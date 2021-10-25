Missouri Mayor Pledges $1,000 in Bitcoin to Each Household in His Town

Mayor of Cool Valley believes Bitcoin is the future of money

Bitcoin Piggy Bank Shutterstock

Mayor Jayson Stewart - is not what you'd describe as your typical politician. The 1,500 residents of his town are served by a Mayor who is unconventional in many of his views although it seems like he has their best interests at heart.

In September 2020 he was the second Missouri Mayor to pardon municipal marijuana offenders. In recent weeks he's also taken a bold stance regarding Bitcoin - a cryptocurrency that he believes stands for the American ideals of freedom and liberty.

He has pledged to gift $1,000 in Bitcoin to every household in his town.

Following the lead of El Salvador

Many have made comparisons between Mayor Stewart's plan and recent events in the country of El Salvador.

On September 7th of this year, El Salvador became the first country in the world to formally accept Bitcoin as legal tender (alongside the US Dollar). In a nation where an estimated 70% of citizens are unbanked (meaning they don't have access to a bank account or basic banking facilities), the move was seen as a step towards allowing everyone within the country to be able to send and receive money digitally, regardless.

Citizens of the country are able to hold Bitcoin and use it to send and receive funds around the world via a wallet app on their smartphones which almost all citizens do actually have.

To kick start the project, each person was gifted $30 worth of Bitcoin by the government. That Bitcoin has fluctuated in value since, but as at October 24th that $30 would be worth around $39.60 - over a 30% increase.

While many critics of Bitcoin (and cryptocurrency more generally) are keen to point out that its value tends to fluctuate wildly both up and down, it demonstrates the enormous potential that holders of Bitcoin can experience. Those who are willing to hold it for the long term may experience radical increases in value - particularly appealing for those who were given it in the first place!

It can be spent too

While it seems clear that Mayor Stewart hopes the gift of Bitcoin to residents of his town will be a means of them building wealth for the future by holding onto it, it can be spent just like a normal currency.

Merchants can easily accept it by using their own digital wallet on a smartphone, or it can be converted to conventional currency on a crypto exchange or by using online services like PayPal. In this way, those residents of Cool Valley who need or want to spend their Bitcoin could easily do so.

In El Salvador, merchants across the nation were able to accept Bitcoin in payment for goods, including at their local Starbucks:

Freedom, hope and optimism

Mayor Stewart seems more focused though on the bigger picture regarding Bitcoin, and why he wants to introduce his citizens to it. In a recent interview with Bitcoin Magazine, he had this to say:

“There’s a certain level of hope and optimism that I get from bitcoin. Bitcoin is fundamentally American. It is the most American thing. Our government is built on freedom and personal liberty, and rights and self-sovereignty, and all of the things that bitcoin really is. I think it’s a natural marriage that bitcoin in America will thrive.” - Mayor Jayson Stewart of Cool Valley, Missouri

He has won himself a lot of admiration in the Bitcoin community and it seems likely that residents of his town will be grateful too, even if they choose to cash-in their free Bitcoin immediately!

What do you think about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency? Do you think it has a role to play in our future, or do you have a different view? Let me know in the comments section below.