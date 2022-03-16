Florida Takes a Step Closer to Permanent Daylight Savings Time As U.S. Senate Votes in Favor of Change

Lighter evenings year-round from 2023?

Woman holding clock Photo by RODOLFO BARRETO on Unsplash

On March 15 the U.S. Senate passed by unanimous consent a bill that will allow individual states to move to a permanent daylight savings time rather than observing the annual 'spring forward' and 'fall back'. Traditionally, states have become accustomed to the changes where clocks are adjusted forward by an hour in spring and backward again in fall.

The bill - S.623 - The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 - has been sponsored by Florida Republican Marco Rubio, and moves for the federal government to allow states to adjust their clocks to daylight savings time permanently. This may now become possible from 2023 onwards following the U.S. Senate's approval of the bill.

Following the Senate's approval of the bill, Rubio tweeted that it's now up to the House to rubber stamp it into law. Without congressional approval, states cannot implement the changes.

A dated and pointless tradition?

Commenting on the practice of annually adjusting our clocks forwards and back by an hour, Rubio had this to say:

“Just this past weekend, we all went through that biannual ritual of changing the clock back and forth and the disruption that comes with it. One has to ask themselves, why do we keep doing this?”

He may have a point. The principle of daylight savings time is thought to originate with Benjamin Franklin going back to 1784 when he proposed that adjusting clocks with the changing seasons would benefit society by aligning waking hours to daylight hours to conserve candles. It has also in the past been justified as a means of allowing farmers to make better use of seasonal daylight.

However, those living closer to the equator generally see less variation in sunrise and sunset time throughout the year which somewhat defeats the point of adjusting clocks. And yet, most of the USA (apart from Hawaii and Arizona) still observes daylight savings time anyway.

This is presumably what has motivated Rubio to sponsor the bill, knowing that Floridians are amongst those who see the least benefit from adjusting clocks twice each year.

What happens next?

If the house votes in favor of the bill and signs it into law, it won't take effect until 2023. This delay is required to allow airlines and other businesses and institutions to make the requisite changes in computer systems and so-on.

In the meantime, it seems like Floridians can expect a couple of more adjustments to their clock before the practice is stopped forever!

Do you find that life is disrupted each time the clocks are adjusted in spring and fall? Are you in favor of a permanent move to daylight savings time? Let me know in the comments section below.