Vicious Knife Attack at Florida Tech Campus Ends After Suspect Shot and Killed by Police and Security

Toby Hazlewood

Motives for the attack are unclear right now

KnifePhoto by Jimmy Chang on Unsplash

A knife-wielding attacker was shot and killed by police officers and Florida Tech security on the night of Friday December 3, after officers were called to the campus to investigate reports of a man threatening other students with a knife at a freshman residence.

The suspect was later named by Melbourne Police Department as 18-year-old Alhaji M. Sow, a Florida Tech student from Riverdale, Ga.

Suspect lunged at officers with a knife

Melbourne Police Department officers were called to the scene after reports of a man armed with a knife, who was threatening and assaulting students after entering a university building.

As police and campus security guards entered a building, a man reportedly lunged at them with a knife - both officers opened fire on the man, who died on the scene from his injuries in spite of officers attempting to administer life-saving first aid.

An announcement of the incident on Twitter confirmed the details of the incident.

Mourn any loss of life

A statement released by President of the university, T. Dwayne McCay expressed sadness over any incident that leads to a loss of life, but also called out the heroism of police and security for bringing the attack to an end before more could be injured or killed.

Knife crimes on the increase?

The incident on the Florida Tech campus is just the latest episode of knives featuring in horrendous crimes. In November, a homeless man fatally stabbed a 14-year-old boy in Palm Beach Gardens in a random attack without apparent motive.

While guns can be obtained with relative ease in Florida, knives can be accessed by anyone without checks or restrictions. These two vicious attacks also demonstrate that they can have fatal consequences.

Knives are also used in a very large number of aggravated assaults in the USA.

Data from Statista for the year 2020 shows that while personal weapons and guns account for 74,403 and 69,423 assaults respectively, knives accounted for 61,924 assaults across the USA in just one year.

Police continue to investigate possible motives for the attack on December 3.

Do you feel concerned at the risk of knife crime or do you feel generally safe from harm? Let me know in the comments section below.

