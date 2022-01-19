Debary, FL

A Florida Woman Has Been Attacked by a Black Bear While Walking Her Dog – Both She and the Dog Are Okay

Toby Hazlewood

The mother bear was euthanized for public safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRE1R_0dpcECgh00
Black BearPhoto by Sergey Pesterev on Unsplash

Floridians are accustomed to living around deadly creatures - encounters with alligators are commonplace for example. But a woman from DeBary likely didn't expect to encounter a black bear as she walked her dog on the driveway to her home on the evening of January 13.

After noticing the bear, the woman - who identified herself as Aydee - ran for safety. She suffered wounds to her face and her back, but thanks to helpful neighbors who responded to her cries for help, the bear was driven into nearby forest where it climbed a tree along with its three cubs - each weighing around 100 pounds.

When representatives from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene and tracked down the mother bear, it was determined that she represented too-great a risk to public safety.

Unfortunately the bear was euthanized at the scene. Her cubs were judged to be mature enough to survive without her. The dog was later found unharmed, after it ran from the scene.

Bears are widespread in Florida

According to the FWC, there are an estimated 4050 black bears in Florida. The population seems to be growing by an estimated 50% every 20 years which means that with more people moving to Florida, the number of encounters between humans and bears seems likely to increase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04769L_0dpcECgh00
Distribution of bears in FloridaFlorida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Living in harmony with wild animals

Given the growing number of humans and wild animals in the state, it's all the more important that people find ways of co-existing safely and respectfully with the animals which usually keep their distance if humans do the same.

A great deal of guidance exists, which those living in areas with lots of bears would do well to check out. The main pointers offered by the FWC have been included on a helpful infographic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbDnc_0dpcECgh00
FWC Infographic for Living Around BearsFlorida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

While the measures seem mostly common sense, even those who follow them diligently may find that bears get curious from time-to-time, as was the case for Aydee in Volusia County.

Have you had a close encounter with a bear? Do you think the bear should have been euthanised or should the entire family have been moved to a new location? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Black Bears# Animal Conservation# Predators# FWC

Comments / 19

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
7460 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Miami, FL

A Cruise Ship Bound for Miami Diverts to the Bahamas To Avoid Being Seized – The Cruise Line Hasn’t Paid Its Fuel Bills

Cruise ship sailing into the sunsetPhoto by Alonso Reyes on Unsplash. When money is tight the unpaid bills can quickly pile up. But most realize that it's impossible to run from their debts in the long term. However, it would seem that the operators of the cruise ship Crystal Symphony are doing exactly that.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale Diners Finish Their Meal With a Swim, After Decking Partially Collapses at Waterfront Restaurant

Waterfront RestaurantPhoto by Rafael Melo Lima on Unsplash. Diners at Flip Flops Dockside Eatery in Fort Lauderdale got more than they bargained for while enjoying the waterside views on January 22, when part of the restaurant's decking collapsed, dunking them into the water.

Read full story
1 comments
Sunrise, FL

A Florida Police Sergeant Is Demoted to Desk Duty After Body-Cams Caught Him Grabbing Another Officer by the Throat

The female officer he grabbed was not a rookie either. A Florida police sergeant from Sunrise, Florida has been taken off frontline duty after body-cam footage emerged from an arrest that happened in November 2021.

Read full story
298 comments
Daytona Beach, FL

Florida Man Fights Off a Black Bear That Had Wandered Onto His Back Porch – He Was Defending His Dogs

He acted on instinct to protect his family and pets. Black BearPhoto by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash. On January 21 Walter Hickox of Daytona Beach was captured on camera fighting off a black bear that wandered onto his back porch, presumably drawn by the smell of food or perhaps with the intention of attacking one of his small dogs.

Read full story
39 comments
Florida State

A Florida Man Has Won $1,000 Each Week for Life, on a Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

A Florida man from Jacksonville - named as Emad Aljaber - has scooped Florida's latest big lottery win. He bought the $2 scratch card at a Quickway convenience store, and was delighted when it revealed the jackpot prize of $1,000 each week - for life!

Read full story
49 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Describes Rumors of ‘Beef’ Between Him and Donald Trump as a “Fabricated Media Narrative” – Is It Though?

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis yesterday finally addressed recent reports that former president Donald Trump described him as "dull" and "gutless". DeSantis has appeared to dismiss the criticisms, describing them as being part of a "fabricated media narrative".

Read full story
93 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Bob Rommel Has Proposed That Surveillance Cameras and Microphones Are Installed in School Classrooms

Video surveillance to be implemented in Florida's schools?. Surveillance graffitiPhoto by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash. Republican Representative Bob Rommel of Naples, Florida has filed a proposal that would allow the installation of video cameras and microphones in school classrooms around the state, under House Bill HB1055, it emerged this week. The bill received it's first reading in the state's legislative season, on January 11th.

Read full story
90 comments
Florida State

Tornadoes Hit South West Florida, Destroying 27 Homes in a Morning – More Evidence of Climate Change?

Tree fallen on a carPhoto by Mick Haupt on Unsplash. On the morning of January 16, a number of individual tornadoes touched down in the Fort Myers area of South West Florida, causing significant damage, destroying 27 homes and leaving at least another 33 unlivable. It also forced 70 residents out of a mobile home complex in Charlotte County.

Read full story
11 comments
Miami, FL

A Florida Couple Kidnapped a Man and Forced Him To Drink Bleach and Confess to Cheating – Thankfully He Escaped!

A couple from Miami were arrested on January 7 by police, for kidnapping and torturing a third man, holding him against his will for three days before he escaped. Marie Dorsainvil, 51 and her 56-year-old husband Occius Dorsainvil are charged with kidnapping, extortion, and attempted murder after they held a man - claimed to be a friend in captivity.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

Two Big Florida Lottery Prizes Have Been Claimed This Week – And Both Winning Tickets Were Bought at Publix Stores!

Two residents of Florida have this week received significant lottery prizes after starting 2022 with big wins. Aside from each being blessed with good luck and now having plenty of cash to spare, the winners have something else in common - they both purchased their winning tickets at Publix supermarkets in the state.

Read full story
17 comments
Venice, FL

An 8-Foot Alligator Was Pulled From a Florida Swimming Pool - The Pool Service Company Exceeded Expectations!

No job too big or small (or scaly) A Florida pool service firm got more than they bargained for when they were called to attend to an issue with a customer's swimming pool. Representatives from Hodge Pool Service arrived for the job in Venice, Florida, only to be confronted by the sight of an alligator, 8-feet long and happily swimming about.

Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Didn’t Mention Constitutional Carry During His ‘State of the State’ Speech – What Could This Mean?

Vague mentions of the second amendment but no promises. On January 11 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis made his 'State of the State' address, kicking off the 2022 legislative season. In the speech he set out his priorities and intentions for the year. Many Floridians will have been watching with interest to see if they agree with his points of focus.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

A 90-Year-Old Florida Woman Leaves $32k to Her Local Sheriff For K-9 Body Armor for Their Police Dogs

On January 11 it emerged that a Florida woman's dying wish was to leave $32k to her local Sheriff's office - the money was left to them so that their police dogs could be equipped with full body armor.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida’s 2022 Legislative Season Kicks Off This Week – Is It Dominated by Governor DeSantis’ Personal Agenda?

No critical race theory, relaxed gun-control and bonuses for teachers. Governor DeSantisState of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. January 11 sees the beginning of the state's 2022 legislative season, and topics on the agenda look to be dominated by a variety of topics - many of which seem to have been chosen to broaden Governor DeSantis' appeal to the conservative voter base.

Read full story
9 comments
Miami, FL

An 8-Year-Old Boy Fell From a 7th Floor Apartment Window in Miami – And Survived!

Miami Apartment BuildingPhoto by Pontus Wellgraf on Unsplash. An 8-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after falling from a 7th-floor window in Miami on Saturday January 8 - a drop which he miraculously seems to have survived.

Read full story
7 comments
Pinellas County, FL

Florida Man Arrested Carrying a Homemade Bomb While Loitering Near a Rally for an Incarcerated J6 Protester

Police have arrested a Florida man - Garrett James Smith of Oldsmar - on January 7 at a rally outside the Pinellas County Jail. The rally was being held by supporters of J6 protester Jeremy Brown, a suspected member of the right-wing group Oath Keepers, who is in jail for his part in the riots at the Capitol building in 2021.There have been early reports that Smith may be a member of an Antifa group, looking to disrupt the rally but that has yet to be substantiated.

Read full story
122 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Takes Swipe at China for Threatening Supply of Microchips Before Announcing Chip Manufacturing in Florida

Governor DeSantisGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In a speech addressing manufacturing in the state of Florida on January 5, Governor Ron DeSantis singled out the Chinese Communist Party for its role in the microchip and semiconductor shortages currently faced in the US and around the world.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Environmental Report Hints at a Challenging Year for Extreme Weather in Florida Thanks to Climate Change

A January report suggests that Florida could be in for another crazy year for its environment and climate in 2022, carrying on where 2021 left off. The effects of climate change compounded with population growth in the sunshine state as Americans migrate to Florida following the pandemic, could combine to mean a greater number of extreme events if predictions originating from the Earth Observatory come true.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Believes That College Students Forced To Learn Remotely Should Have Tuition Refunded by Universities

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Governor Ron DeSantis has said what many university students and their parents were already thinking - that universities that force their students to study via online classes should receive a refund of their tuition. He discussed the subject during a speech at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale on January 3.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy