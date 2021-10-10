North Carolina Lottery Winner Admits He’d Forgotten That He Bought a Ticket!

But he's now significantly richer

A North Carolina man who rarely plays the lottery has just discovered his ticket won a share of the September 29 Cash 5 Jackpot - after taxes and withholdings he's $138k richer!

Franklinville mechanic Greg Warren said he bought the ticket on a whim while filling up with gas. He then forgot he'd even bought the ticket. When he eventually remembered and checked the ticket on October 4 he discovered he'd won half of a $391,870 jackpot, splitting it with another player in the state.

Lucky North Carolinians

Greg Warren is the latest in a line of notable lottery winners within the state. In September this year, Terry Splawn of Concord, NC won his third large prize (of $100k) from a scratch-off ticket bought at his local mini-market.

Mr Splawn had previously won prizes of $1 million twice before in April 2017 and March 2019, on tickets purchased at the same store. His incredible luck seems surprising, but that's the way luck goes - often completely random!

A life-changing win?

It's unfortunately common that lottery winners tend to spend their new-found wealth almost as quickly as it came to them. A study carried out by MIT found that Lottery winners are more likely to declare bankruptcy within three to five years than the average American. It may just be that more modest, but life-changing wins are preferable and easier for the winner to manage, than multi-million dollar prizes.

As far as what Warren intends to do with his winnings, he had this to say:

"I think I'm going into business for myself mowing yards, I've got a 14-year-old son and I wanna get a business started so that he'll have something to do when he graduates from high school."

His plan seems like a good one!

What would you do if you won the lottery? How would you use your new fund riches? Let me know in the comments section below.

