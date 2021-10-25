Missouri Mayor Pledges $1,000 in Bitcoin to Each Household in His Town

Toby Hazlewood

Mayor of Cool Valley believes Bitcoin is the future of money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BU2ek_0cbhTBaR00
Bitcoin Piggy BankShutterstock

Mayor Jayson Stewart - is not what you'd describe as your typical politician. The 1,500 residents of his town are served by a Mayor who is unconventional in many of his views although it seems like he has their best interests at heart.

In September 2020 he was the second Missouri Mayor to pardon municipal marijuana offenders. In recent weeks he's also taken a bold stance regarding Bitcoin - a cryptocurrency that he believes stands for the American ideals of freedom and liberty.

He has pledged to gift $1,000 in Bitcoin to every household in his town.

Following the lead of El Salvador

Many have made comparisons between Mayor Stewart's plan and recent events in the country of El Salvador.

On September 7th of this year, El Salvador became the first country in the world to formally accept Bitcoin as legal tender (alongside the US Dollar). In a nation where an estimated 70% of citizens are unbanked (meaning they don't have access to a bank account or basic banking facilities), the move was seen as a step towards allowing everyone within the country to be able to send and receive money digitally, regardless.

Citizens of the country are able to hold Bitcoin and use it to send and receive funds around the world via a wallet app on their smartphones which almost all citizens do actually have.

To kick start the project, each person was gifted $30 worth of Bitcoin by the government. That Bitcoin has fluctuated in value since, but as at October 24th that $30 would be worth around $39.60 - over a 30% increase.

While many critics of Bitcoin (and cryptocurrency more generally) are keen to point out that its value tends to fluctuate wildly both up and down, it demonstrates the enormous potential that holders of Bitcoin can experience. Those who are willing to hold it for the long term may experience radical increases in value - particularly appealing for those who were given it in the first place!

It can be spent too

While it seems clear that Mayor Stewart hopes the gift of Bitcoin to residents of his town will be a means of them building wealth for the future by holding onto it, it can be spent just like a normal currency.

Merchants can easily accept it by using their own digital wallet on a smartphone, or it can be converted to conventional currency on a crypto exchange or by using online services like PayPal. In this way, those residents of Cool Valley who need or want to spend their Bitcoin could easily do so.

In El Salvador, merchants across the nation were able to accept Bitcoin in payment for goods, including at their local Starbucks:

Freedom, hope and optimism

Mayor Stewart seems more focused though on the bigger picture regarding Bitcoin, and why he wants to introduce his citizens to it. In a recent interview with Bitcoin Magazine, he had this to say:

“There’s a certain level of hope and optimism that I get from bitcoin. Bitcoin is fundamentally American. It is the most American thing. Our government is built on freedom and personal liberty, and rights and self-sovereignty, and all of the things that bitcoin really is. I think it’s a natural marriage that bitcoin in America will thrive.” - Mayor Jayson Stewart of Cool Valley, Missouri

He has won himself a lot of admiration in the Bitcoin community and it seems likely that residents of his town will be grateful too, even if they choose to cash-in their free Bitcoin immediately!

What do you think about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency? Do you think it has a role to play in our future, or do you have a different view? Let me know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

A writer, dad and husband sharing his thoughts, wins and losses to help and inspire others.

2138 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

It’s Threatening To Be a Record Year for Panther Road-Kills in Florida – 19 Animals Killed on Roads So Far

Florida's Panthers are a protected species, but it doesn't prevent a significant number of the big cats from being killed each year - 19 of the animals have been killed on Florida's roads already this year. Data collated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, reported on November 1 suggests that being killed on a road accounts for 76% of panther deaths in the state this year.

Read full story
Florida State

Sports-Betting Goes Live in Florida – Online Gambling Is Now Legal Using the Seminoles Sportsbook App

On November 1st, online sports betting became legal in the state of Florida and went live for the first time - the Seminoles’ Hard Rock Sportsbook allows gamblers to download an app and gamble on pro football, Hockey and other sports.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's Homeless Population Now Includes More Seniors than Ever Before

Increased housing costs blamed for the rise in senior homelessness. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the cost of living for everyone. Part of this is down to disrupted supply chains that have reduced supplies of some goods, and increased the cost of what's available.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Florida Ports Reaffirm Governor DeSantis’ Offer To Assist With Shipping Crisis – Dock and Unload in Florida Instead

Container ships encouraged to dock and unload in Florida instead of Los Angeles. The Port Everglades Chief Executive reaffirmed on Nov 1 that Florida is ready to use its 15 cargo ports to alleviate the backlog of container ships waiting to dock and unload in the Port of Los Angeles. Currently, over 100 ships are waiting offshore - up from 70 last month:

Read full story
125 comments
Florida State

Florida Mom Banned From Volunteering After School Board Learns That She Has an OnlyFans Page

A Florida mom, Victoria Triece has announced she'll be suing the Orange County school district for $1 million after having been banned from volunteering at her young sons' school. The reason behind the ban? It was discovered that she has a page on the content subscription website, OnlyFans - where subscribers can access explicit content that she creates.

Read full story
101 comments
California State

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Appeals to In-N-Out Burger To Leave California and Move to the Sunshine State

The restaurant chain refuses to enforce COVID regulations. In-N-Out BurgerKevin Lanceplaine on Unsplash. On October 28th, Florida's Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis contacted the CEO of famed Californian burger restaurant chain, In-N-Out Burger, suggesting that they relocate to Florida. The offer has been extended in the wake of multiple In-N-Out restaurants being forced to shut down for not abiding by the state's COVID vaccine checking policy.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Florida Judge Rules That Being President Didn’t Excuse Donald Trump From Following Twitter’s Rules

In July of this year, former President Donald Trump announced he would be launching a class-action suit against various social media platforms that had de-platformed him in the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection at The Capitol.

Read full story
54 comments
Florida State

SpaceX Astronauts Arrive in Florida Ahead of Halloween Launch

On October 26th a group of four astronauts arrived at Kennedy Space Center, Florida ready for the next SpaceX mission. On October 31st at 2.21am the quartet will head into space, bound for the International Space Station.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Man Faces Wire-Fraud Charge After Spending $57,000 Pandemic Relief Loan on a Pokemon Card

Money obtained using false information used for private investment. It has come to light that a Georgia resident - Vinath Oudomsine - paid $57,000 for a Pokemon card, using money received in a pandemic relief loan to keep his business running. He's now facing charges of wire fraud after the purchase came to light.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Allegedly Shot His Neighbor After Their Cat Wandered Into His Yard

He had a history of threatening neighbors with his gun. Police incident tapePhoto by David von Diemar on Unsplash. A Florida man was arrested and charged with second-degree homicide this week, after shooting one of his neighbors twice with a .22 rifle.

Read full story
Broward County, FL

Broward County Schools Fight Back At Chaos Caused by TikTok Challenge

Since students returned to the classroom after the summer, many teachers have witnessed mayhem, often including violence and vandalism - seemingly prompted by the TikTok school challenge.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Surgeon General Refuses To Wear a Mask While Visiting a State Senator Diagnosed With Cancer

Insensitive given the Governor's wife is also suffering the same disease?. Since being appointed as Florida's new Surgeon General, it's quite clear where Dr Joseph Ladapo's priorities sit. Since Governor DeSantis gave him the job - with a $362,000 salary that exceeds his predecessor's by $123,000 - he has gone to lengths to reinforce the Governor's stance on COVID-19.

Read full story
168 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana Teenager’s Beating of a Disabled Teacher May Have Been Prompted by TikTok “Smack a Teacher” Challenge

Social media can be blamed for many things, and Covington Police have speculated that a recent TikTok school challenge may be behind the recent attack on a 64-year-old disabled teacher in the classroom at Covington High School.

Read full story
5 comments

Fox News Hosts Admit the Network Has Vaccine, Testing and Mask Requirements – While Slamming Companies That Do the Same

As businesses across the USA reopen, most are trying to balance employee welfare and safety with the ongoing risk of breakthrough COVID cases. Many businesses are mandating that employees get vaccinated as a means of reducing the risk of further outbreaks and business closures.

Read full story

Prices Are Rising For Used Trucks, Bacon and Apples in the USA - Life Is Getting More Expensive For Americans

Study shows that inflation and supply chain issues are to blame. New data reported by Statista.com on October 20 has shown that many things the average American relies upon are going up in price - drastically. This is largely thanks to inflation and the lasting effects of COVID-19 upon the economy.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Appoints New Surgeon General Who'll Be Paid $123,000 More Than His Predecessor

$362,000 per year to promote the Governor's agenda. It has emerged that the new Florida Surgeon General, Dr Joseph Ladapo - recently appointed by Governor DeSantis - will be paid a total salary of $362,000 per year. That is more than $123,000 than was paid to his predecessor, Scott Rivkees.

Read full story
133 comments

Police K-9 Handler Rescues Child From Burning Building - His Heroics Are Caught on Body Camera

K-9 Handler, Deputy Marcus DawsonFlagler County Sheriffs Department. For some members of the law enforcement community and the nation's first responders, 'Hero' seems a woefully inadequate term. This is certainly the case for K-9 Handler Marcus Dawson of the Flager County Sheriff's Department.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston College Student Killed in Road Rage Shooting Over Minor Collision - Another Gun in the Wrong Hands

Handgun firingPhoto by Tsvetoslav Hristov on Unsplash. On Friday October 15th, a 20-Year-Old college student - Humphrey Magwira - was shot and killed after causing an accidental collision. The shooter, 19-year-old Ramon Vasquez got out of his car and shot Magwira in the incident before fleeing the scene. He was captured on Saturday morning by officers from Fort Bend Sheriff's Department.

Read full story
2 comments

Amtrak Train from Fort Worth Strikes a Truck That Had Become Stranded on a Railway Crossing

A stunned onlooker captured the moment an Amtrak train hit a semi truck that had grounded out on a level crossing on October 15th. The incident occurred in Thackerville near the border between Texas and Oklahoma - fortunately nobody was killed and only four passengers aboard the train were injured.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy