A Florida Democrat Will Accept Bitcoin Donations for His 2022 Congressional Re-Election Campaign

Toby Hazlewood

His supporters can donate in Bitcoin or Dollars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqTc6_0dUSrN0A00
BitcoinUnsplash

Rep. Darren Soto, the centrist-Democrat representative for Florida's 9th Congressional District is raising money for his re-election to congress - and like all politicians, is looking for donations from willing supporters. Unlike many other politicians, his donors have the opportunity to donate funds using Bitcoin if they'd rather use that over dollars, as was announced on December 23.

It is perhaps unsurprising given that Soto is co-chair of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus, but it is unusual for a Democrat to be so vocally in favor of cryptocurrency.

Soto joins pro-Bitcoin Republicans and Libertarians

A number of other politicians have allied themselves to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency as a viable part of the world's monetary future, but these are typically from other ends of the political spectrum. Notable examples include Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming.

Miami too has strong ties with the world of Bitcoin through Mayor Francis Suarez who was recently re-elected. Mayor Suarez - a Republican - is extremely pro-Bitcoin and has introduced a number of initiatives to allow employees to be paid in Bitcoin, and for citizens to pay taxes and for city services using the cryptocurrency.

Governor DeSantis too has made a provision for the acceptance of Bitcoin for the payment of some state fees in his recent 'Freedom First' budget, announced earlier this month.

A couple of other notable pro-Bitcoin politicians exist on the political left, including Andrew Yang of New York and Matt West of Oregon. This demonstrates that the appeal of cryptocurrency as a means of protecting the structure and resilience of the global economy against inflation, spans across the political aisle.

Governor DeSantis sells merchandise to raise money

Rep. Soto seems to believe that accepting Bitcoin from donors might attract contributions from those who were otherwise unlikely to donate - they may see it as a means of promoting the cryptocurrency within the federal government where other high-profile Democrats like Senator Elizabeth Warren have been critical of it, calling for more regulation by government.

Meanwhile, it demonstrates an innovative approach to fundraising at least.

Contrast this to Governor Ron DeSantis who seems to prefer offering his own branded merchandise for sale - portraying himself as the 'Savior of Christmas' with his own stylized image adorning coffee mugs and beer koozies!

Time will tell how effective Rep. Soto's campaign is, and what the future of Bitcoin in the US is too. If he's re-elected, perhaps this will trigger more widespread acceptance of cryptocurrency within the Democrat party.

What are your views on Bitcoin? Do you own any? Would you support a politician who is pro-Bitcoin? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
FloridaPoliticsGovernor Ron DeSantisFreedom First BudgetFundraising

Comments / 2

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

Florida State
6632 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Tampa’s Interim Police Chief To Host Forum Addressing Gun Violence – Will It Influence Constitutional Carry in Florida?

On December 28 Tampa's interim head of police, Chief Delgado will host a forum to address gun violence in Tampa. The recent spate of gun violence has become a key issue of focus for the chief, who announced the creation of the forum earlier in December.

Read full story
18 comments

DeSantis: A “Reactionary and Authoritarian” Liar According to Florida Newspaper’s Christmas Day Editorial

A Florida newspaper chose to Christmas Day's Editorial piece on December 25 to criticize Governor DeSantis for his style of leadership during his time in power. The piece's author described him as a "reactionary and authoritarian" liar for the ways in which he has guided the state, particularly in relation to recent debates over the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

Read full story
325 comments

Florida Realtor Arrested After Being Linked to the Shooting of Multiple Homeless People

A serial killer targets those living on the streets?. Miami police have arrested a Florida realtor on Thursday December 23, in connection with multiple shootings of homeless people in south Florida.

Read full story
107 comments
Florida State

Tornado Hits South West Florida As Cooler Weather Sweeps In – Causes Estimated $500K Damage in 2 Hours

As the holidays approach, many are dreaming of a white Christmas - but in Florida, a change to colder weather has been preceded by an EF1 tornado. It struck south west Florida, near Fort Myers early in the morning of December 21 and follows on from the extreme tornadoes that wreaked havoc across other states earlier this month.

Read full story
131 comments

Tempers Fray As Travellers Fight at Miami International Airport – Unruly Passenger Stole Keys to a Golf Cart

Passengers face up to $37,000 fines and travel ban. Travel can be stressful at the best of times, but things turned chaotic on December 20 at Miami International Airport as Miami-Dade Police and airport security officers tried to break up a brawl between a number of passengers.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida Could Be Next State To Adopt Constitutional Carry of Concealed Handguns Without a License

On September 1, constitutional carry laws came into effect in Texas - effectively allowing handguns to be carried in the state without any requirement for licenses, training, finger-printing for gun-owners or even a shooting proficiency test for anyone wanting to buy a handgun.

Read full story
333 comments

Two Alligators Discovered In An SUV at Scene of Florida Car-Wreck - No Humans (or Reptiles) Injured In the Crash

When first responders are called to a car wreck, they can never be sure what they'll be confronted by at the scene. On December 17, officers from Florida's Fish and Wildlife Commission were called to the scene of a car-wreck to be greeted by the sight of two gators hanging from the windows of the SUV which had turned on its side!

Read full story
39 comments

Florida Responds to TikTok Videos Threatening Violence in Schools on December 17

National threat is 'not credible' - but why take chances?. The school year began with educators having to deal with kids taking part in a series of disruptive 'challenges' set by influencers on the social media app, TikTok. Students were encourage to vandalize bathrooms and even slap their teachers, which saw many teachers being assaulted by pupils and the videos posted online.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, While Proposing Anti-Critical Race Theory Law - Florida's Stop WOKE Act

Governor DeSantis spoke on December 15 to announce his Stop WOKE Act which, amongst other measures, proposes that Florida's schools can't teach critical race theory. Furthermore, parents of kids who are forced to learn it by schools, could sue the school for overruling their wishes.

Read full story
62 comments

Biden’s Build Back Better Plan Threatens $31 Million Funding Each Year for Hospitals That Help the Poor and Uninsured

Florida's Senator Rick Scott calls out the President. On December 14 it was reported that the House version of President Biden's 'Build Back Better' bill proposes cutting $3.4 billion of federal funding for hospitals that treat the poor and uninsured. The money will instead contribute to a proposed $73.9 billion to be given to expand the Affordable Care Act - known as Obamacare.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Former NFL Player Jailed For Fraudulently Obtaining $1.2M of Federal Relief - He Used it for Jewelry and Casino Trips

Money and handcuffsPhoto by Bermix Studio on Unsplash. Josh Bellamy, former wide receiver for the New York Jets and resident of St Petersburg, Florida was jailed for up to 37 months on December 10 after he took part in a scam to fraudulently obtain Federal COVID relief bailouts. He was arrested and charged 12-months ago.

Read full story
63 comments
Florida State

Would You Pay Between $100 and $7,500 To Attend Trump’s ‘History Tour’? It Doesn’t Look Like Too Many Did in Florida

When former President Donald Trump embarked upon his 'History Tour' on December 12, it was intended to be a celebration of the accomplishments of his one-term presidency. The audience were to be treated to a live interview between Trump and former Fox News Host, Bill O'Reilly, in an event that promised:

Read full story
329 comments
Florida State

Up to 50 Migrants Arrived by Boat on Florida Beach – Rushing Ashore in Broad Daylight

Stunned beachgoers in Jupiter, Florida watched on Sunday December 12 as a motor boat ran up onto the beach and a stream of up to 50 migrants rushed ashore - in broad daylight. While it's nothing new for migrants to arrive in the state by boat, it's rare for them to do so in the middle of the day on a public beach.

Read full story
1283 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Shoots Flamethrower at Neighbor’s Car To Settle Parking Dispute

FlamethrowerDaniel Mecey, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A Florida man - Andre Abrams of Gainesville - is facing heat from local police after he recently saw fit to direct his flamethrower at a neighbor's car, in the latest episode of a long-running parking dispute in the neighborhood.

Read full story
88 comments
Florida State

“I Think Ron Would Be Good” – Donald Trump Hints at DeSantis for Vice President in 2024 at Event in Florida

Mike Pence was "very badly hurt ... by January 6" Former President Donald Trump took to the stage in Florida on December 11, as part of his 'History' tour, and appeared to favor Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis as a potential candidate for Vice President.

Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

Florida’s ‘Freedom First’ Budget Will Allow Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency To Be Used To Pay for Some Government Services

Cryptocurrency to be accepted for paying state fees. In his proposed state budget for 2022, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has suggested a number of line items of funding, all intended to prepare the state government for accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in payment for certain services.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Police Chase Drunk Driver Across a Florida Golf-Course – Female Driver Apprehended As Confused Golfers Look On

Screenshot by AuthorIndian River County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. Indian River County Sheriffs apprehended a drunk driver after a high-speed pursuit across the Grand Harbor golf course ended with the vehicle being boxed in on two sides by two police vehicles.

Read full story
2 comments

Gov. DeSantis Proposes $276 Million Over 3-Years To Tackle Rising Sea-Levels – But He Won’t Talk About Global Warming?

"We're not doing any left-wing stuff", he promises. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis made a request for $276 million of funding on December 7, to deal with the problem of rising sea-levels which threaten low-lying land across the state. The money would fund 76 different projects to improve drainage and increase the height of sea walls across the state.

Read full story
908 comments
Florida State

69 Pounds of Cocaine Found in Bundles Floating off Florida Keys Beach

On December 6, US Border Patrol agents have seized around 69 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of over $1 million. The bundles of cocaine were found by beach goers, floating in the sea of the Miami sector of Florida Keys.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy