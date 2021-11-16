Florida MMA Fighter Loses a Testicle After Training Injury – But Tries To See the Funny Side!

Toby Hazlewood

UFC stars are quick to wish him well

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCBI0_0cwzB3pJ00
MMA FightersDerrick Treadwell on Unsplash

If you've ever watched a UFC fight, you'll understand why the injuries sustained in the octagon can often be serious - but Floridian MMA fighter Christian Lohsen sustained his most recent injury during training, not in an actual fight.

On November 13 it emerged that after taking a knee-strike to the groin, Lohsen suffered a ruptured testicle and had to have it removed in surgery. He was quick to make light of the situation, posting pictures and an update on his situation on Instagram:

No lasting effects expected from the loss

In his post, Lohsen was quick to share that in spite of the painful and somewhat embarrassing injury, he wasn't expecting any lasting consequences:

"I'm fine home resting, surgery went well. Doc said I won't lose testosterone or ability to have kids from this." - Christian Lohsen

Lohsen, who currently has a professional record of 9 wins and 2 losses from 11 UFC fights, will be expecting to be back to training and fighting in the octagon before too long.

Commenting on his injury on social media, Former UFC fighter Mike Perry responded to the news:

"Oh my gosh man. Your sacrifices will be rewarded. They have to be."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYJ60_0cwzB3pJ00
Brazilian Ju Jitsu GrapplersPhoto by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Most injuries are above the belt

Unsurprisingly, mixed martial arts (MMA) is considered the most dangerous martial art, based on the number of injuries sustained. A 2018 paper published by the Florida Sports and Family Health Center estimated that up to 286 out of 1000 participants in MMA, suffered injuries. Compared to Brazilian Ju Jitsu (9 out 1000) and wrestling (30 out of 1000) the injury rate in MMA is significantly higher.

This isn't surprising though given that the aim of MMA bouts is to knock out the opponent by any means possible. With that being the goal of the sport, the most common injuries sustained in MMA tend to be to the head and upper body, rather than below the belt - unlike that sustained by Lohsen.

A 2016 study in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science reported that over 62% of injuries reported were to the arms, neck and head with over half of these, to the arms alone. In fact, there were no reported groin injuries in their study at all!

These statistics won't be of much consolation to Christian Lohsen, but given his spirits it seems likely he'll bounce back and fighting again soon, with no lasting effects.

Do you enjoy watching MMA fighting? Are you surprised that we don't witness more injuries incurred by those participating in the sport? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

A writer, dad and husband sharing his thoughts, wins and losses to help and inspire others.

3056 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Associate of R. Kelly Jailed for Torching an SUV Belonging to Florida Witness in Rapper’s Sex Trafficking Case

On November 17, Michael Williams was sentenced to 8-years in jail for having set fire to an SUV belonging to a witness in the sex trafficking case against controversial rapper R. Kelly. The act of intimidation carried out in June 2020 was intended to discourage the vehicle's owner from testifying against the rapper - she was one of his alleged victims, and lives in Florida.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Stirs Controversy, Stating That BLM Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Would Make a Good Intern

Florida's Republican Representative, Matt Gaetz is no stranger to courting controversy. Most recently, he's grabbed the headlines on November 17 for claiming live on Newsmax that Kyle Rittenhouse would make a good congressional intern.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Volunteers Are Delivering Thanksgiving Meals to those Facing Hardship, and Helping Those Less Fortunate Across Florida

This Thanksgiving, spare a thought for those who are unable to leave their homes due to disability, illness or a lack of transportation. Fortunately, a number of kind souls in cities across Florida are doing more than thinking of those less fortunate.

Read full story
Florida State

Multiple Cities in Florida Are Challenging Governor DeSantis’ Anti-Riot Law – An Unconstitutional Response to Protests?

A partisan response that denies Americans the right to protest?. The cities of Tallahassee and Gainesville will join 7 other Florida cities launching a legal challenge in State Court on November 16, against the so-called 'Anti-Riot' law introduced by Governor DeSantis earlier this year.

Read full story
103 comments

Florida Leads the Nation for Prisoners Serving Life Without Any Chance of Parole – Thanks to the ‘Two-Strikes’ Rule

A study reported on November 11 reveals that Florida is leading the nation in the number of prisoners currently incarcerated for life, with zero chance of parole. This is largely due to its two-strikes rule which states that criminals who have already been imprisoned for one crime may receive a life sentence if they reoffend once released - regardless of the crime.

Read full story
235 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Uses COVID Freedoms To Try and Persuade CEO of In-N-Out Burger To Move the Burger Chain to Florida

On November 12, it was reported that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis held a phone call with the CEO of In-N-Out Burger of California, continuing the state's drive to lure the burger chain to move its headquarters to Florida and open outlets in the state. The call with CEO Lynsi Snyder was the latest move by the state's political leaders to bring a company to the state.

Read full story
205 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Shoppers Won’t Be Spending As Much This Holiday Season – Prices Just Keep Going Up

Supply chain issues, inflation and gas prices to blame. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and Thanksgiving and Black Friday are just around the corner - but there are signs that Florida's residents won't be shopping 'til they drop - not this year at least.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

How Did Florida’s New Surgeon General Get His Medical License So Quickly? Questions Are Being Asked

Florida's new Surgeon General, Dr Joseph Ladapo has rarely been out of the headlines since his appointment to the position in September of this year. Most recently, on November 10 it emerged that his Florida medical license which was required before he could take up the role, was processed and approved within just 2 days - the process normally takes up to 6-months to complete.

Read full story
92 comments
Florida State

According to Gov. DeSantis, President Biden Is To Blame for Florida Murder Committed by Immigrant

He believes President's migrant relocation program is at fault. Governor DeSantis in Del Rio, TXFacebook-GovRonDeSantis. On November 10, Governor DeSantis took to Fox News to share his opinion that the recent murder of a Jacksonville man at the hands of Honduran immigrant, Yery Noel Medina Ulloa was President Biden's fault.

Read full story
2031 comments
Orlando, FL

One in Every 100 Homeless Children in the US Now Lives in Orlando Area – Orlando’s Homeless Problem Is Getting Worse

The scale of the homeless problem in Florida, and in Orlando more specifically is well known and has been reported for years. It got a lot worse during the pandemic, but the issue has remained for years.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Will Plead Guilty After Stealing Lectern From Capitol Building During January 6 Insurrection

J6 Insurrectionist Adam JohnsonJohnRMoffitt on Twitter. When Adam Johnson of Southwest Florida took part in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington DC, he must have imagined that the event would trigger outright revolution and lasting change within the USA.

Read full story
28 comments
Florida State

Trump Hints At Florida's Gov. DeSantis as 2024 Presidential Running Mate - Describing Him as a "Good Man"

The relationship between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis seems to be a complex one. In the most recent twist, on November 8 ahead of a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner, former President Trump hinted at DeSantis as a potential running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Read full story

Rep. Lauren Boebert Shows Off ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Dress at Mar-a-Lago Gala, Trolling Democrat AOC and President Biden

Let's Go Brandon - 'Not just a phrase, a movement'. At a gala dinner held at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on November 4, Republican Representative Lauren Boebert attempted to strike a double-blow for the GOP hardcore.

Read full story

University of Florida U-Turn Allows Professors To Testify in Voting Rights Lawsuit – They’re Suing the University Anyway

New laws could restrict postal voting, preventing another alleged 'Big Steal'. Earlier in November, the University of Florida banned three of its professors from appearing as paid expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging new voting-rights laws that had been introduced by Governor DeSantis in May of this year.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Roger Stone Threatens To Run for Florida Governor Unless DeSantis Pledges Not To Run Against Trump in 2024

Republican hardliner and long-term Donald Trump ally, Roger Stone said on November 5 that in his view, Ron DeSantis should pledge to run for his full second term as Florida Governor, as he seeks re-election in 2022.

Read full story
290 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Pretended To Be a Teenager While Encouraging Minors To Send Him Explicit Pictures – Jailed for 25 Years

A Florida man has been jailed for 25-years after being found guilty of masquerading as a teenager so that he could encourage minors to send him explicit images of themselves. 45-year-old Dwight Castaldi was sentenced on November 4, and after his 25-years sentence for Federal Child Pornography charges, he will be supervised for life.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

A Lesson for DeSantis From Republican Win in Virginia – Keep Former President Trump at a Distance

Glen Youngkin winning the Virginia Governorship for the Republican party on November 2nd, just a year after President Biden won the state by 10 percentage points, has yielded a valuable lesson for Republican campaigns in future:

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Refers to “The Brandon Administration” During Speech and Then Leads Chants of “Let’s Go Brandon”

During a speech on November 3rd, discussing his plans to establish a statewide law enforcement body to handle election crimes, Governor Ron DeSantis took the opportunity to take a swipe at the current President. Addressing the so-called woke agenda and reactions in the media to the recent Republican victory in Virginia, DeSantis had this to say:

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Miami Reelects Its Bitcoin-Friendly Mayor - Francis Suarez Declares Victory

Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez - the first-term Cuban-American politician declared his victory less than an hour after polls closed on November 2nd. He has secured his second term as mayor, without any significant challenge from the five other candidates. He had received 78% of the vote at that point.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy