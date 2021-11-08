Rep. Lauren Boebert Shows Off ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Dress at Mar-a-Lago Gala, Trolling Democrat AOC and President Biden

Let's Go Brandon - 'Not just a phrase, a movement'

At a gala dinner held at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on November 4, Republican Representative Lauren Boebert attempted to strike a double-blow for the GOP hardcore.

She wore a red dress, emblazoned with a provocative expression on the back of it - the meme that's become popular in some Republican circles - "Let's Go Brandon".

It appeared to be an attempt to mock and troll Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who wore a similar dress to New York's Met Gala last month, featuring the expression 'Tax the Rich'.

Boebert clearly believed she was striking a blow for the GOP, stating on twitter that "Let's Go Brandon" is more than just a phrase, but rather representative of a movement against President Biden.

Let's Go Brandon

The expression "Let's Go Brandon" has become the go-to insult and expression of Anti-Biden sentiment since a NASCAR reporter in Alabama misheard chants of "[Expletive] Joe Biden" from the crowd which they believed to be in support of driver Brandon Brown.

Since then the expression has been used freely by Republican voters and politicians alike, adopting it as a derogatory expression for President Biden and his administration.

Governor DeSantis References the "Brandon Administration"

Florida's Governor has also proven keen to use the expression in public.

In a speech on November 3rd, discussing his plans to establish a statewide law enforcement body to handle election crimes, Governor Ron DeSantis took the opportunity to take a swipe at the current President using the expression. Addressing the so-called woke agenda and reactions in the media to the recent Republican victory in Virginia, DeSantis had this to say:

“If you look at all the things that are going on, you see Big Tech, you see the corporate media — although they weren’t too happy with Virginia last night... If you look at that. If you look at what’s going on with some of the big corporations with their woke agenda. When you look at the Biden — when you look at the Brandon administration.” - Gov. Ron DeSantis

The Governors speech really made little sense nor did it present a coherent point. But it certainly acted as a convenient means of setting up the joke, which got DeSantis the laughs he was clearly after.

He then led chants of "Let's Go Brandon" at the press conference.

Some might question whether it's entirely appropriate or professional for senior politicians of any party to use the expression, given its origins and what it means. But it seems sadly-symptomatic of the political times and the way that politicians seek to make their points these days.

What do you think about politicians like Boebert and DeSantis using the "Let's Go Brandon" expression so freely and publicly? Let me know in the comments section below.