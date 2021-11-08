University of Florida U-Turn Allows Professors To Testify in Voting Rights Lawsuit – They’re Suing the University Anyway

Toby Hazlewood

New laws could restrict postal voting, preventing another alleged 'Big Steal'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUcDG_0cpsNGdr00
DeSantis and TrumpShutterstock

Earlier in November, the University of Florida banned three of its professors from appearing as paid expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging new voting-rights laws that had been introduced by Governor DeSantis in May of this year.

The ban appeared to be a partisan move of support for the DeSantis laws which favor the Republican Governor as he seeks re-election, and in his presidential campaign if he eventually chose to run.

Following investigations by a task force, it was announced on November 8 that the University has backed down - the professors will be allowed to appear as paid witnesses, challenging the legality of the new laws.

But the U-turn hasn't dampened their resolve and the professors will continue suing the university regardless. The three professors - Daniel A. Smith, Sharon Austin and Michael McDonald - are suing university President Kent Fuchs, Provost Joe Glover and the university’s Board of Trustees, in federal court for violating the First Amendment.

A partisan law in preparation for DeSantis' Presidential campaign?

The controversial law in question - SB 90 - was signed by Governor DeSantis in May 2021. It restricts the use of drop boxes for postal ballots, adds new ID rules, and requires voters to reapply for mail-in ballots more regularly.

Many of the Governors critics see it as a means of him protecting his chances as a potential White House candidate for 2024, given that Florida is a crucial presidential swing state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IT2Ol_0cpsNGdr00
Postal VotePhoto by Tiffany Tertipes on Unsplash

What happens next?

Now that the University has backed down, the three professors will contribute to the legal challenge of SB 90 which may yet be overturned. In the meantime, it remains to be seen whether a DeSantis presidential run will happen or not.

Far-right Republican and Trump-advocate, Roger Stone recently declared that should DeSantis not pledge himself out of the running as a Presidential candidate for 2024, Stone would himself run for Florida Governor as a means of stealing votes and hindering his chances of securing a second term.

All of that is a means of promoting Donald Trump's chances if he should run for President again in 2024. If Trump were to run, SB 90 may once again prove important given his unfounded allegations of the 'Big Steal' of the 2020 election - which was (in his view) enabled by uncontrolled and widespread postal ballots and fraudulent voting.

Meanwhile, the University of Florida may yet regret its actions all the more if the lawsuit being brought against them by the three professors is upheld.

What do you think about the University of Florida choosing to intervene in partisan politics and trying to control its professors as it has? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

A writer, dad and husband sharing his thoughts, wins and losses to help and inspire others.

2997 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida MMA Fighter Loses a Testicle After Training Injury – But Tries To See the Funny Side!

If you've ever watched a UFC fight, you'll understand why the injuries sustained in the octagon can often be serious - but Floridian MMA fighter Christian Lohsen sustained his most recent injury during training, not in an actual fight.

Read full story

Florida Leads the Nation for Prisoners Serving Life Without Any Chance of Parole – Thanks to the ‘Two-Strikes’ Rule

A study reported on November 11 reveals that Florida is leading the nation in the number of prisoners currently incarcerated for life, with zero chance of parole. This is largely due to its two-strikes rule which states that criminals who have already been imprisoned for one crime may receive a life sentence if they reoffend once released - regardless of the crime.

Read full story
155 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Uses COVID Freedoms To Try and Persuade CEO of In-N-Out Burger To Move the Burger Chain to Florida

On November 12, it was reported that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis held a phone call with the CEO of In-N-Out Burger of California, continuing the state's drive to lure the burger chain to move its headquarters to Florida and open outlets in the state. The call with CEO Lynsi Snyder was the latest move by the state's political leaders to bring a company to the state.

Read full story
195 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Shoppers Won’t Be Spending As Much This Holiday Season – Prices Just Keep Going Up

Supply chain issues, inflation and gas prices to blame. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and Thanksgiving and Black Friday are just around the corner - but there are signs that Florida's residents won't be shopping 'til they drop - not this year at least.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

How Did Florida’s New Surgeon General Get His Medical License So Quickly? Questions Are Being Asked

Florida's new Surgeon General, Dr Joseph Ladapo has rarely been out of the headlines since his appointment to the position in September of this year. Most recently, on November 10 it emerged that his Florida medical license which was required before he could take up the role, was processed and approved within just 2 days - the process normally takes up to 6-months to complete.

Read full story
92 comments
Florida State

According to Gov. DeSantis, President Biden Is To Blame for Florida Murder Committed by Immigrant

He believes President's migrant relocation program is at fault. Governor DeSantis in Del Rio, TXFacebook-GovRonDeSantis. On November 10, Governor DeSantis took to Fox News to share his opinion that the recent murder of a Jacksonville man at the hands of Honduran immigrant, Yery Noel Medina Ulloa was President Biden's fault.

Read full story
1994 comments
Orlando, FL

One in Every 100 Homeless Children in the US Now Lives in Orlando Area – Orlando’s Homeless Problem Is Getting Worse

The scale of the homeless problem in Florida, and in Orlando more specifically is well known and has been reported for years. It got a lot worse during the pandemic, but the issue has remained for years.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Will Plead Guilty After Stealing Lectern From Capitol Building During January 6 Insurrection

J6 Insurrectionist Adam JohnsonJohnRMoffitt on Twitter. When Adam Johnson of Southwest Florida took part in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington DC, he must have imagined that the event would trigger outright revolution and lasting change within the USA.

Read full story
28 comments
Florida State

Trump Hints At Florida's Gov. DeSantis as 2024 Presidential Running Mate - Describing Him as a "Good Man"

The relationship between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis seems to be a complex one. In the most recent twist, on November 8 ahead of a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner, former President Trump hinted at DeSantis as a potential running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Read full story

Rep. Lauren Boebert Shows Off ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Dress at Mar-a-Lago Gala, Trolling Democrat AOC and President Biden

Let's Go Brandon - 'Not just a phrase, a movement'. At a gala dinner held at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on November 4, Republican Representative Lauren Boebert attempted to strike a double-blow for the GOP hardcore.

Read full story
Florida State

Roger Stone Threatens To Run for Florida Governor Unless DeSantis Pledges Not To Run Against Trump in 2024

Republican hardliner and long-term Donald Trump ally, Roger Stone said on November 5 that in his view, Ron DeSantis should pledge to run for his full second term as Florida Governor, as he seeks re-election in 2022.

Read full story
290 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Pretended To Be a Teenager While Encouraging Minors To Send Him Explicit Pictures – Jailed for 25 Years

A Florida man has been jailed for 25-years after being found guilty of masquerading as a teenager so that he could encourage minors to send him explicit images of themselves. 45-year-old Dwight Castaldi was sentenced on November 4, and after his 25-years sentence for Federal Child Pornography charges, he will be supervised for life.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

A Lesson for DeSantis From Republican Win in Virginia – Keep Former President Trump at a Distance

Glen Youngkin winning the Virginia Governorship for the Republican party on November 2nd, just a year after President Biden won the state by 10 percentage points, has yielded a valuable lesson for Republican campaigns in future:

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Refers to “The Brandon Administration” During Speech and Then Leads Chants of “Let’s Go Brandon”

During a speech on November 3rd, discussing his plans to establish a statewide law enforcement body to handle election crimes, Governor Ron DeSantis took the opportunity to take a swipe at the current President. Addressing the so-called woke agenda and reactions in the media to the recent Republican victory in Virginia, DeSantis had this to say:

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Miami Reelects Its Bitcoin-Friendly Mayor - Francis Suarez Declares Victory

Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez - the first-term Cuban-American politician declared his victory less than an hour after polls closed on November 2nd. He has secured his second term as mayor, without any significant challenge from the five other candidates. He had received 78% of the vote at that point.

Read full story
Florida State

University of Florida Stops Three Professors From Paid Testimony in Lawsuit Against Governor DeSantis

“It’s Florida under Ron DeSantis’ dystopian, authoritarian regime.” says Democrat. On November 2 it emerged that a task force has been assembled within the University of Florida, investigating whether it may be guilty of violating the First Amendment rights of three of its professors.

Read full story
31 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa Pharmacists Banned by Federal Court for Recklessly Supplying Legal Opioids

The dangers of prescription opioid addiction drives court's decision. A Federal court has ruled that a Tampa pharmacy should be shut down, and that two of its pharmacists should never again prescribe drugs.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

It’s Threatening To Be a Record Year for Panther Road-Kills in Florida – 19 Animals Killed on Roads So Far

Florida's Panthers are a protected species, but it doesn't prevent a significant number of the big cats from being killed each year - 19 of the animals have been killed on Florida's roads already this year. Data collated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, reported on November 1 suggests that being killed on a road accounts for 76% of panther deaths in the state this year.

Read full story
Florida State

Sports-Betting Goes Live in Florida – Online Gambling Is Now Legal Using the Seminoles Sportsbook App

On November 1st, online sports betting became legal in the state of Florida and went live for the first time - the Seminoles’ Hard Rock Sportsbook allows gamblers to download an app and gamble on pro football, Hockey and other sports.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy