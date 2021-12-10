Florida’s ‘Freedom First’ Budget Will Allow Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency To Be Used To Pay for Some Government Services

Cryptocurrency to be accepted for paying state fees

Bitcoin

In his proposed state budget for 2022, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has suggested a number of line items of funding, all intended to prepare the state government for accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in payment for certain services.

The announcement of the so-called Freedom First budget on December 9, includes cryptocurrency provisions as these seem to complement the state's aspirations for promoting freedom among its citizens.

Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami has already been blazing a trail in promoting the acceptance of Bitcoin in the city, and Governor DeSantis now seems to be following his lead.

$700,000 for crypto-friendly Florida

The combined measures outlined in the Governor's budget proposals see around $700k intended to promote uptake of Bitcoin and other digital currencies within the state's government. These include $200k for the Department of Financial Services to offer Florida corporations the ability to pay state fees via cryptocurrency directly to the Department of State.

Another item of $500k is intended to explore the potential of blockchain technology for the maintenance of motor vehicle records. Blockchain could also be used to authenticate Medicaid transactions and detect potential fraud.

Bitcoin isn't just about get-rich-quick

Earlier this year, Mayor Suarez gave an indication of his commitment to adopting Bitcoin more widely for the city's benefit - announcing that citizens would have the opportunity to pay for services using Bitcoin and that he was investigating using Bitcoin as an investment for some of the city's treasury to protect it against inflation.

More recently, he committed to accepting his own pay in Bitcoin, such is his belief in the cryptocurrency.

He seems to have started a movement and other mayors across the nation have followed suit. Mayor Scott Conger of Jackson, Tennessee declared his city Bitcoin friendly and is keen to encourage Bitcoin mining operations to locate there.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Cool Valley, Missouri has pledged to give each of the 1200 residents of his town, $1,000 worth of Bitcoin in the hope of improving their financial positions.

Freedom First Budget for Freedom Florida

Governor DeSantis clearly sees the potential for the Bitcoin in the state of Florida, and in the absence of a clear steer from the federal government, he has decided to take action for the benefit of his citizens. It will be interesting to see how widely Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies get adopted in Florida.

Do you own any Bitcoin? Would you use the cryptocurrency to pay for goods and services, or as an investment? Let me know in the comments section below.

