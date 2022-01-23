A Florida Police Sergeant Is Demoted to Desk Duty After Body-Cams Caught Him Grabbing Another Officer by the Throat

Toby Hazlewood

The female officer he grabbed was not a rookie either

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOk6d_0doj0KYy00
Police carPhoto by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

A Florida police sergeant from Sunrise, Florida has been taken off frontline duty after body-cam footage emerged from an arrest that happened in November 2021.

In the footage which was released this week, Sergeant Christopher Pullease, a 21-year veteran of the force is seen grabbing a female colleague by the throat and pushing her backwards.

It would appear that the female officer (who has not been named but is thought to have served on the force for over 2 years) was trying to intervene after Pullease had used pepper spray to apprehend a suspect. The suspect is seen handcuffed in the back of a car, with Pullease leaning in and yelling at him.

After a few moments, the other officer intervenes, pulling Pullease back in an attempt to de-escalate a situation which was apparently becoming quite volatile.

Seemingly unhappy at being restrained, Pullease turns on the female officer and grabs her by the throat, pushing her backwards and out of shot. The body-cam footage has since emerged and Pulease is under investigation by the force's Internal Affairs team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OArT6_0doj0KYy00
Surveillance cameraPhoto by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash

Cameras are everywhere

In the modern world we're accustomed to the fact that there are video cameras all around us, monitoring our every move. A recent report suggested that Americans are caught on camera around 70 times every day, which is still a staggeringly high number.

The justification for such surveillance is to discourage crime and to monitor situations for signs of trouble or danger - for example by monitoring cities and busy roads. Police body-cams have a further theoretical benefit in helping to gather evidence from crime scenes and as a means of corroborating what happened.

Body-cams confirm witness accounts

This was what happened in the case of a shooting following a road-rage incident in November, where a Florida man shot a woman in self-defence after she apparently threatened him with a gun after he followed her home from the incident.

Police body-cam footage confirmed that he was compliant with police and as a licensed gun-owner had apparently acted in self-defence.

As the case of Sergeant Pullease proves, body-cams also serve as a useful means of keeping officers behavior in check, capturing instances where they may not be following correct protocol when it comes to suspects or their colleagues.

What do you think about the number of video cameras that capture our movements every day? Are you happy to be filmed or do you believe it's an invasion of your privacy? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Police# Law Enforcement# Justice# Surveillance Cameras

Comments / 301

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
7488 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

A Republican Senator in Florida Proposes Property-Tax Breaks for Teachers, First Responders and Members of the Military

Is it fair that some receive help based on their job?. Republican Senator Jason Brodeur of Sanford, FL is backing two separate bills that would offer property-tax exemptions to a select group of Floridians - including teachers, first-responders and members of the US military.

Read full story
2 comments
Broward County, FL

An Innocent Florida Man Spent 5-Days in Jail After Being Mistaken for a Fugitive With the Same Name

Handcuffed PrisonerPhoto by Kindel Media from Pexels. A Florida man, Leonardo Silva Oliveira aged 26 was arrested in Broward County last week, and released on January 25 after 5-days in jail when police finally accepted they'd got the wrong man.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

U.S. Coastguard Continues Search For 39 People After Lone Survivor Found Clinging to a Capsized Boat Near Florida

The U.S. Coastguard was searching the Atlantic Ocean off Florida late into the evening of January 25, hoping to find and rescue up to 39 missing people. The Coastguard was called after a man was found clinging to the hull of a capsized boat - the boat was believed to have been smuggling people to Florida.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Farmers Will Be Incentivized To Donate Produce To Feed the Hungry if This Bill Advances Through Florida’s Senate

A Republican Senator, Jason Brodeur of Sanford is sponsoring new legislation under SB1832 which successfully passed the first of three hurdles of approval on Wednesday January 26.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

40% of The World's Shark Attacks Happened in Florida in 2021 – And Attacks Are on the Increase Too

Figures have just been released that detail the number of shark attacks reported worldwide for 2021. After 3-years of declining numbers it seems that attacks are on the increase again.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Rent Increases of Over 30% Are Threatening Citizens of South Florida With Homelessness

Homeless encampmentPhoto by Levi Meir Clancy on Unsplash. Escalating levels of homelessness have been a known problem in Florida for years now. But recent reports suggest that rent increases in South Florida are out of control - going up by an average of 36% year-on-year. Faced with such increases, low-income renters in places like Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach are faced with the very real threat of homelessness.

Read full story
14 comments
Miami, FL

A Cruise Ship Bound for Miami Diverts to the Bahamas To Avoid Being Seized – The Cruise Line Hasn’t Paid Its Fuel Bills

Cruise ship sailing into the sunsetPhoto by Alonso Reyes on Unsplash. When money is tight the unpaid bills can quickly pile up. But most realize that it's impossible to run from their debts in the long term. However, it would seem that the operators of the cruise ship Crystal Symphony are doing exactly that.

