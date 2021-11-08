University of Florida U-Turn Allows Professors To Testify in Voting Rights Lawsuit – They’re Suing the University Anyway

New laws could restrict postal voting, preventing another alleged 'Big Steal'

Earlier in November, the University of Florida banned three of its professors from appearing as paid expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging new voting-rights laws that had been introduced by Governor DeSantis in May of this year.

The ban appeared to be a partisan move of support for the DeSantis laws which favor the Republican Governor as he seeks re-election, and in his presidential campaign if he eventually chose to run.

Following investigations by a task force, it was announced on November 8 that the University has backed down - the professors will be allowed to appear as paid witnesses, challenging the legality of the new laws.

But the U-turn hasn't dampened their resolve and the professors will continue suing the university regardless. The three professors - Daniel A. Smith, Sharon Austin and Michael McDonald - are suing university President Kent Fuchs, Provost Joe Glover and the university’s Board of Trustees, in federal court for violating the First Amendment.

A partisan law in preparation for DeSantis' Presidential campaign?

The controversial law in question - SB 90 - was signed by Governor DeSantis in May 2021. It restricts the use of drop boxes for postal ballots, adds new ID rules, and requires voters to reapply for mail-in ballots more regularly.

Many of the Governors critics see it as a means of him protecting his chances as a potential White House candidate for 2024, given that Florida is a crucial presidential swing state.

What happens next?

Now that the University has backed down, the three professors will contribute to the legal challenge of SB 90 which may yet be overturned. In the meantime, it remains to be seen whether a DeSantis presidential run will happen or not.

Far-right Republican and Trump-advocate, Roger Stone recently declared that should DeSantis not pledge himself out of the running as a Presidential candidate for 2024, Stone would himself run for Florida Governor as a means of stealing votes and hindering his chances of securing a second term.

All of that is a means of promoting Donald Trump's chances if he should run for President again in 2024. If Trump were to run, SB 90 may once again prove important given his unfounded allegations of the 'Big Steal' of the 2020 election - which was (in his view) enabled by uncontrolled and widespread postal ballots and fraudulent voting.

Meanwhile, the University of Florida may yet regret its actions all the more if the lawsuit being brought against them by the three professors is upheld.

What do you think about the University of Florida choosing to intervene in partisan politics and trying to control its professors as it has?