Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, Texas Features in Top 5 Places to Live in the USA

Toby Hazlewood

And Frisco and Round Rock Also feature in Top 50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnN3y_0c4V2yLY00
Texas FlagUnsplash

A recent survey of the 50 best places to live in the USA published by Money magazine has featured three Texas towns, placing Flower Mound at number 4 overall. Frisco hit number 19 and Round Rock featured at number 25. Texans will be proud to note that the survey limits each state to three places within the Top 50 meaning Texas is definitely one of the most desirable places to live compared to other states.

The independent survey which has been carried out annually since 1987 considered cities and towns with populations ranging from 25,000 up to 500,000 and published its results last week. It takes into account multiple factors that make a place desirable for Americans to live there, including:

  • Cost of Living
  • Economic opportunity
  • Diversity
  • Education
  • Fun (aka amenities)
  • Health & safety
  • Housing market
  • Income & personal finances
  • Quality of life

Flower Mound clearly scores high across the board!

No surprise for Flower Mound

The news will come as little surprise to the residents of Flower Mound who take great pride in their little town of 79,000 Texans. It benefits from a community organization focused on making the town a better place, as well as being in close proximity to nearby Dallas and DFW airport - the best of both worlds!

Initiatives like the 'All Together Flower Mound' community group bring together diverse representatives from the community to engender a spirit of togetherness and involvement. The findings of the Money magazine survey attest to the effects of this.

The Town of Flower Mound operates 54 public parks and recreation facilities, and its residents appreciate such facilities and take pride in them.

The mural at Gerault Park is one way that residents have been able to demonstrate their pride in Flower Park:

Frisco is also used to such plaudits

Frisco too is accustomed to being recognized as a desirable place to live. A recent survey carried out by personal finance website WalletHub has revealed that five of the top six most desirable places to buy a home are in Texas, with the city of Frisco topping the list.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was pleased to share the news on Twitter - presumably as it gave him a welcome opportunity to spread some positive news for a change, unrelated to the state's ongoing battle with spiking Covid-19 cases and the ongoing crisis at the border with Mexico:

In 2018 Frisco was also named as the best place to live in all of the USA in a survey conducted by Money Magazine. That survey also noted the city's exceptional opportunities in terms of real estate, jobs and high quality schools.

The 2018 survey by Money Magazine also recognized Frisco as a city with strong ties to sport. As home to the state's beloved Cowboys football team the connection is obvious. In more recent times, the Professional Golf Association (PGA) has affirmed its commitment to relocate headquarters from Palm Beach, Florida. $500 million is being spent in creating the Omni PGA course as part of their presence.

Great news for Texas

At this point the only worry for residents of Flower Mound, Frisco and Round Rock might be the survey drawing others to live in those towns, pushing up property prices and putting more pressure on amenities!

Well done Flower Mound!

Published by

A writer, dad and husband sharing his thoughts, wins and losses to help and inspire others.

1224 followers

