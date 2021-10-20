Police K-9 Handler Rescues Child From Burning Building - His Heroics Are Caught on Body Camera

Deputy from Flagler County is a hero

K-9 Handler, Deputy Marcus Dawson Flagler County Sheriffs Department

For some members of the law enforcement community and the nation's first responders, 'Hero' seems a woefully inadequate term. This is certainly the case for K-9 Handler Marcus Dawson of the Flager County Sheriff's Department.

On Sunday October 17, Deputy Dawson risked his own life to rush into a burning building and rescue a 3-year-old boy who was hiding beneath a blanket to avoid the smoke and flames. His heroic rescue was captured on his body camera and footage has since gone viral on YouTube.

Officer Dawson had been first on the scene at the home in Palm Coast, where a fire had started in the kitchen. He tried to shout instructions to anyone who might be inside the burning home, but couldn't attract any attention. He then decided to risk his own life by entering the burning building where he discovered the 3-year-old boy hiding.

After carrying the child to safety he was checked over by paramedics at the scene who declared him fit and well.

Proud of his bravery and commitment

Speaking after the incident, Sheriff Rick Staly had this to say:

“Without DFC Dawson immediately running toward danger, even without a safety respirator, this could have been a much different outcome. This child was hiding in fear of the fire and smoke watching a cartoon on his phone when, thankfully, DFC Dawson’s training in emergency response allowed him to find this child and safely rescue him. This was a dangerous situation and we are very proud of DFC Dawson’s bravery and commitment to serving this community and saving a life.”

Words of gratitude alone seem inadequate for Officer Dawson's heroism, but there seems to be another way that thanks can be extended indirectly. Flagler County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit have been nominated to receive a $25,000 grant - those who want to recognize his act of personal bravery might consider putting in a vote on the aftermath.com website (free of charge) to help boost Flagler County's chances of winning!