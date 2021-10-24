Florida Man Allegedly Shot His Neighbor After Their Cat Wandered Into His Yard

Toby Hazlewood

He had a history of threatening neighbors with his gun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0INO_0cb0RocY00
Police incident tapePhoto by David von Diemar on Unsplash

A Florida man was arrested and charged with second-degree homicide this week, after shooting one of his neighbors twice with a .22 rifle.

Clifton Anthony Bliss Jr. was apprehended by Marion County Sheriffs after the altercation which started when the victims cat had wandered onto Mr Bliss' property. He

The victim has been identified as James Arland Taylor Jr.

Mr Taylor had pleaded with Mr Bliss, not to shoot the cat, but he didn't expect that his neighbour would actually turn the gun on him, before shooting him twice. Mr Taylor died of his injuries.

A history of threats

According to others in the neighborhood, Mr Bliss had a history of threatening those who lived nearby. He was variously described as a "troublemaker" and a "hot head". Armed with his gun he had threatened people over their pets in the past.

While Mr Bliss reportedly phoned his wife and told her that Mr Taylor had assaulted him prior to the shooting, the police don't believe his account. In a written report of the incident, Cpl. J. Lightle of the Sheriffs Department recorded that Mr Bliss was known to "instigate fights with members of the community."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDXwB_0cb0RocY00
Clifton Anthony Bliss JrMarion County Sheriffs Department

Ongoing gun-crime in Florida

The tragic shooting is just the latest in a number of similar crimes in Florida. Earlier this month, 23-old Sonja Stahl was shot and killed in Ocala after a man opened fire on a gun that she was inside - in the midst of an altercation involving another man and a woman.

In Florida as a whole, there have been 4 deaths and 13 injuries related to guns in the month of October so far. It's a tragic number, even if somewhat low compared to states like Texas that have seen 11 deaths and 11 injuries due to guns.

The cause of the crime in the case of the shooting involving Clifton Anthony Bliss Jr is what makes this crime so senseless though. Many who are more in favor of gun-control measures will point to this as a reason why guns shouldn't be so widely and easily available in the state.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

A writer, dad and husband sharing his thoughts, wins and losses to help and inspire others.

2138 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

It’s Threatening To Be a Record Year for Panther Road-Kills in Florida – 19 Animals Killed on Roads So Far

Florida's Panthers are a protected species, but it doesn't prevent a significant number of the big cats from being killed each year - 19 of the animals have been killed on Florida's roads already this year. Data collated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, reported on November 1 suggests that being killed on a road accounts for 76% of panther deaths in the state this year.

Read full story
Florida State

Sports-Betting Goes Live in Florida – Online Gambling Is Now Legal Using the Seminoles Sportsbook App

On November 1st, online sports betting became legal in the state of Florida and went live for the first time - the Seminoles’ Hard Rock Sportsbook allows gamblers to download an app and gamble on pro football, Hockey and other sports.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's Homeless Population Now Includes More Seniors than Ever Before

Increased housing costs blamed for the rise in senior homelessness. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the cost of living for everyone. Part of this is down to disrupted supply chains that have reduced supplies of some goods, and increased the cost of what's available.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Florida Ports Reaffirm Governor DeSantis’ Offer To Assist With Shipping Crisis – Dock and Unload in Florida Instead

Container ships encouraged to dock and unload in Florida instead of Los Angeles. The Port Everglades Chief Executive reaffirmed on Nov 1 that Florida is ready to use its 15 cargo ports to alleviate the backlog of container ships waiting to dock and unload in the Port of Los Angeles. Currently, over 100 ships are waiting offshore - up from 70 last month:

Read full story
125 comments
Florida State

Florida Mom Banned From Volunteering After School Board Learns That She Has an OnlyFans Page

A Florida mom, Victoria Triece has announced she'll be suing the Orange County school district for $1 million after having been banned from volunteering at her young sons' school. The reason behind the ban? It was discovered that she has a page on the content subscription website, OnlyFans - where subscribers can access explicit content that she creates.

Read full story
101 comments
California State

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Appeals to In-N-Out Burger To Leave California and Move to the Sunshine State

The restaurant chain refuses to enforce COVID regulations. In-N-Out BurgerKevin Lanceplaine on Unsplash. On October 28th, Florida's Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis contacted the CEO of famed Californian burger restaurant chain, In-N-Out Burger, suggesting that they relocate to Florida. The offer has been extended in the wake of multiple In-N-Out restaurants being forced to shut down for not abiding by the state's COVID vaccine checking policy.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Florida Judge Rules That Being President Didn’t Excuse Donald Trump From Following Twitter’s Rules

In July of this year, former President Donald Trump announced he would be launching a class-action suit against various social media platforms that had de-platformed him in the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection at The Capitol.

