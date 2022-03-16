Police Helicopter Patrols Could Be Scaled Back in Florida in Response To Fuel Price Crisis

Toby Hazlewood

Fewer patrols for gas-guzzling helicopters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aY9qh_0egh1V1t00
Police helicopterNoah Wulf, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

As the price of gasoline in Florida soared to record highs of $4.37 per gallon on March 14, it wasn't just the motorists who were reeling with shock. The price of fuel has severe implications for those whose livelihoods rely on driving - truck drivers were having to pay $1000 to fill the tanks of their semi's even before the recent price-hikes.

And now it seems that the crisis in oil and fuel costs could be in threatening the state's police forces. Florida's police use a wide variety of cars, trucks, boats and helicopters and each of these is reliant on a steady and affordable supply of fuel. The recent unforeseen price rises are placing a lot of pressure on department budgets.

Less helicopter patrols

One of the first casualties could well be helicopters that are used widely across the state for locating and pursuing criminals, but also as a deterrent to crime.

In an interview from March 15, Chief Deputy John Budensiek of Martin County spoke about how pivotal helicopter and car patrols are in deterring crime:

“The proactive patrols are huge for us, that's what it's all about. Even the deputies, if the aviation guys can't do it, deputies will drive around in their cars on proactive patrol."

Departmental budgets were drawn up before the conflict in the Ukraine resulted in sanctions against Russia, which meant that the U.S. had to stop buying Russian oil. This has pushed the price of oil upwards and while it's now recovering a little, police chiefs hadn't forecast such cost increases and as such, are now wondering which services to cut in response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iz8Rq_0egh1V1t00
Police carPhoto by Kindel Media from Pexels

A heavy reliance on fuel

Helicopters are one of the most obvious ways in which the police use a lot of fuel.

A Bell Jet Ranger - a model of helicopter often used by police forces - can easily consume 30 gallons of fuel per hour. Where these are being used for roving patrols that last for hours at a time, it's easy to see how the costs can quickly mount up. Helicopters also use more fuel when hovering than in forward motion.

Considering that the police in Florida also use high-performance cars and boats to patrol the streets and waters in and around the state, it's obvious why the fuel price increases are concerning to police departments across the state.

A rise in fuel theft

Perhaps unsurprisingly, with the price of oil and gasoline going up so much, there's been a recent increase in thieves stealing supplies of gasoline. In some cases, thieves are breaking gasoline pumps and then using these to fill up large plastic tanks on the back of their own vehicles.

Ironically, if the police are unable to patrol Florida's streets and airspace due to escalating fuel costs, then such crimes could happen more frequently. Time will tell what the effects are of this in terms of crime statistics.

What impact are you seeing from escalating fuel prices in Florida? Are you seeing less police presence on the street? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Oil Price# Police# Law Enforcement# Gasoline Price

Comments / 0

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
8356 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech Swim Meet Dominated by Penn State Swimmer Lia Thomas – The Transgender Athlete Wins NCAA Title

First transgender woman to capture NCAA Championship. It was at an NCAA Championship swim meet held at Georgia Tech in Atlanta that history was made on March 17. Transgender swimmer - Lia Thomas - won the 500 yard women's freestyle race in 4 minutes and 33.24 seconds, by a margin of over 1 second to claim the championship title.

Read full story
4 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa Named As “Young Republicans Capital of the World” – Florida's Most Desirable Home for Republican College Students

The results are in, and it seems clear that Tampa and the Tampa Bay area are the favored destination in Florida for Republican college students once they graduate. According to the Axios-Generation Lab Next Cities Index report of 2022, Tampa is second only to Austin, Texas as the most desirable place to live for young Republicans, or so it emerged when the report was published this week.

Read full story
41 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa City Council Formally Appoints Controversial Police Chief Mary O'Connor After Split Vote

This week, Tampa City Council formally appointed Mary O'Connor to the position of Police Chief, but it wasn't a unanimous decision and 2 out of the 6 council members voted against.

Read full story
Pasco County, FL

Florida Police Forces Warn TikTok Users Against Taking Part in the ‘Orbeez Challenge’ - People Could Get Hurt

Various police forces across Florida have made public statements recently, advising users of the social media platform TikTok against taking part in its latest dangerous and disruptive trend - the so-called 'Orbeez Challenge'.

Read full story
8 comments
Surfside, FL

Surfside Mayor Voted Out of Office – Re-Election Bid Fails Following His Handling of 2021 Condo Building Collapse

Collapsed Surfside CondoMiami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons. One of the most horrendous events in South Florida win 2021, was the collapse of a Surfside condo building in June 2021. Champlain Towers South collapsed, ultimately claiming 98 lives. In the days immediately following the tragedy, Mayor Charles Burkett became a familiar figure in the media coverage.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida Takes a Step Closer to Permanent Daylight Savings Time As U.S. Senate Votes in Favor of Change

Woman holding clockPhoto by RODOLFO BARRETO on Unsplash. On March 15 the U.S. Senate passed by unanimous consent a bill that will allow individual states to move to a permanent daylight savings time rather than observing the annual 'spring forward' and 'fall back'. Traditionally, states have become accustomed to the changes where clocks are adjusted forward by an hour in spring and backward again in fall.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Constitutional Carry of Guns Remains Illegal in Florida – A Bill That Wasn’t Approved During the Legislative Season

A number of controversial bills were approved by Florida's legislature during the 2022 legislative season - a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, and the so-called 'Stop WOKE' act to name two. But one controversial bill that seemed to just fade away was HB103 - a proposal to allow carrying of firearms without licenses.

Read full story
268 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Wins $5 Million Jackpot on Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

A Florida man named Marty Moon, aged 63 from Lakeland has just hit the jackpot on the Florida State lottery, scoring a $5 million prize. He has just claimed his prize - one of 32 separate jackpots featuring in the 'Gold Rush Limited' scratch-off lottery game. He opted to receive his prize as a single lump sum payment of $3.96 million.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

A Florida Restaurant Chain Is Suing Google for Pushing Orders to Delivery Services Rather Than Restaurant's Own Website

A Miami-based restaurant chain has decided to take on tech giant Google, for what it sees as unfair practices employed by its search engine, in a lawsuit filed in the Northern California District Court..

Read full story
Florida State

Gas at $4.37 per Gallon and Rents Increasing by Up to 60% – Is It Still Sustainable To Live in Florida?

2022 has been an extraordinary year already, but then 2020 and 2021 were far from 'normal' either. And yet, as the average price of a gallon of gasoline reached an all-time record high of $4.37 on March 14, and renters in certain areas of the state - like Orlando - are suffering rent increases of up to 60%, many are questioning whether they can afford to keep living in the sunshine state.

Read full story
38 comments
Florida State

Spring Break in Full Swing As 500,000+ Party on Florida’s Beaches This Weekend – Will There Be a Repeat of 2021 Chaos?

With Spring Break having officially begun on March 7, this past weekend saw near record numbers of young people heading to Florida's beaches to celebrate - with up to a predicted 570,000 expected to have joined the party on March 12 and 13.

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Claims Florida “Is Where ‘Woke’ Goes To Die” As Legislators Approve the Stop WOKE Act

Governor DeSantisGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. As the state's legislative season drew to a close, one of the final bills to be approved through the senate was Florida's controversial 'Stop WOKE Act', which was given the seal of approval on March 10 and will now be signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Read full story
515 comments
Florida State

Florida Teachers Delighted With Record Spending in Schools – More Money for Students and Salary Increases Too

Teacher in classroomPhoto by Max Fischer from Pexels. When Florida's Republican State legislature finalized negotiation of its annual budget on March 9, it was clear that politicians recognized a need for more money to be spent on schools.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

A 12-Foot Alligator Has Been Tagged by Texan Hunter in South Florida – The Reptile Had Taken a Couple of Cattle

A hunter from Texas - Mike Smith, aged 57 - was taking a hunting trip in Florida recently, when he managed to bag a legendary local gator. Smith was hunting between Ft. Myers and Lake Okeechobee on March 7.

Read full story
30 comments
Florida State

FWC Launches ‘Trophy Catch Florida’ Competition – Catch 1 of 10 Tagged Bass To Win a Share of $70K and Prizes

The Florida Wildlife and Fisheries Conservation Commission has just shared details of the launch of the 10th annual 'Trophy Catch Florida' competition. There are 10 largemouth bass that have been tagged with bright pink tags in 10 freshwater locations across the state.

Read full story
Florida State

The Rising Cost of Fuel Is Hurting Florida’s Truck Drivers – $1,000 and the Tank Still Isn’t Full?

As President Biden announced the latest round of sanctions against Russia on March 8 - including a ban on buying Russian oil - he warned that Americans should brace themselves for increased prices at gas stations.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Florida Trooper Stops Drunk Driver From Hitting Runners in a 10K Race on a Closed Road – Blocking Her Way With Their Car

Road Closed SignPhoto by Pete Alexopoulos on Unsplash. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being hailed as a hero, for stopping a drunk driver from ploughing into runners at a 10k race on closed roads during the morning of March 6.

Read full story
Polk County, FL

Father of Three Killed by Bulldozer While Using a Portable Toilet at a Polk County Landfill Site

A 40-year-old man from Winterhaven, FL has been killed in what Polk County police have called a "tragic industrial accident" that occurred late on March 4. Aaron Henderson was working as a spotter for one of a number of bulldozers on the landfill site, and was using the portable toilet when another bulldozer drove straight into and over it. The bulldozer's blade was lowered so the driver couldn't see where it was going, and the accident followed.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Declares Strawberry Shortcake The Official Dessert of Florida - Do You Agree With His Choice?

Strawberry shortcakePhoto by Joseph Gonzalez on Unsplash. On March 7, in the midst of many other pressing and more serious matters affecting Floridians, Governor DeSantis took time out to sign the bill that makes strawberry shortcake the official dessert of the state of Florida.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy