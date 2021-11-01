Florida Ports Reaffirm Governor DeSantis’ Offer To Assist With Shipping Crisis – Dock and Unload in Florida Instead

Container ships encouraged to dock and unload in Florida instead of Los Angeles

Container Ship Unsplash

The Port Everglades Chief Executive reaffirmed on Nov 1 that Florida is ready to use its 15 cargo ports to alleviate the backlog of container ships waiting to dock and unload in the Port of Los Angeles. Currently, over 100 ships are waiting offshore - up from 70 last month:

In late October, Governor Ron DeSantis made the public offer that Florida is ready and waiting to play its part in easing the supply-chain crisis that is causing shortages of some products for consumers, and in some cases causing prices to rise for various goods and commodities.

Florida is open for business

Speaking to Fox Business, Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels acknowledged that while there are traditional shipping routes between manufacturing centers in China and US Pacific Coast, the expanded Panama Canal and Suez Canal make shipping ports in Florida just as readily accessible. Encouraging a change in mindset within the shipping industry, he had this to say:

"We need to work with the freight forwarders, we need to look at something that has not necessarily been traditional."

He was quick to point out that Florida has 15 ports, 8 of which can handle containers and 5 of these can handle the size of vessels that find themselves currently anchored off the west coast, waiting for the chance to unload. The additional costs of using the Panama or Suez canal to reach Florida would more than offset the costs of time wasted waiting to dock and unload in Florida, or so Mr Daniels contends.

Shortages continue

Meanwhile, as politicians try to find ways of resolving supply chain issues (when they're not using the crisis to score political points), the shortages continue to affect average Americans on the street.

Medical labs are running out of supplies like petri dishes

Restaurants are struggling to obtain adequate supplies of food

A chip shortage is causing car and electronics manufacturers to have to slow or shut-down production.

A Burger King restaurant in Florida even had to disappoint customers after displaying a sign that read “Sorry, no french fries with any order. We have no potatoes.”

The container ships currently stuck off Los Angeles will eventually dock and be unloaded. The problem may then be that there aren't adequate truck drivers to distribute the containers of goods onwards to their final destinations.

The supply-chain crisis then, doesn't look to be going away any time soon, even if more ships start to sail for Florida from Asia.

How is the supply chain crisis affecting you? What are the most unusual things you've discovered are short in stores? Let me know in the comments section below.