Read full story
54 comments
Florida State

SpaceX Astronauts Arrive in Florida Ahead of Halloween Launch

On October 26th a group of four astronauts arrived at Kennedy Space Center, Florida ready for the next SpaceX mission. On October 31st at 2.21am the quartet will head into space, bound for the International Space Station.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Man Faces Wire-Fraud Charge After Spending $57,000 Pandemic Relief Loan on a Pokemon Card

Money obtained using false information used for private investment. It has come to light that a Georgia resident - Vinath Oudomsine - paid $57,000 for a Pokemon card, using money received in a pandemic relief loan to keep his business running. He's now facing charges of wire fraud after the purchase came to light.

Read full story
2 comments
Missouri State

Missouri Mayor Pledges $1,000 in Bitcoin to Each Household in His Town

Mayor of Cool Valley believes Bitcoin is the future of money. Mayor Jayson Stewart - is not what you'd describe as your typical politician. The 1,500 residents of his town are served by a Mayor who is unconventional in many of his views although it seems like he has their best interests at heart.

Read full story
1 comments
Broward County, FL

Broward County Schools Fight Back At Chaos Caused by TikTok Challenge

Since students returned to the classroom after the summer, many teachers have witnessed mayhem, often including violence and vandalism - seemingly prompted by the TikTok school challenge.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Surgeon General Refuses To Wear a Mask While Visiting a State Senator Diagnosed With Cancer

Insensitive given the Governor's wife is also suffering the same disease?. Since being appointed as Florida's new Surgeon General, it's quite clear where Dr Joseph Ladapo's priorities sit. Since Governor DeSantis gave him the job - with a $362,000 salary that exceeds his predecessor's by $123,000 - he has gone to lengths to reinforce the Governor's stance on COVID-19.

Read full story
168 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana Teenager’s Beating of a Disabled Teacher May Have Been Prompted by TikTok “Smack a Teacher” Challenge

Social media can be blamed for many things, and Covington Police have speculated that a recent TikTok school challenge may be behind the recent attack on a 64-year-old disabled teacher in the classroom at Covington High School.

Read full story
5 comments

Fox News Hosts Admit the Network Has Vaccine, Testing and Mask Requirements – While Slamming Companies That Do the Same

As businesses across the USA reopen, most are trying to balance employee welfare and safety with the ongoing risk of breakthrough COVID cases. Many businesses are mandating that employees get vaccinated as a means of reducing the risk of further outbreaks and business closures.

Read full story

Prices Are Rising For Used Trucks, Bacon and Apples in the USA - Life Is Getting More Expensive For Americans

Study shows that inflation and supply chain issues are to blame. New data reported by Statista.com on October 20 has shown that many things the average American relies upon are going up in price - drastically. This is largely thanks to inflation and the lasting effects of COVID-19 upon the economy.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Appoints New Surgeon General Who'll Be Paid $123,000 More Than His Predecessor

$362,000 per year to promote the Governor's agenda. It has emerged that the new Florida Surgeon General, Dr Joseph Ladapo - recently appointed by Governor DeSantis - will be paid a total salary of $362,000 per year. That is more than $123,000 than was paid to his predecessor, Scott Rivkees.

Read full story
133 comments

Police K-9 Handler Rescues Child From Burning Building - His Heroics Are Caught on Body Camera

K-9 Handler, Deputy Marcus DawsonFlagler County Sheriffs Department. For some members of the law enforcement community and the nation's first responders, 'Hero' seems a woefully inadequate term. This is certainly the case for K-9 Handler Marcus Dawson of the Flager County Sheriff's Department.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston College Student Killed in Road Rage Shooting Over Minor Collision - Another Gun in the Wrong Hands

Handgun firingPhoto by Tsvetoslav Hristov on Unsplash. On Friday October 15th, a 20-Year-Old college student - Humphrey Magwira - was shot and killed after causing an accidental collision. The shooter, 19-year-old Ramon Vasquez got out of his car and shot Magwira in the incident before fleeing the scene. He was captured on Saturday morning by officers from Fort Bend Sheriff's Department.

Read full story
2 comments

Amtrak Train from Fort Worth Strikes a Truck That Had Become Stranded on a Railway Crossing

A stunned onlooker captured the moment an Amtrak train hit a semi truck that had grounded out on a level crossing on October 15th. The incident occurred in Thackerville near the border between Texas and Oklahoma - fortunately nobody was killed and only four passengers aboard the train were injured.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy