Tiger Shot by Deputy at Florida Zoo After It Attacked Cleaner Who Tried To Pet It

Animal destroyed due to human's stupidity

Tiger Photo by Max van den Oetelaar on Unsplash

A deputy was called to assist on December 29 after an 8-year-old Malayan tiger that lived in Naples Zoo, attacked a cleaning services worker.

The animal - named Eko - died of its injuries.

The cleaning-services worker had apparently reached into the animal's enclosure with the intention of petting or feeding it. When the animal bit him, it had to be shot to release the worker's arms from its jaws.

According to hospital officials, the worker (who was doing his job after-hours when there were no members of the public present to witness the attack) should only have been cleaning restrooms and similar areas of the zoo. He had no reason to be near the animal enclosures, and should certainly not have been reaching out to the deadly animal.

It demonstrates that humans are usually safe at zoos provided they observe the rules and don't provoke the animals - Eko was shot because of the cleaner's stupidity. The man suffered serious injuries to his arm.

Deadly animals are still deadly in zoos

While they may be securely housed in a zoo enclosure, deadly animals like tigers are still deadly by nature. The incident at Naples zoo was certainly the fault of the cleaner, but victims aren't always to blame for attacks.

In 2006 and 2007, another tiger - Tatiana - was involved in two separate attacks at San Francisco zoo.

In the first, the female tiger attacked an experienced zoo-keeper who later sued the zoo for damages and settled for an undisclosed sum. In the 2007 attack, the tiger escaped her enclosure and killed a 17-year-old male and injured two others. It was later shot and killed.

A selfie with a jaguar?

Many attacks are down to the stupidity of the victims. In 2019 at an Arizona zoo, a woman jumped a security barrier so that she could get closer to a jaguar for a selfie.

The jaguar grabbed the woman's arm and clawed at her - it only released her from its grasp after an onlooker distracted it with a water bottle. While the jaguar wasn't destroyed following the incident, it demonstrates that the killer instinct of big cats is strong and they need to be respected, even when in captivity.

The Naples zoo will reopen on December 31.

What do you think about beautiful animals like tigers having to be destroyed due to the stupidity of humans? Are you in favor of animals being displayed in zoos? Let me know in the comments section below.