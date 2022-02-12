Governor DeSantis Angers Legislative Black Caucus With His Advice to Joe Rogan – “Do Not Apologize” for Using N-Word

Now they want the Governor to apologize

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appears to have angered members of the state's Legislative Black Caucus with recent comments made on Fox News.

On February 8, Gov. DeSantis offered his thoughts on podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan having recently offered apologies for repeated uses of the 'N-word' during episodes of his Spotify podcast - The Joe Rogan Experience.

Commenting on Rogan's actions, Gov. DeSantis was unrelenting, offering this advice to Rogan in reference to what he described as a "mob":

"I think the left fear that he can reach so many people. Do not apologize... Stand up and tell them to pound sand"

Alternate perspectives or misinformation?

Joe Rogan has come under fire recently for having hosted guests on his podcast who offer alternate perspectives on the pandemic, its treatment and preventative measures. Many episodes of his back-catalog have since been pulled from the Spotify platform amidst fears that they could contain misinformation.

Meanwhile, many artists including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have withdrawn their music from the platform in protest against its continued hosting of Joe Rogan.

Democrats weigh-in on DeSantis

The Florida Legislative Black Caucus has taken issue with the governor's comments in reference to Rogan having been further pressured to apologize for past use of the 'N-word' and the governor's apparent dismissal of the need to say anything to appease the so-called 'left wing mob'.

Among those who've offered their opinions, is Senator Bobby Powell, a Democrat from Palm Beach who rebuked the governor for implying that it was okay for Rogan to have used “a dehumanizing slur rooted in slavery.”

Democrat challenger for DeSantis' governorship, Charlie Crist has also weighed in on the situation:

“Joe Rogan was right to apologize. As a successful public figure with a large following, he has a special responsibility for the impact his words have. Everyone makes mistakes, and it takes a responsible person to admit when they messed up.”

He continued:

"... it’s deeply disappointing and offensive to all Floridians that Gov. DeSantis would reject Joe Rogan’s apology. Gov. DeSantis continues to stoke the most divisive elements in our society."

Will it make any difference to Rogan?

The controversy unfolding between various political groups in Florida and Governor DeSantis will likely matter little to Joe Rogan. He has done what he thinks is right in apologising for having used offensive language at times, and he's explained why he has certain guests onto his show.

Whether there is further political fallout for Governor DeSantis remains to be seen.

What do you think about Governor DeSantis saying that Joe Rogan shouldn't have apologised? Do you think it's right that Rogan's show has been censored on Spotify by removal of some episodes from the platform? Let me know in the comments section below.