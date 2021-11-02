Sports-Betting Goes Live in Florida – Online Gambling Is Now Legal Using the Seminoles Sportsbook App

Seminoles' Hard Rock Sportsbook open for business

On November 1st, online sports betting became legal in the state of Florida and went live for the first time - the Seminoles’ Hard Rock Sportsbook allows gamblers to download an app and gamble on pro football, Hockey and other sports.

The launch of online Sports betting across Florida follows the agreement of a compact with the Seminole tribe that Governor DeSantis signed in spring of this year. The compact means that Floridians across the state can access the online service legally, since all network traffic from the app is routed back to servers hosted on tribal property.

The move benefits both the Seminole tribe, and also the state of Florida that will receive potentially millions or even billions of dollars in return for allowing the more widespread gambling online and in casinos on tribal land.

The rise of sports betting and gambling

A report published in January 2021 estimates that US sports betting could reach revenues of $3 billion this year. Sports betting has been becoming more prevalent in recent years, and in particular following the COVID-19 pandemic, when the confined atmospheres within casinos meant that gaming corporations had to find new ways of allowing gambling.

In July 2021, the state of Wisconsin signed a similar compact with the Oneida nation which would also allow sports betting in the state.

A Federal Bill banning sports betting was overturned by the US Supreme Court in 2018 and various states including Florida are now embracing sports betting to capitalize on revenue making opportunities.

Sports betting was previously legal in 25 US states. Nevada legalized it in 1949 and was the only state where sports betting was allowed up until 2018. While other states took the opportunity enabled by the Supreme Court ruling in 2018, in a post-COVID world, it now seems like one of the possible routes to salvation for the recovery of casinos and state revenue budgets alike.

A financial opportunity

From a purely financial perspective, the evidence for allowing sports betting seems compelling:

  • Sports betting has mass-market appeal. A study from the American Gaming Association in February 2021 projected that 23.2 million Americans were projected to bet up to $4.3 Billion on the Superbowl. Such events are typically annual one-offs - in the UK, it's estimated that over 12 million people bet on the annual Grand National Horse Race, staking in excess of £250 million each year.
  • Industry research projects an enormous potential market for sports betting. Firm Gambling Compliance suggests that sports betting could account for in excess of $8.1 Billion by 2024.
  • Underground and illegal sports betting could become legitimized. The American Gaming Association estimates that illegal sports betting could account for as much as $150 billion which would significantly inflate the market (and revenue)
  • State Tax revenue from sports betting would be welcome. The Pew Trust found that annual tax revenues received a staggering hit due to the loss of commerce to COVID-19, reporting that total State Tax Revenue was down by $46.4 Billion to June 30th 2020. While sports betting would only contribute a fraction of this deficit, there's still a sense that the additional revenue would be welcome.

It's clear to see why existing casino operators would be drawn to offer sports betting. But like all such opportunities it comes with other complex issues.

Gambling addiction

Gambling is well known to be addictive. In 2020, Wired reported that in the UK during March 2020, the first month of lockdown, virtual sports betting increased by 88 per cent and online poker by 53 per cent compared to March 2019.

The pandemic has affected our mental health and wellbeing generally. But this is made worse for those who've been seduced by online ads from sports betting and gambling sites offering free bets and bonus stakes to those who sign up.

An article in Fortune reports an average lifetime customer value for gaming firms of around $2,000 - such losses would represent a concerning sum for many who've also lost job and income security during the pandemic.

Ethically and economically it makes sense for firms offering sports betting to ensure that their customers don't end up getting themselves into financial trouble as a result of providing new ways for them to gamble. Certainly the individuals have equal responsibility for their own actions too.

It will be interesting to see what the long-term effects are for Florida as Sports betting becomes more widespread!

What do you think about sports betting? Will you be downloading the app and betting on your favorite team? Let me know in the comments section below.