Read full story
5 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale Diners Finish Their Meal With a Swim, After Decking Partially Collapses at Waterfront Restaurant

Waterfront RestaurantPhoto by Rafael Melo Lima on Unsplash. Diners at Flip Flops Dockside Eatery in Fort Lauderdale got more than they bargained for while enjoying the waterside views on January 22, when part of the restaurant's decking collapsed, dunking them into the water.

Read full story
1 comments
Daytona Beach, FL

Florida Man Fights Off a Black Bear That Had Wandered Onto His Back Porch – He Was Defending His Dogs

He acted on instinct to protect his family and pets. Black BearPhoto by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash. On January 21 Walter Hickox of Daytona Beach was captured on camera fighting off a black bear that wandered onto his back porch, presumably drawn by the smell of food or perhaps with the intention of attacking one of his small dogs.

Read full story
39 comments
Florida State

A Florida Man Has Won $1,000 Each Week for Life, on a Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

A Florida man from Jacksonville - named as Emad Aljaber - has scooped Florida's latest big lottery win. He bought the $2 scratch card at a Quickway convenience store, and was delighted when it revealed the jackpot prize of $1,000 each week - for life!

Read full story
49 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Describes Rumors of ‘Beef’ Between Him and Donald Trump as a “Fabricated Media Narrative” – Is It Though?

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis yesterday finally addressed recent reports that former president Donald Trump described him as "dull" and "gutless". DeSantis has appeared to dismiss the criticisms, describing them as being part of a "fabricated media narrative".

Read full story
93 comments
Florida State

A Florida Woman Has Been Attacked by a Black Bear While Walking Her Dog – Both She and the Dog Are Okay

Floridians are accustomed to living around deadly creatures - encounters with alligators are commonplace for example. But a woman from DeBary likely didn't expect to encounter a black bear as she walked her dog on the driveway to her home on the evening of January 13.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Bob Rommel Has Proposed That Surveillance Cameras and Microphones Are Installed in School Classrooms

Video surveillance to be implemented in Florida's schools?. Surveillance graffitiPhoto by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash. Republican Representative Bob Rommel of Naples, Florida has filed a proposal that would allow the installation of video cameras and microphones in school classrooms around the state, under House Bill HB1055, it emerged this week. The bill received it's first reading in the state's legislative season, on January 11th.

Read full story
90 comments
Florida State

Tornadoes Hit South West Florida, Destroying 27 Homes in a Morning – More Evidence of Climate Change?

Tree fallen on a carPhoto by Mick Haupt on Unsplash. On the morning of January 16, a number of individual tornadoes touched down in the Fort Myers area of South West Florida, causing significant damage, destroying 27 homes and leaving at least another 33 unlivable. It also forced 70 residents out of a mobile home complex in Charlotte County.

Read full story
11 comments
Miami, FL

A Florida Couple Kidnapped a Man and Forced Him To Drink Bleach and Confess to Cheating – Thankfully He Escaped!

A couple from Miami were arrested on January 7 by police, for kidnapping and torturing a third man, holding him against his will for three days before he escaped. Marie Dorsainvil, 51 and her 56-year-old husband Occius Dorsainvil are charged with kidnapping, extortion, and attempted murder after they held a man - claimed to be a friend in captivity.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

Two Big Florida Lottery Prizes Have Been Claimed This Week – And Both Winning Tickets Were Bought at Publix Stores!

Two residents of Florida have this week received significant lottery prizes after starting 2022 with big wins. Aside from each being blessed with good luck and now having plenty of cash to spare, the winners have something else in common - they both purchased their winning tickets at Publix supermarkets in the state.

Read full story
17 comments
Venice, FL

An 8-Foot Alligator Was Pulled From a Florida Swimming Pool - The Pool Service Company Exceeded Expectations!

No job too big or small (or scaly) A Florida pool service firm got more than they bargained for when they were called to attend to an issue with a customer's swimming pool. Representatives from Hodge Pool Service arrived for the job in Venice, Florida, only to be confronted by the sight of an alligator, 8-feet long and happily swimming about.

Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Didn’t Mention Constitutional Carry During His ‘State of the State’ Speech – What Could This Mean?

Vague mentions of the second amendment but no promises. On January 11 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis made his 'State of the State' address, kicking off the 2022 legislative season. In the speech he set out his priorities and intentions for the year. Many Floridians will have been watching with interest to see if they agree with his points of focus.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

A 90-Year-Old Florida Woman Leaves $32k to Her Local Sheriff For K-9 Body Armor for Their Police Dogs

On January 11 it emerged that a Florida woman's dying wish was to leave $32k to her local Sheriff's office - the money was left to them so that their police dogs could be equipped with full body armor.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy