classroomPhoto by Max Fischer from Pexels. When Florida's Republican State legislature finalized negotiation of its annual budget on March 9, it was clear that politicians recognized a need for more money to be spent on schools.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

A 12-Foot Alligator Has Been Tagged by Texan Hunter in South Florida – The Reptile Had Taken a Couple of Cattle

A hunter from Texas - Mike Smith, aged 57 - was taking a hunting trip in Florida recently, when he managed to bag a legendary local gator. Smith was hunting between Ft. Myers and Lake Okeechobee on March 7.

Read full story
30 comments
Florida State

FWC Launches ‘Trophy Catch Florida’ Competition – Catch 1 of 10 Tagged Bass To Win a Share of $70K and Prizes

The Florida Wildlife and Fisheries Conservation Commission has just shared details of the launch of the 10th annual 'Trophy Catch Florida' competition. There are 10 largemouth bass that have been tagged with bright pink tags in 10 freshwater locations across the state.

Read full story
Florida State

The Rising Cost of Fuel Is Hurting Florida’s Truck Drivers – $1,000 and the Tank Still Isn’t Full?

As President Biden announced the latest round of sanctions against Russia on March 8 - including a ban on buying Russian oil - he warned that Americans should brace themselves for increased prices at gas stations.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Florida Trooper Stops Drunk Driver From Hitting Runners in a 10K Race on a Closed Road – Blocking Her Way With Their Car

Road Closed SignPhoto by Pete Alexopoulos on Unsplash. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being hailed as a hero, for stopping a drunk driver from ploughing into runners at a 10k race on closed roads during the morning of March 6.

Read full story
Polk County, FL

Father of Three Killed by Bulldozer While Using a Portable Toilet at a Polk County Landfill Site

A 40-year-old man from Winterhaven, FL has been killed in what Polk County police have called a "tragic industrial accident" that occurred late on March 4. Aaron Henderson was working as a spotter for one of a number of bulldozers on the landfill site, and was using the portable toilet when another bulldozer drove straight into and over it. The bulldozer's blade was lowered so the driver couldn't see where it was going, and the accident followed.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Declares Strawberry Shortcake The Official Dessert of Florida - Do You Agree With His Choice?

Strawberry shortcakePhoto by Joseph Gonzalez on Unsplash. On March 7, in the midst of many other pressing and more serious matters affecting Floridians, Governor DeSantis took time out to sign the bill that makes strawberry shortcake the official dessert of the state of Florida.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

A Florida Teenager Is Tracking Russian Oligarchs’ Yachts and Jets on Twitter – He’s Moved On From Tracking Elon Musk

Using public data to broadcast the movements of oligarchs. Jack Sweeney is a 19-year-old college freshman at the University of Central Florida. In January it came to light that he had managed to create a system for tracking the movements of America's billionaires by using public data that records the movements of their private jets.

Read full story
16 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

Florida Cops Arrested a DoorDash Driver – Then Delivered the Customer’s Food on the Driver’s Behalf

When a woman in Hillsborough County ordered a food delivery from DoorDash this weekend, she probably didn't expect that it would be an officer of the law who brought the food to her door!

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Family Cat Shot With Pellet Gun in the Same Week a German Shepherd Dog Was Shot – Why Are Pets Being Cruelly Targeted?

A Miami-Dade family is nursing their pet cat back to health after the animal appeared to have been callously shot with a pellet gun last week. The family are understandably shocked and saddened by the episode which has left their 8-month-old cat with a shattered bone and the pellet still trapped inside her.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy