Designer of AOC's 'Tax The Rich' Dress Accused of Dodging Taxes in Multiple States

Toby Hazlewood

Shouldn't she walk the talk?

AOC tries on her dress

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended the Met Gala last week in an eye-catching dress - emblazoned with 'Tax The Rich' on the back of it, many had questions to ask - like whether it was an appropriate sentiment for an event where attendees had paid $35,000 to be there.

But it has since come to light that the Democrat Representative for New York may have chosen poorly in terms of the designer providing her dress - it is alleged that designer Aurora James's company owes over $100,000 in unpaid taxes and furthermore, that interns at the company haven't been paid either.

Conflicting messages?

Hypocrisy and double standards

Most of the issues center on James's parent company - Cultural Brokerage Agency - which has unpaid tax debts in multiple states including lapsed open tax warrants in New York. The fact that these exist demonstrates the disdain with which James seems to hold her obligations to pay tax in spite of her apparent wealth.

It also raises the question over whether she should be chosen as the designer by AOC who, as a well-known democratic-socialist seems intent on taxing the wealthy as a means of restoring equality in the USA. Did she hope to prick the consciences of the mega-rich who'd been paid to attend the flagship event?

AOC wants to tax the rich and restore equality

When she was running as presidential nominee for the Democrats in 2019, AOC made her intentions quite clear in regard to proposed taxation. She floated the idea of a wealth tax that would top out at 70 percent for the wealthiest in the nation.

Her proposals were intended more as a means of restoring equality to the nation rather than particularly as a means of generating revenue for the government - nonetheless they were viewed as extreme. Even Bernie Sanders' plans to fund medicare topped out at a 52 percent tax rate.

Few would disagree that the richest in America should be taxed more heavily as a means of restoring equality, considering that wealthy corporations such as Amazon and those who lead them including Jeff Bezos - are proud to pay minimal tax. A recent survey showed that the richest Americans including Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett paid taxes at a rate equivalent to just 3.4% on income of $401 Billion in recent years.

Politicians like AOC may feel justified in addressing this inequality, but perhaps they should choose their allies a little more carefully - to include those who actually pay their way too?

What do you think about AOC having chosen the Met Gala as the place to spread her views on taxation? Let me know in the comments section below.

