Three People Shot at Pennsylvania Baby Shower After Argument Over Gifts Escalates

What should have been a happy event - a baby shower - turned sour this weekend after three guests at the event were shot following an argument over who should transport the gifts back home.

Police were called to the event on September 19, being held at Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department after reports of an active shooter within the hall.

Upon investigation, police were quick to report that it wasn't an active shooter event, but rather a family argument that had escalated after one member of the family drew a semi-automatic 9mm pistol and shot three other people - a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy.

Police arrested 25-year-old Isiah Hampton, the alleged shooter and it is currently thought that all three of the victims will survive. Hampton is thought to be the father of the soon-to-arrive baby and has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one of recklessly endangering another person.

A need for more gun control?

In the state of Pennsylvania gun laws operate at the state level on a "Shall Issue" policy. This allows guns to be owned by those over the age of 21 without permits. Concealed carry permits can also be obtained by application. It's unclear whether the shooter at Kinloch Fire Hall held his handgun legally or not. Whether it's appropriate to have brandished the firearm at a baby shower? The answer seems to be emphatically NO.

The extent of gun crime in Pennsylvania is serious - in September so far there have been 35 killed and 13 injured due to guns. This number is dwarfed by states like Texas which now allow constitutional carry - essentially permit-less open carry and which saw the same number of gun-related deaths in the first 6 days of the month. But it still emphasizes the danger presented by guns when they're placed in the wrong hands.

It seems unlikely nonetheless that events such as this shooting at a baby shower will have any effect on gun restrictions in Pennsylvania or across the wider USA. It indicates though that second amendment rights that many Americans are keen to point to as a means of preserving their right to bear arms are regularly abused by those who handle and use guns with flagrant disregard for the law or respect for their fellow humans.

Do you think that guns should be more tightly controlled in states like Pennsylvania? Let me know in the comments section below.

