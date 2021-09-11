AT&T donated to Republican Texas anti-abortion laws while celebrating "Women's Equality Day"

Toby Hazlewood

Are we willing to accept such double standards from corporations (and politicians)?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3OLs_0bruSJQw00
Pro-Choice ProtesterShutterstock

A report from the website 'Popular Information', reported by the Houston Chronicle on September 8 shows that AT&T is amongst the corporate donors that sponsored Texan lawmakers bringing in the state's new abortion ban. The news comes just days after the telecoms giant held its annual 'Women's Equality Day' on August 26.

The irony.

The new law, which has been described by the United Nations as 'sex discrimination at its worst' took effect in September after Texas Governor Greg Abbott proposed the bill in May of this year. It prevents women from choosing to have a pregnancy aborted after around 6-weeks - when a fetal heartbeat can first be detected. Under the law, women are now denied the choice over whether a pregnancy should be carried to term, regardless of whether it results from incest or rape, or threatens the child or the mother's health.

Governor Abbott's solution to this? To supposedly do what nobody has ever managed to do before, and eliminate rapists making rape a thing of the past. Quite how this would be achieved is anyone's guess. It has drawn criticism on social media and in news outlets alike:

In addition to robbing women of choice, residents of the state are now incentivized to seek a bounty for turning in those who assist pregnant women in getting an abortion. The $10,000 bounty can be collected by filing a lawsuit.

What about corporate responsibility?

The Houston Chronicle reports that AT&T is one of biggest sponsors of those who've pushed through Texas' abortion ban, also known as SB 8. AT&T has donated $301,000 to the sponsors of SB 8 since 2018.

Other corporate donors to the sponsors of SB 8 include Charter Communications ($313,000), USAA ($152,000), Farmers Insurance ($120,000) and General Motors which donated $72,750 amongst many others according to data from the Texas Ethics Commission.

It begs the question whether each of these corporations (many of which make a good public show of being concerned over women's equality and women's rights) would actually be willing to advertise publicly their stance on specific issues such as abortion. How many of their customers and employees might be repulsed by association if they knew?

The President is cracking down

There may yet be hope for women in Texas (and other hardcore Republican-ruled states that have expressed a desire to follow the lead of Texas in introducing similar laws). On September 9 the Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Texas for its new abortion laws which he described as 'clearly unconstitutional'.

Those who are in favor of individual choice (as Texas has chosen to describe itself when referring to whether Texans should wear masks or get vaccinated, or for that matter to carry firearms without any training or registration) will hope that the Federal lawsuit succeeds in overturning the law and giving women the freedom of choice over their own bodies.

The corporations, like AT&T who've effectively sponsored these laws via their political donations may yet face a public relations challenge in distancing themselves from such unpopular legislation.

What do you think about the new laws in Texas? Do you believe that corporations have a responsibility to be consistent and considered in how corporate donations are made? Let me know in the comments section below.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 31

Published by

A writer, dad and husband sharing his thoughts, wins and losses to help and inspire others.

1171 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

American bakeries suffer from soybean oil shortage thanks to Biden's biofuel initiative - donut prices may go up!

The global pandemic put a pressure on supply chains across the globe. Commodity prices in the US for things like timber have soared in recent years, in part due to the effects of the shutdowns of 2020 which affected supply, and also as demand has increased.

Read full story

AMC Cinemas announces plans to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from its customers

On Wednesday September 15, New York based AMC Cinemas announced plans to accept payment from customers using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by the end of 2021. The company's CEO Adam Aron had this to say on Twitter:

Read full story
Texas State

Mayor of Portland explores ways of objecting to Texas anti-abortion Laws - But boycott of Texas is walked back

Just days after Texas announced its controversial new laws that effectively withdrew abortion rights for women and incentivized Texans to inform on those who enable abortions, the Mayor of Portland, Oregon took a stance.

Read full story
4 comments

NFT mania is real - Has the bubble burst or is the time now right to get involved?

NFTs - the use of blockchain technology for creating art and collectables, is experiencing a kind of mania right now. Reuters reported that NFT sales surged to $2.5 Billion in the first half of 2021. Throughout this year the media has been filled with stories of high profile, high value sales of NFTs, and reports of celebrities, media figures and high profile investors who’ve jumped onto the NFT bandwagon.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami woman pleads guilty after threatening to kill VP Kamala Harris - She now faces 5-years in jail

Vice President Kamala HarrisThe Circus on SHOWTIME, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. In April this year, Miami nurse Niviane Petit Phelps was arrested by Secret Service agents after she initiated an online campaign of hatred and threats towards Vice President Kamala Harris.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Ohio taxpayers face $230,000 bill for sending police officers to Texas to assist with Mexico border crisis

In the summer of 2021, Ohio was one of a number of Republican-led states that responded to a call from Governors Abbott of Texas and Ducey of Arizona, in providing assistance with the Mexican border crisis. Ducey and Abbott wrote to other state governors appealing for help, and many - including Ohio - heeded their call.

Read full story
18 comments
Texas State

Texas law tackles social media censorship; protecting rights to post misinformation, Holocaust denial and hate

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott has just signed a law tackling social media censorship in the state. In a video announcing the law, he tried to portray it as a matter of freedom of speech which he claims is "under attack".

Read full story
Arkansas State

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton Vents About the Vetting of Afghan Evacuees and Whether They’ll “Accept Our Way of Life”

The end of an uncharacteristic show of humanity and compassion. The emergency evacuation of American citizens and allies of the US from Afghanistan before the deadline of August 31 was an unsettling and testing for all involved.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

35 Gun-Related Deaths in Texas During First 6 Days Since Constitutional Carry Laws Introduced

It's approaching one week since constitutional carry laws were restored in Texas on September 1 with the introduction of permit-less carry of handguns throughout the state. The law change allows those who are legally permitted to own a handgun, to carry it either openly or concealed - without a permit or training.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Governor Hochul Extends Renter Protection for Citizens and Businesses in New York Until January 2022

On September 2, New York's Democrat Governor took decisive action to protect the interests of citizens and businesses who may have been fearful of making rent - she signed a law extending the moratorium on evictions until January 15 2022.

Read full story
4 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Emergency Rooms Backed Up With Ivermectin Overdoses As COVID Patients Experiment With Unproven Treatment

Gunshot victims struggling to access treatment thanks to deluge of overdoses. It was revealed on September 4 that emergency rooms across Oklahoma are being deluged with patients who have overdosed on Ivermectin - an anti-parasitic medication usually given to horses. People are taking the drug, and subsequently overdosing after unproven rumors that it could offer an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

15 Miami-Dade School Staffers Have Died From COVID-19 Since Schools Reopened – Could This Have Been Prevented?

Will this convince Governor DeSantis allow schools to implement preventative measures?. It was reported on September 3 that in the previous 10 days, 15 school staffers in Miami-Dade county have sadly died from COVID-19, including one teacher of more than 30 years - Abe Coleman.

Read full story
Florida State

DeSantis Continues To Push Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19 – Why Push Treatment Instead of Prevention?

When it comes to COVID-19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis seems more intent on pushing the monoclonal antibody treatment for those suffering from the virus rather than promoting ways that Florida's citizens can avoid catching it - vaccines and masks.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

As Florida Struggles with Delta Variant of COVID-19, a New Variant is Emerging That Could be More Vaccine Resistant

Few would argue that Florida has suffered badly at the hands of COVID-19. CDC data reported by the New York Times confirms that as at September 2 a total of 45,909 Floridians have died from COVID-19.

Read full story
50 comments
Michigan State

Federal Judge Orders Punishment for Pro-Trump Lawyers Who Filed ‘Frivolous’ Election Fraud Lawsuits in Michigan

Consequences ordered for lawyers who filed 'The Kraken' lawsuit on behalf of Trump. The consequences are now sinking in for nine lawyers of former President Donald Trump who filed lawsuits alleging election fraud and called for decertification of President Biden's win in Michigan during the 2020 election.

Read full story
65 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Spokesperson Confirms $5,000 Fines for Businesses That Request Proof of COVID-19 Vaccines

A spokesperson for Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed on Wednesday that $5,000 fines will be issued from September 16 to any businesses found to be screening customers on the basis of whether they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

Read full story

Oregon Trucking Association Pressures Government For Faster US Visas for Truck Drivers To Overcome Labor Shortages

The USA has been struggling for a long time to meet demand for truck drivers who are so vital in distributing goods across the country. The shortage was compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic which has highlighted just how frail global supply chains are and how significant can be the impacts when they are disrupted.

Read full story
23 comments

Forgiveness — Letting Go for You, not for Them.

Why cling on to the things that are making you unhappy?. “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”. There are a few attributes that hold immense power over the quality of our lives.

Read full story
27 comments
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County School Board Defies Governor DeSantis and Votes in Favor of Mask Mandates As Pupils Return to School

On September 1 school board members of Volusia County, FL voted in favor of mandating masks for staff and students returning to school on September 7. The school board is acting in defiance of Governor DeSantis who in August issued an executive order prohibiting mask mandates in the state. The board seems to see the wisdom in taking all precautions possible as the state continues to see cases of Covid-19 surge throughout Florida and the southern states.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy