69 Pounds of Cocaine Found in Bundles Floating off Florida Keys Beach

$1 million of drugs retrieved by beach goers

Cocaine Photo by Colin Davis on Unsplash

On December 6, US Border Patrol agents have seized around 69 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of over $1 million. The bundles of cocaine were found by beach goers, floating in the sea of the Miami sector of Florida Keys.

The chief of the Border Patrol forces shared the find on Twitter:

A regular event?

While it seems unlikely that such a large volume of narcotics might wash up on the beach, it happens frequently in Florida.

In April of this year, $1.5 million worth of cocaine washed ashore in Palm Beach.

In 2019, 15 wrapped bricks of cocaine, worth around $600k appeared on Paradise Beach following storms attributed to Hurricane Dorian.

It must come as a shock for those who stumble-upon large volumes of illegal drugs washed up on the beach. Fortunately, such finds are returned to the authorities.

Florida and drug-trafficking

According to the American Addiction Centers, while 90% of cocaine entering the USA comes up from Central America and over the Mexico border, the remaining 10% comes in through Florida.

The most recent statistics available from the US Customs and Border Protection suggested that year-on-year volumes of drugs entering the country were increasing radically year on year. From 2012 to 2013 there was a 483 percent increase in cocaine arriving in Florida, amounting to 12,876 pounds of the drug.

Meanwhile, in November this year, Governor DeSantis announced the launch of a new initiative to be led by his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis - intended to discourage young Floridians from getting addicted to drugs in the first place. The initiative, known as "The Facts. Your Future." will provide resources to schools to educate and empower young people, and hopefully guide them away from drug experimentation and addiction.

Have you seen drugs or other strange items washed up on the state's beaches? Let me know in the comments section below.