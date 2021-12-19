Two Alligators Discovered In An SUV at Scene of Florida Car-Wreck - No Humans (or Reptiles) Injured In the Crash

Toby Hazlewood

Driver and passenger to be charged

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ss96N_0dR5K6zs00
AlligatorPhoto by Meg Jerrard on Unsplash

When first responders are called to a car wreck, they can never be sure what they'll be confronted by at the scene.

On December 17, officers from Florida's Fish and Wildlife Commission were called to the scene of a car-wreck to be greeted by the sight of two gators hanging from the windows of the SUV which had turned on its side!

The reptiles were extracted from the vehicle by officers who noted that the vehicle also contained two humans - the driver and their passenger. Tape was placed around the gators' mouths as a safety precaution.

It was later realized that the animals weren't just stunned, but actually already dead. The episode was shared on social media as the commission's 'case of the week':

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrKYy_0dR5K6zs00
Facebook post by Florida's Fish and Wildlife CommissionFacebook

The two humans in the vehicle later admitted that they'd killed the animals illegally while on a fishing trip, and were transporting them home when the road traffic incident occurred. They're now being charged by police.

A big year for gators online

Gators are an accepted part of life in the sunshine state, but they've appeared in the news quite often in recent months.

Perhaps the most notable incident of the year was when a tweet went viral in September, featuring a Florida man successfully capturing a gator on his driveway while wearing socks and slides, using his overturned trashcan to catch and contain the reptile.

Then in October there was another incident - this time in South Carolina - where an enormous gator was captured on video, eating another gator in an apparent episode of reptile cannibalism! The tweet went viral again.

Gator attacks on humans are rare

It seems that the humans involved in this incident were actually the dangerous predators. Alligator attacks in the USA are rare, even though the reptiles are widespread throughout various of the southern states.

A 2005 study reported that there had been just 376 alligator attacks since 1948. In Florida, gator attacks were on the increase from around 6 per year in 1971 to around 10 per year between 1987 and 2017. The numbers involved are still relatively small given the ferocious nature of alligators and how dangerous they appear.

There have been just 23 deaths in Florida from alligators between 1948 and 2016. Compared to the 51 people who've died from being struck by lightning in Florida over the same period and the number of attacks by gator on human seems quite small.

Have you ever had any close or dangerous encounters with gators? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
FloridaAlligatorsCar WreckPoliceSocial Media

Comments / 39

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

Florida State
6592 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Florida Realtor Arrested After Being Linked to the Shooting of Multiple Homeless People

A serial killer targets those living on the streets?. Miami police have arrested a Florida realtor on Thursday December 23, in connection with multiple shootings of homeless people in south Florida.

Read full story
104 comments
Florida State

A Florida Democrat Will Accept Bitcoin Donations for His 2022 Congressional Re-Election Campaign

Rep. Darren Soto, the centrist-Democrat representative for Florida's 9th Congressional District is raising money for his re-election to congress - and like all politicians, is looking for donations from willing supporters. Unlike many other politicians, his donors have the opportunity to donate funds using Bitcoin if they'd rather use that over dollars, as was announced on December 23.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Tornado Hits South West Florida As Cooler Weather Sweeps In – Causes Estimated $500K Damage in 2 Hours

As the holidays approach, many are dreaming of a white Christmas - but in Florida, a change to colder weather has been preceded by an EF1 tornado. It struck south west Florida, near Fort Myers early in the morning of December 21 and follows on from the extreme tornadoes that wreaked havoc across other states earlier this month.

Read full story
124 comments

Tempers Fray As Travellers Fight at Miami International Airport – Unruly Passenger Stole Keys to a Golf Cart

Passengers face up to $37,000 fines and travel ban. Travel can be stressful at the best of times, but things turned chaotic on December 20 at Miami International Airport as Miami-Dade Police and airport security officers tried to break up a brawl between a number of passengers.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida Could Be Next State To Adopt Constitutional Carry of Concealed Handguns Without a License

On September 1, constitutional carry laws came into effect in Texas - effectively allowing handguns to be carried in the state without any requirement for licenses, training, finger-printing for gun-owners or even a shooting proficiency test for anyone wanting to buy a handgun.

Read full story
333 comments

Florida Responds to TikTok Videos Threatening Violence in Schools on December 17

National threat is 'not credible' - but why take chances?. The school year began with educators having to deal with kids taking part in a series of disruptive 'challenges' set by influencers on the social media app, TikTok. Students were encourage to vandalize bathrooms and even slap their teachers, which saw many teachers being assaulted by pupils and the videos posted online.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, While Proposing Anti-Critical Race Theory Law - Florida's Stop WOKE Act

Governor DeSantis spoke on December 15 to announce his Stop WOKE Act which, amongst other measures, proposes that Florida's schools can't teach critical race theory. Furthermore, parents of kids who are forced to learn it by schools, could sue the school for overruling their wishes.

Read full story
62 comments

Biden’s Build Back Better Plan Threatens $31 Million Funding Each Year for Hospitals That Help the Poor and Uninsured

Florida's Senator Rick Scott calls out the President. On December 14 it was reported that the House version of President Biden's 'Build Back Better' bill proposes cutting $3.4 billion of federal funding for hospitals that treat the poor and uninsured. The money will instead contribute to a proposed $73.9 billion to be given to expand the Affordable Care Act - known as Obamacare.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Former NFL Player Jailed For Fraudulently Obtaining $1.2M of Federal Relief - He Used it for Jewelry and Casino Trips

Money and handcuffsPhoto by Bermix Studio on Unsplash. Josh Bellamy, former wide receiver for the New York Jets and resident of St Petersburg, Florida was jailed for up to 37 months on December 10 after he took part in a scam to fraudulently obtain Federal COVID relief bailouts. He was arrested and charged 12-months ago.

Read full story
63 comments
Florida State

Would You Pay Between $100 and $7,500 To Attend Trump’s ‘History Tour’? It Doesn’t Look Like Too Many Did in Florida

When former President Donald Trump embarked upon his 'History Tour' on December 12, it was intended to be a celebration of the accomplishments of his one-term presidency. The audience were to be treated to a live interview between Trump and former Fox News Host, Bill O'Reilly, in an event that promised:

Read full story
329 comments
Florida State

Up to 50 Migrants Arrived by Boat on Florida Beach – Rushing Ashore in Broad Daylight

Stunned beachgoers in Jupiter, Florida watched on Sunday December 12 as a motor boat ran up onto the beach and a stream of up to 50 migrants rushed ashore - in broad daylight. While it's nothing new for migrants to arrive in the state by boat, it's rare for them to do so in the middle of the day on a public beach.

Read full story
1282 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Shoots Flamethrower at Neighbor’s Car To Settle Parking Dispute

FlamethrowerDaniel Mecey, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A Florida man - Andre Abrams of Gainesville - is facing heat from local police after he recently saw fit to direct his flamethrower at a neighbor's car, in the latest episode of a long-running parking dispute in the neighborhood.

Read full story
88 comments
Florida State

“I Think Ron Would Be Good” – Donald Trump Hints at DeSantis for Vice President in 2024 at Event in Florida

Mike Pence was "very badly hurt ... by January 6" Former President Donald Trump took to the stage in Florida on December 11, as part of his 'History' tour, and appeared to favor Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis as a potential candidate for Vice President.

Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

Florida’s ‘Freedom First’ Budget Will Allow Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency To Be Used To Pay for Some Government Services

Cryptocurrency to be accepted for paying state fees. In his proposed state budget for 2022, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has suggested a number of line items of funding, all intended to prepare the state government for accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in payment for certain services.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Police Chase Drunk Driver Across a Florida Golf-Course – Female Driver Apprehended As Confused Golfers Look On

Screenshot by AuthorIndian River County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. Indian River County Sheriffs apprehended a drunk driver after a high-speed pursuit across the Grand Harbor golf course ended with the vehicle being boxed in on two sides by two police vehicles.

Read full story
2 comments

Gov. DeSantis Proposes $276 Million Over 3-Years To Tackle Rising Sea-Levels – But He Won’t Talk About Global Warming?

"We're not doing any left-wing stuff", he promises. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis made a request for $276 million of funding on December 7, to deal with the problem of rising sea-levels which threaten low-lying land across the state. The money would fund 76 different projects to improve drainage and increase the height of sea walls across the state.

Read full story
907 comments
Florida State

69 Pounds of Cocaine Found in Bundles Floating off Florida Keys Beach

On December 6, US Border Patrol agents have seized around 69 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of over $1 million. The bundles of cocaine were found by beach goers, floating in the sea of the Miami sector of Florida Keys.

Read full story
34 comments
Florida State

Florida Police Officers Called To Deal With Boa Snake Discovered Hiding in a Couch

Clearwater Police Officers with SnakeClearwater Police Facebook. On December 4, Clearwater Police officers were called to deal with a slightly unusual issue - a boa snake that had been discovered hiding deep within the upholstery of someone's couch. The resident had called for assistance after encountering the reptile in his condo.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Florida Man Who Moved to California for Work Is Suing Employer for Ordering Him To Cut His Hair

Man with dreadlocksPhoto by Dorrell Tibbs on Unsplash. A Florida man, Jeffrey Thornton is suing his employer - the Encore Group - under California's CROWN Act. He claims they're discriminating against him over his dreadlocks.

Read full story
2803 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy