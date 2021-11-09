Trump Hints At Florida's Gov. DeSantis as 2024 Presidential Running Mate - Describing Him as a "Good Man"

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer?

Donald Trump Shutterstock

The relationship between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis seems to be a complex one. In the most recent twist, on November 8 ahead of a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner, former President Trump hinted at DeSantis as a potential running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Referring to the Governor, Trump was complimentary (if a little measured):

"He's a good man, but we have a lot of great people. He's been good"

What's confusing to onlookers, and likely also to DeSantis himself is that Trump's opinion seems to be continually shifting. Over 6-months ago, Trump hinted that he would consider DeSantis as a running mate if he decided to run for another term in the Oval Office:

Trump 2.0?

More recently, many commentators speculated that DeSantis stood a good chance of running for President in his own right, effectively offering voters the same brand of Republican politics but in a more efficient package - Trump version 2.0.

But then, in an apparent bid to kill off any chance of DeSantis competing in the presidential election, Trump stated in October of this year that if he were up against DeSantis in an election, he'd beat him.

As is customary for Trump, he seems determined to keep anyone that he sees as a threat in any way, at arm's length. To revisit the idea of DeSantis as a running mate again so soon, seems confusing at best.

Outside influences

Even more puzzling for DeSantis, has been the recent statement from Trump-loyalist and extreme Republican Roger Stone.

This weekend, Stone threatened that if DeSantis didn't pledge not to run for president in 2024, that he would stand against DeSantis as an independent candidate for Governor to steal a few votes and threaten his chances of re-election.

Trump and DeSantis Shutterstock

Stone tried to imply that his interest was based on a desire to ensure that Floridians elect a governor who is committed to serving his full-term, but it seems more likely that Stone was motivated to clearing a path for Trump to stand for president without DeSantis in competition.

The threat seemed not to bother DeSantis, who declared his candidacy for re-election for governor on November 8, regardless.

Does Trump even matter any more?

A final perspective on the issue - should Ron DeSantis even care if Trump is interested in him or not?

The recent Republican win for governor of Virginia, overturning a Democrat in the process, suggests that Republican candidates might be better off distancing themselves from Trump.

Instead of wheeling in Trump to do his usual performance of using extremist rhetoric to engage his former base, Glen Youngkin's campaign for Virginia instead focused on local political issues - like education and taxes.

It would seem, based on his victory, that suburbanites who abandoned the Republican party during the Trump presidency are won back by such an approach. DeSantis may want to bear this in mind!

What do you think would be best for Florida - a DeSantis presidency, a joint team of Trump and DeSantis, or a complete shift from their own brand of extreme Republican politics? Let me know in the comments section below.