Miami Man Caught Illegally Shipping Rare Turtles and Snakes Headed for China

Snake Photo by Jan Kopřiva on Unsplash

A 35-year-old man from Miami, Florida - Ashtyn Michael Rance - was sentenced to 2 years and 9 months in jail on February 24, after being caught trying to ship rare turtles and snakes from Georgia to Florida, from where they would then be sent to a client in China.

Rance had been caught in 2018 after shipping three eastern box turtles,16 spotted turtles and 15 gaboon vipers in various consignments, from Valdosta, Georgia to Florida. From Florida, Rance knew that the reptiles were destined for China.

Rance was convicted in November 2021, under the federal Lacey Act - the nation’s oldest wildlife trafficking statute. The Lacey Act prohibits transporting wildlife in interstate commerce if the wildlife is illegal under state laws.

Turtles on a log Photo by Aaron Doucett on Unsplash

He was also in illegal possession of guns

Unfortunately for Rance, when he was arrested it was also found that he was in possession of a hunting rifle and a shotgun. As a previously convicted felon he was prohibited from owning such weapons.

Rance had previously held the appropriate license to trade in rare reptiles, and had in the past imported 100 Gaboon vipers and other venomous snakes from Africa to Atlanta. He also had a special permit to transport them out of Georgia. It would seem that his crime was to ship them between states with the packages incorrectly labelled so as to hide his intentions to later ship the reptiles onwards to China.

Snake Photo by Austin Lowman on Unsplash

The smuggler who hid snakes down his pants

There is clearly a market for rare reptiles around the world, which smugglers are keen to service by legal or illegal means. Sometimes they attempt to ship reptiles (as was the case with Rance). In the past, smugglers have also been intercepted with reptiles hidden about their person.

In 2011, TSA agents at Miami airport apprehended a male passenger who had seven exotic snakes and three tortoises hidden in his pants! He was travelling to Brazil, presumably to deliver the creatures!

As for Rance - following his jail sentence, he will spend three years on supervised release. He was also fined $4,300 for his crime.

