Police Chase Drunk Driver Across a Florida Golf-Course – Female Driver Apprehended As Confused Golfers Look On

Drunk driver causes mayhem on the fairways

Screenshot by AuthorIndian River County Sheriff's Office on Facebook

Indian River County Sheriffs apprehended a drunk driver after a high-speed pursuit across the Grand Harbor golf course ended with the vehicle being boxed in on two sides by two police vehicles.

The incident, which happened on December 7 was captured on police dash-cam.

In the video, the fleeing vehicle can be seen swerving across the wide-open fairways of the golf course. The driver is also forced several times to swerve to avoid golfers and their golf carts.

Fore!

The high speed pursuit was already well underway, when the driver - who turned out to be drunk - crashed through gates leading into the Grand Harbor course in the midst of being pursued by police. The vehicle was only brought to a halt after a second police vehicle rammed into the fleeing SUV, causing it to turn 180 degrees. The pursuing vehicle then boxed it in.

The driver - a 60-year-old woman later identified as Jodi Ann Harvey - is seen exiting the vehicle and seems to want to comply with arresting officers. When she then takes out her smartphone - apparently to text someone, officers react with urgency, taking her down onto the ground before handcuffing her.

While such incidents are fortunately rare, they happen from time-to-time. In 2019, a thief stole an SUV from a Florida country club carpark and then fled from police, again driving across the golf course to evade capture.

Injuries avoided

Stunned golfers looked on as the pursuit unfolded around them. Several times, the video shows both vehicles having to swerve to avoid golfers and their buggies - it's a surprise and a relief that nobody was injured.

The grounds-keepers at the course in Vero Beach now have plenty of work to do however, repairing the damage done by the SUVs that drove across their manicured fairways, tearing them up with their tyres.

Harvey has been charged with a DUI, as well as criminal mischief and aggravated assault on an officer. She was taken into custody and she is now being held in county jail with no bond.

What's the strangest thing you've encountered on the golf course? Let me know in the comments section below.

