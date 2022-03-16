Police Helicopter Patrols Could Be Scaled Back in Florida in Response To Fuel Price Crisis

Fewer patrols for gas-guzzling helicopters

As the price of gasoline in Florida soared to record highs of $4.37 per gallon on March 14, it wasn't just the motorists who were reeling with shock. The price of fuel has severe implications for those whose livelihoods rely on driving - truck drivers were having to pay $1000 to fill the tanks of their semi's even before the recent price-hikes.

And now it seems that the crisis in oil and fuel costs could be in threatening the state's police forces. Florida's police use a wide variety of cars, trucks, boats and helicopters and each of these is reliant on a steady and affordable supply of fuel. The recent unforeseen price rises are placing a lot of pressure on department budgets.

Less helicopter patrols

One of the first casualties could well be helicopters that are used widely across the state for locating and pursuing criminals, but also as a deterrent to crime.

In an interview from March 15, Chief Deputy John Budensiek of Martin County spoke about how pivotal helicopter and car patrols are in deterring crime:

“The proactive patrols are huge for us, that's what it's all about. Even the deputies, if the aviation guys can't do it, deputies will drive around in their cars on proactive patrol."

Departmental budgets were drawn up before the conflict in the Ukraine resulted in sanctions against Russia, which meant that the U.S. had to stop buying Russian oil. This has pushed the price of oil upwards and while it's now recovering a little, police chiefs hadn't forecast such cost increases and as such, are now wondering which services to cut in response.

Police car Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels

A heavy reliance on fuel

Helicopters are one of the most obvious ways in which the police use a lot of fuel.

A Bell Jet Ranger - a model of helicopter often used by police forces - can easily consume 30 gallons of fuel per hour. Where these are being used for roving patrols that last for hours at a time, it's easy to see how the costs can quickly mount up. Helicopters also use more fuel when hovering than in forward motion.

Considering that the police in Florida also use high-performance cars and boats to patrol the streets and waters in and around the state, it's obvious why the fuel price increases are concerning to police departments across the state.

A rise in fuel theft

Perhaps unsurprisingly, with the price of oil and gasoline going up so much, there's been a recent increase in thieves stealing supplies of gasoline. In some cases, thieves are breaking gasoline pumps and then using these to fill up large plastic tanks on the back of their own vehicles.

Ironically, if the police are unable to patrol Florida's streets and airspace due to escalating fuel costs, then such crimes could happen more frequently. Time will tell what the effects are of this in terms of crime statistics.

What impact are you seeing from escalating fuel prices in Florida? Are you seeing less police presence on the street? Let me know in the comments section below.