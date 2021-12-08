69 Pounds of Cocaine Found in Bundles Floating off Florida Keys Beach

Toby Hazlewood

$1 million of drugs retrieved by beach goers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JenC_0dHCjQ7W00
CocainePhoto by Colin Davis on Unsplash

On December 6, US Border Patrol agents have seized around 69 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of over $1 million. The bundles of cocaine were found by beach goers, floating in the sea of the Miami sector of Florida Keys.

The chief of the Border Patrol forces shared the find on Twitter:

A regular event?

While it seems unlikely that such a large volume of narcotics might wash up on the beach, it happens frequently in Florida.

In April of this year, $1.5 million worth of cocaine washed ashore in Palm Beach.

In 2019, 15 wrapped bricks of cocaine, worth around $600k appeared on Paradise Beach following storms attributed to Hurricane Dorian.

It must come as a shock for those who stumble-upon large volumes of illegal drugs washed up on the beach. Fortunately, such finds are returned to the authorities.

Florida and drug-trafficking

According to the American Addiction Centers, while 90% of cocaine entering the USA comes up from Central America and over the Mexico border, the remaining 10% comes in through Florida.

The most recent statistics available from the US Customs and Border Protection suggested that year-on-year volumes of drugs entering the country were increasing radically year on year. From 2012 to 2013 there was a 483 percent increase in cocaine arriving in Florida, amounting to 12,876 pounds of the drug.

Meanwhile, in November this year, Governor DeSantis announced the launch of a new initiative to be led by his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis - intended to discourage young Floridians from getting addicted to drugs in the first place. The initiative, known as "The Facts. Your Future." will provide resources to schools to educate and empower young people, and hopefully guide them away from drug experimentation and addiction.

Have you seen drugs or other strange items washed up on the state's beaches? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
FloridaCocaineDrug TraffickingSmugglingPolice

Comments / 33

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

Florida State
5330 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Florida Man Shoots Flamethrower at Neighbor’s Car To Settle Parking Dispute

FlamethrowerDaniel Mecey, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A Florida man - Andre Abrams of Gainesville - is facing heat from local police after he recently saw fit to direct his flamethrower at a neighbor's car, in the latest episode of a long-running parking dispute in the neighborhood.

Read full story
50 comments
Florida State

“I Think Ron Would Be Good” – Donald Trump Hints at DeSantis for Vice President in 2024 at Event in Florida

Mike Pence was "very badly hurt ... by January 6" Former President Donald Trump took to the stage in Florida on December 11, as part of his 'History' tour, and appeared to favor Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis as a potential candidate for Vice President.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida’s ‘Freedom First’ Budget Will Allow Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency To Be Used To Pay for Some Government Services

Cryptocurrency to be accepted for paying state fees. In his proposed state budget for 2022, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has suggested a number of line items of funding, all intended to prepare the state government for accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in payment for certain services.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Police Chase Drunk Driver Across a Florida Golf-Course – Female Driver Apprehended As Confused Golfers Look On

Screenshot by AuthorIndian River County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. Indian River County Sheriffs apprehended a drunk driver after a high-speed pursuit across the Grand Harbor golf course ended with the vehicle being boxed in on two sides by two police vehicles.

Read full story
1 comments

Gov. DeSantis Proposes $276 Million Over 3-Years To Tackle Rising Sea-Levels – But He Won’t Talk About Global Warming?

"We're not doing any left-wing stuff", he promises. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis made a request for $276 million of funding on December 7, to deal with the problem of rising sea-levels which threaten low-lying land across the state. The money would fund 76 different projects to improve drainage and increase the height of sea walls across the state.

Read full story
996 comments
Florida State

Florida Police Officers Called To Deal With Boa Snake Discovered Hiding in a Couch

Clearwater Police Officers with SnakeClearwater Police Facebook. On December 4, Clearwater Police officers were called to deal with a slightly unusual issue - a boa snake that had been discovered hiding deep within the upholstery of someone's couch. The resident had called for assistance after encountering the reptile in his condo.

Read full story
1 comments

Florida Man Who Moved to California for Work Is Suing Employer for Ordering Him To Cut His Hair

Man with dreadlocksPhoto by Dorrell Tibbs on Unsplash. A Florida man, Jeffrey Thornton is suing his employer - the Encore Group - under California's CROWN Act. He claims they're discriminating against him over his dreadlocks.

Read full story
2769 comments
Florida State

Florida Teen Arrested for Blackmailing Senator With Explicit Photos – Was Cyber Stalker Acting Alone?

Teenager arrested after meeting with undercover agents. Cyber criminal wearing maskPhoto by Max Bender on Unsplash. It has emerged that a Florida teenager - Jeremy Kamperveen - was arrested in late November by Broward County Sheriffs after attempting to bribe Senator Lauren Book, with supposedly explicit photographs of her.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Proposes $3.5 Million for Florida State Guard – Political Showboating or a Worthwhile Investment?

On December 2 Governor DeSantis announced his intention to reinstate the Florida State Guard - a private civilian-military force of 200 volunteers that would sit under his control. It's a move that has prompted speculation and skepticism over his motives and intentions for the force.

Read full story
182 comments
Florida State

Vicious Knife Attack at Florida Tech Campus Ends After Suspect Shot and Killed by Police and Security

A knife-wielding attacker was shot and killed by police officers and Florida Tech security on the night of Friday December 3, after officers were called to the campus to investigate reports of a man threatening other students with a knife at a freshman residence.

Read full story
31 comments
Miami, FL

Anonymous British Artist Banksy Sells ‘Charlie Brown’ Artwork for $4 Million at Miami Art Week

With Miami Art Week in full swing, the anonymous street-artist from the UK - Banksy - is celebrating the sale of another of his creations. A framed image of the beloved Peanuts cartoon character, Charlie Brown, portrayed as an arsonist, has sold for $4 million at the Maddox Gallery.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Florida’s Zero-Tolerance of Organized Theft Will Prevent It From Becoming Like California, Says Attorney General

ShopliftersPhoto by Andrew "Donovan" Valdivia on Unsplash. Appearing on Fox Business on December 2, Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody was keen to emphasize that the state's new 'zero tolerance' initiative is intended to catch and punish greater numbers of organized criminals and repeat thieves.

Read full story
219 comments
Miami, FL

Stowaway Survives Flight From Guatemala to Miami After Emerging From Plane’s Wheel Well – Video Goes Viral

American Airways FlightPhoto by Donna White on Unsplash. A Tweet from November 27 has been going viral, sharing an unbelievable video. It shows a stowaway emerging from the wheel well of a commercial aircraft that's just landed in Miami, from Guatemala.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

J6 Subpoena Issued for Florida’s Leader of the Proud Boys – Judges Want To See His Communications With Donald Trump

Transparency requested even though he was in jail on January 6. Enrique Tarrio and Roger StoneEnrique Felix on Facebook. A federal subpoena has been issued to Florida's Enrique Tarrio - leader of the Proud Boys - in connection with his role in the J6 Insurrection.

Read full story
28 comments
Florida State

Actor and Michael Jackson Impersonator From Florida Defends His Part in January 6 Capitol Insurrection

"I am here by special divine appearance" he tells judge. In a special pre-trial hearing on November 29, a former Broadway actor and Michael Jackson impersonator - James Beeks, from Florida - managed to hold onto his pretrial freedom and was allowed to return from Wisconsin to Florida.

Read full story
26 comments
Florida State

Florida's DeSantis Launches New Range of Merchandise: DeSanta – The Governor Who Saved Christmas?

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has just launched his latest range of merchandise - on sale to raise funds for his re-election campaign - and he's clearly hoping to make it on to people's holiday shopping lists. His new range of products, pictures him as 'DeSanta' - the Governor who saved Christmas and kept Florida free!

Read full story
158 comments
Florida State

Florida Eye Doctor Fined Over $4K for Mistakenly Performing Laser Surgery on Patient’s Good Eye

A Florida eye-surgery specialist, Dr Ira Perszyk has been fined and ordered to attend various training sessions after carrying out laser-eye surgery on a 91-year-old patient - he accidentally operated upon the wrong eye.

Read full story
18 comments

Kosher Hotel To Open Near Seminole Hard Rock Casino by 2024 – For Jewish Tourists Who Love To Gamble

Development to include over 100 rooms and "sabbath" elevator. It was announced on November 29 that a boutique hotel development will open early in 2022, just across the street from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Read full story
Florida State

Man Shot by Stray Bullet While Driving on I-75 - Florida Highway Patrol Investigating Source of the Bullet

Early morning on Friday November 26, a man driving on I75 near Southwest Ranches found his vehicle suddenly struck by a number of bullets - one of them penetrated the bodywork of his Toyota and ended up embedded in his lower back.

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy