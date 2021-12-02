Miami, FL

Stowaway Survives Flight From Guatemala to Miami After Emerging From Plane’s Wheel Well – Video Goes Viral

Toby Hazlewood

How did he survive?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Hn9P_0dC14c8r00
American Airways FlightPhoto by Donna White on Unsplash

A Tweet from November 27 has been going viral, sharing an unbelievable video. It shows a stowaway emerging from the wheel well of a commercial aircraft that's just landed in Miami, from Guatemala.

The stowaway miraculously survived the flight of two and a half hours, enduring freezing temperatures mid-flight of between minus-forty and minus-seventy. He also clearly avoided the obvious risk of falling to his death while the landing gear was lowered at take-off and landing.

The 26-year-old man had managed to hide himself in the landing-gear of the American Airlines flight. US Customs and Border officials have so-far only made an official statement describing the incident, which they say is 'under investigation'. The stowaway himself has been taken to hospital for medical assessment. What happens to him after that, is yet to be determined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9J9u_0dC14c8r00
Flight coming in to landPhoto by Tango Tsuttie on Unsplash

How common are stowaways on flights?

Given the inherent risks associated with trying to hide on commercial airliners, with the extreme cold and risk of falling thousands of feet, very few people try to do so.

Figures from the US Federal Aviation Administration reported in 2019 suggest that 96 people hid under planes during flights around the world between 1947 and 2012, with incidents occurring on 85 flights. Of these, only about one in four stowaways had survived the journey.

The BBC reported a few notable cases that have happened over the years:

  • In 1969 - A 22-year-old man, survived a flight from Havana, Cuba, to Madrid, Spain suffering frostbite but no major damage
  • In 1996 - Pardeep Saini, 23, survived a 10-hour flight from Delhi to London, but his brother Vijay died falling out of the aircraft as it approached London Heathrow airport
  • In 2000 - a stowaway survived the 4,000-mile flight from Tahiti to Los Angeles as a stowaway
  • In 2014 - Yahya Abdi, just 15-years of age, stowed away in a Boeing 767 from San Jose, California, to Maui, Hawaii and survived

These cases are definitely the outliers though - far more common are stowaways who freeze to death during the flight or who fall to their death when the aircraft's wheels are lowered for landing.

The stowaway from Guatemala seems to have been very lucky indeed.

What do you think should happen to the stowaway? Should he be awarded a green-card for his efforts and granted the right to remain in the USA? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
FloridaStowawayImmigrationViral VideoMiami

Comments / 4

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

Florida State
3899 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

DeSantis Proposes $3.5 Million for Florida State Guard – Political Showboating or a Worthwhile Investment?

On December 2 Governor DeSantis announced his intention to reinstate the Florida State Guard - a private civilian-military force of 200 volunteers that would sit under his control. It's a move that has prompted speculation and skepticism over his motives and intentions for the force.

Read full story
163 comments
Florida State

Vicious Knife Attack at Florida Tech Campus Ends After Suspect Shot and Killed by Police and Security

A knife-wielding attacker was shot and killed by police officers and Florida Tech security on the night of Friday December 3, after officers were called to the campus to investigate reports of a man threatening other students with a knife at a freshman residence.

Read full story
22 comments
Miami, FL

Anonymous British Artist Banksy Sells ‘Charlie Brown’ Artwork for $4 Million at Miami Art Week

With Miami Art Week in full swing, the anonymous street-artist from the UK - Banksy - is celebrating the sale of another of his creations. A framed image of the beloved Peanuts cartoon character, Charlie Brown, portrayed as an arsonist, has sold for $4 million at the Maddox Gallery.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Florida’s Zero-Tolerance of Organized Theft Will Prevent It From Becoming Like California, Says Attorney General

ShopliftersPhoto by Andrew "Donovan" Valdivia on Unsplash. Appearing on Fox Business on December 2, Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody was keen to emphasize that the state's new 'zero tolerance' initiative is intended to catch and punish greater numbers of organized criminals and repeat thieves.

Read full story
218 comments
Florida State

J6 Subpoena Issued for Florida’s Leader of the Proud Boys – Judges Want To See His Communications With Donald Trump

Transparency requested even though he was in jail on January 6. Enrique Tarrio and Roger StoneEnrique Felix on Facebook. A federal subpoena has been issued to Florida's Enrique Tarrio - leader of the Proud Boys - in connection with his role in the J6 Insurrection.

Read full story
26 comments
Florida State

Actor and Michael Jackson Impersonator From Florida Defends His Part in January 6 Capitol Insurrection

"I am here by special divine appearance" he tells judge. In a special pre-trial hearing on November 29, a former Broadway actor and Michael Jackson impersonator - James Beeks, from Florida - managed to hold onto his pretrial freedom and was allowed to return from Wisconsin to Florida.

Read full story
26 comments
Florida State

Florida's DeSantis Launches New Range of Merchandise: DeSanta – The Governor Who Saved Christmas?

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has just launched his latest range of merchandise - on sale to raise funds for his re-election campaign - and he's clearly hoping to make it on to people's holiday shopping lists. His new range of products, pictures him as 'DeSanta' - the Governor who saved Christmas and kept Florida free!

Read full story
158 comments
Florida State

Florida Eye Doctor Fined Over $4K for Mistakenly Performing Laser Surgery on Patient’s Good Eye

A Florida eye-surgery specialist, Dr Ira Perszyk has been fined and ordered to attend various training sessions after carrying out laser-eye surgery on a 91-year-old patient - he accidentally operated upon the wrong eye.

Read full story
18 comments

Kosher Hotel To Open Near Seminole Hard Rock Casino by 2024 – For Jewish Tourists Who Love To Gamble

Development to include over 100 rooms and "sabbath" elevator. It was announced on November 29 that a boutique hotel development will open early in 2022, just across the street from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Read full story
Florida State

Man Shot by Stray Bullet While Driving on I-75 - Florida Highway Patrol Investigating Source of the Bullet

Early morning on Friday November 26, a man driving on I75 near Southwest Ranches found his vehicle suddenly struck by a number of bullets - one of them penetrated the bodywork of his Toyota and ended up embedded in his lower back.

Read full story
29 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Former Surgeon General Takes New Job in Rhode Island – A Democrat-Led State May Suit Him Better

In September 2021, Florida got a new Surgeon General as Dr Joseph Ladapo took up the post - the position came with a $362,000 salary, an increase of $123,000 over his predecessor - Scott Rivkees. The appointment was controversial, but not surprising. Dr Ladapo has since proven that his views on health matters, particularly COVID-19, echo those of Governor DeSantis who appointed him.

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

Florida Road-Rage Shooter May Be an Example of a Responsible Gun Owner – The Shooting Was in Self-Defense

Handgun firingPhoto by Tsvetoslav Hristov on Unsplash. Details are still emerging of a road-rage incident in Florida this week which resulted in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman outside of her house. Her death is tragic, but the circumstances leading to it are still under investigation - and suggest that she may have been the aggressor.

Read full story
584 comments
Florida State

Biden Releases 50 Million Barrels of Oil From US Reserves – Florida Continues To Suffer Record High Gas Prices

Drivers in Florida are painfully familiar with record gasoline prices seen at the pumps this year - the cost of gas topped $3.31 per gallon in October and it's now a rare thing to see prices lower than $3 anywhere.

Read full story
2 comments

University Denies That Politicians Influenced Them in Preventing Professors Testifying Against DeSantis Electoral Reform

Members of its board have donated $600k to DeSantis' campaign. DeSantis speaking at University of FloridaThe Florida Channel. Earlier this month, the University of Florida banned three of its professors from appearing as paid expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging new voting-rights laws that had been introduced by Governor DeSantis in early 2021.

Read full story
Florida State

Rapper Kodak Black Donates 5,000 Turkeys to Underprivileged Families Across South Florida

Rapper Kodak Black may have been ordered to enter rehab after failing a drugs test in September, but it didn't stop him from demonstrating enormous good will and holiday spirit to his fellow-Floridians.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

Kyle Rittenhouse Spotted in a Florida Restaurant Ahead of Fox Interview with Tucker Carlson

The man who took two lives begins his publicity campaign. Just three days after being acquitted of the murder of two protesters and the shooting of a third, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was pictured in a restaurant in Florida. It was revealed that he is in the state for an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News .

Read full story
1521 comments

The $31.75 Million Miami Mansion That Belonged to Madonna, Is Being Sold – By Gunther the German Shepherd

A dynasty of dogs is selling their dream home (allegedly!) A young Gunther?Photo by Wannes De Mol on Unsplash. A video was posted on YouTube on November 17, by realtors Assouline Team - the property in question, a waterfront mansion that used to belong to pop singer Madonna. The property is breathtaking - no doubt worth the $31.75 million price tag to somebody.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Federal Judge Overrules Governor DeSantis Gambling Agreement With Seminole Tribe – No Online Sports Betting in Florida

A Federal Judge ruled late on Monday November 22 that Florida's gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe should not allow for online sports betting in the state. The tribe had launched an online app for sports betting earlier in November, having reached a 30-year agreement with Governor DeSantis. It was thought to be worth $2.5 Billion in revenue from the tribe to be paid to the state over the next 5 years.

Read full story
37 comments

Air Travellers Are Being Warned To Expect Queues and Delays Heading Into Thanksgiving – And To Wear a Mask Too

Air traveler with maskPhoto by Camila Perez on Unsplash. As this year's holidays approach, and with Thanksgiving occurring late in the calendar this year, travelers throughout Florida are being warned to expect delays and line-ups as they head for the airport.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy