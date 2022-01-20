Ron DeSantis Describes Rumors of ‘Beef’ Between Him and Donald Trump as a “Fabricated Media Narrative” – Is It Though?

Toby Hazlewood

Tensions remain between the two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yz7qh_0dqicI3g00
Trump And DeSantis Campaign FlagShutterstock

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis yesterday finally addressed recent reports that former president Donald Trump described him as "dull" and "gutless". DeSantis has appeared to dismiss the criticisms, describing them as being part of a "fabricated media narrative".

The comments were made during an interview with the One America Network (OAN):

Meanwhile, commentators within both the Trump and DeSantis camps have hinted at there still being underlying 'beef' between the two.

Who is annoying who?

DeSantis has played his cards close to his chest in recent months, refusing to be drawn by Trump's repeated attempts seemingly intended to provoke a reaction from him. DeSantis has refused to declare himself as in the running for the 2024 presidential election, but crucially, and to Trump's annoyance he's also refused to rule himself out.

The governor has repeatedly said that his priority is to secure re-election in the 2022 gubernatorial election and there's no reason why he wouldn't focus on that. Trump loyalist Roger Stone threatened late last year that he would run against DeSantis for governor if he didn't declare himself out of the running for president but that too appears to have been an empty and toothless threat.

Their 'love-hate' relationship continues

The ongoing saga between Trump and DeSantis and whether they're friends or foes, goes way back.

  • Trump was a big advocate for DeSantis as governor for Florida going back many years. DeSantis was even tipped to be 'Trump 2.0' by those who saw parallels between the two Republicans.
  • In recent months, Trump has been dismissive of DeSantis at times, and hinted at him as a potential running-mate for the 2024 election at other times.
  • More recently, DeSantis has been a vocal critic of Trump's handling of the pandemic during his presidency, and for implementing lockdowns that he feels did harm to the nation, and has stated that he regrets not having "been much louder" in resisting these measures.

Meanwhile, separate polls amongst the GOP faithful have put each of them ahead of the other at various times.

What happens next?

The only thing that seems certain is that DeSantis will keep focusing on his re-election campaign for governor, and Trump will remain visible as he stirs up his base of voters in advance of the 2024 election.

The swipes against DeSantis will presumably continue - at least until he rules himself out of the running or they make up their differences and run jointly (should that happen).

Who do you think would be a stronger presidential candidate - Trump or DeSantis? Or would you prefer they were running jointly (or not at all)? Let me know in the comments section below.

