Actor and Michael Jackson Impersonator From Florida Defends His Part in January 6 Capitol Insurrection

Toby Hazlewood

"I am here by special divine appearance" he tells judge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E91yu_0dAwR6EY00
Capitol InsurrectionShutterstock

In a special pre-trial hearing on November 29, a former Broadway actor and Michael Jackson impersonator - James Beeks, from Florida - managed to hold onto his pretrial freedom and was allowed to return from Wisconsin to Florida.

This was in spite of an exchange over video with Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court in Washington, DC - where Beeks appeared to ramble and made little sense as he relayed his justification for defending himself.

Beeks is accused of participating in the January 6 Insurrection at the Capitol Building in Washington, DC. He is apparently identifiable amongst the insurrectionists, in part for having chosen to wear a distinctive leather jacket from Michael Jackson's BAD world tour, which started in 1987.

Following the Capitol Building riot it emerged that Beeks had accompanied members of the group, the Oath Keepers in pushing past police and security guards, making it as far as the area outside the Rotunda doors.

"Unintelligible gobbledygook"

In his video appearance before the judge, Beeks began his so-called defense:

“I am an American standing under public law and I am here by special divine appearance, I cannot represent myself because I am myself. I reserve all rights at all times and waive none, ever.”

Clearly unimpressed, Judge Howell was quick to respond:

“That’s all gobbledygook. I have no idea what you’re saying,”

At the conclusion of Beeks' rant, the judge moved to comment on whether he should be allowed to drive from Wisconsin to his home state of Florida to check in with courts there. While reluctant to allow it, given Beeks' refusal to even acknowledge himself as a sovereign citizen of the USA, he was eventually granted the freedom to make the journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25U5cY_0dAwR6EY00
Capitol InsurrectionistJohnRMoffitt on Twitter

Hoping to get away with it?

Beeks seems to fit in well with other notable insurrectionists including Floridian Adam Johnson - who posed with pictures of Nancy Pelosi's lectern, and self-styled Q-Shaman Jacob Chansley. They must have felt like, in spite of being clearly recognizable in the midst of the insurrection, that they'd somehow get away with it. As has since proved, they haven't.

Beeks' trial for taking part in the insurrection will resume in 2022.

What do you think about insurrectionists like Beeks being granted freedom while awaiting trial? Should they be kept under closer watch, particularly given their apparent lack of belief in the rule of American law? Let me know in the comments section below.

