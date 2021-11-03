Miami, FL

Miami Reelects Its Bitcoin-Friendly Mayor - Francis Suarez Declares Victory

Toby Hazlewood

It wasn't even close

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w768G_0clQfVE400
VoterPhoto by Manny Becerra on Unsplash

Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez - the first-term Cuban-American politician declared his victory less than an hour after polls closed on November 2nd. He has secured his second term as mayor, without any significant challenge from the five other candidates. He had received 78% of the vote at that point.

Most impressively, the 44-year-old mayor had raised over $5 million in the run up to the campaign and spent far less than that contesting the election.

His popularity amongst voting residents of the city of Miami is clear, based on the strength of his victory. But the mayor is also popular amongst members of the Bitcoin community, and has long been an advocate for technology and ensuring that the city is at the forefront of opportunity.

A Mayor who is active on Twitter

Active on Twitter and well-known in the tech community, Mayor Suarez isn't afraid to engage with business leaders and celebrities who he thinks might be able to benefit the city.

Most recently, when Elon Musk of Tesla tweeted about his intention to establish facilities for technology education in Texas, Mayor Suarez was right there trying to persuade Musk to invest in a school in Miami instead. He has also previously tried to lure Musk to the city with discussions over building tunnels to ease traffic congestion in the city.

More recently, he took to Twitter to reaffirm his commitment to adoption of Bitcoin in the city - stating that he'll take his entire salary in Bitcoin next month:

Earlier this year, Mayor Suarez gave an indication of his commitment to adopting Bitcoin more widely for the city's benefit - announcing that citizens would have the opportunity to pay for services using Bitcoin and that he was investigating using Bitcoin as an investment for some of the city's treasury to protect it against inflation.

He seems to have started a movement and other mayors across the nation have followed suit. Mayor Scott Conger of Jackson, Tennessee declared his city Bitcoin friendly and is keen to encourage Bitcoin mining operations to locate there. The Mayor of Cool Valley, Missouri has pledged to give each of the 1200 residents of his town, $1,000 worth of Bitcoin in the hope of improving their financial positions.

Mayor Suarez has accomplished much more for his residents than promoting the uptake of Bitcoin, but it's nice for a politician to be so forward looking and progressive regarding technology.

Are you pleased that Mayor Suarez has been reelected to serve Miami? Are you interested in the city's adoption of Bitcoin? Let me know in the comments section below.

Toby Hazlewood

