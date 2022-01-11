A 90-Year-Old Florida Woman Leaves $32k to Her Local Sheriff For K-9 Body Armor for Their Police Dogs

A generous gift from a lifelong dog-lover

Police Dog Photo by Jusdevoyage on Unsplash

On January 11 it emerged that a Florida woman's dying wish was to leave $32k to her local Sheriff's office - the money was left to them so that their police dogs could be equipped with full body armor.

The legacy from Pamela Mobbs, a lifelong dog-lover, bequeathed $32,856.32 to Volusia Sheriff's Department, the money intended to purchase protection for dogs serving in the department's K-9 unit.

It's a donation which will no doubt be welcome by police officers and the animals alike, given that body armor has proven effective protection for many police dogs while on active duty.

She loved guard dogs

Pamela Mobbs was a dog lover, and according to her daughter had a particular fondness for police and guard dogs having grown up around a guard dog on her grandfather's estate. She also enjoyed attending police dog demonstrations. In the words of her daughter, Jane Mobbs:

"My mother wholeheartedly believed all the K-9s should be fitted with bulletproof vests as they often go into uncertain areas first to help apprehend suspects. She would be so happy to know that she is making a difference in a dog's well-being."

The vital role of police K-9 units

It has been estimated that there are in excess of 50,000 police dogs on active duty across the USA and these fulfil an essential role in law enforcement. As well as being used for apprehending criminals, they are also used to detect drugs and explosives as well as for deterring disorder through their mere presence.

In 2020, 22 police dogs tragically died in service, and by far the greatest number of these deaths was from shooting (5 dogs died). As such, the kind legacy from Pamela Mobbs seems like a timely and generous gift for the police dogs of Volusia Sheriff's Office.

What unusual cause would you like to see benefiting from a legacy? Let me know in the comments section below.