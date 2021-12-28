Tampa’s Interim Police Chief To Host Forum Addressing Gun Violence – Will It Influence Constitutional Carry in Florida?

Community forum to tackle gun crime in the city

On December 28 Tampa's interim head of police, Chief Delgado will host a forum to address gun violence in Tampa. The recent spate of gun violence has become a key issue of focus for the chief, who announced the creation of the forum earlier in December.

The forum will invite members of the local community to contribute ideas for tackling gun violence that appears to be on the increase in Tampa, FL, and across the state generally. Incidents such as the November 23 shooting of 13-year-old Ty'Quahn Johnson who was shot by 16-year-old Ja'Marion Strange - Johnson died of his injuries.

The event will also feature a talk from Rise Up For Peace Founder and CEO Patricia Brown who started the organization after losing her own son to gun violence.

Is gun crime on the increase in Florida?

The situation regarding gun crime in Tampa may only account for a small proportion of the overall gun-violence in Florida as a whole, but it certainly seems serious enough to warrant action. In Florida as a whole, there have been 63 gun-related deaths and 16 gun-related injuries in December so-far. Tampa accounted for just 3 of these deaths and 1 injury.

But those numbers seem large nonetheless, and especially so considering that 2022 will see the state legislature consider introducing permit-less or constitutional carry of firearms, effectively reducing the levels of gun-control in the state.

Constitutional carry in 2022?

Thirteen separate bills have been filed ahead of the state's 2022 legislative season, many of which seek to loosen restrictions over guns in the state.

Florida is considering doing the same as Texas and 20 other states where so-called constitutional carry laws allow some form of permit-less carry of guns for those Americans who are of-age and don't have a criminal record. Governor DeSantis has already indicated that he's sign constitutional carry into law.

Advocates of it claim that the permit-less carry of firearms is more closely aligned to second amendment rights under the American constitution. They believe that it deters crime and removes cost barriers and time lags for people who want to defend themselves.

Those against it, including many law-enforcers are concerned that without permits, it's hard to keep the guns out of the hands of the bad-guys (or even to know who the bad guys are). The debate in Florida's State legislature will be an interesting one to follow.

Meanwhile, regardless of the legal restrictions on gun ownership it seems as though communities like that in Tampa will continue trying to do what they can to reduce instances of gun-related crime and violence.

Do you feel safe given the levels of gun-related crime in the state? Do you believe constitutional carry will be a good thing for Florida? Let me know in the comments section below.