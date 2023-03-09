How Daylight Saving Times Affect Us and Why We Still Change the Clocks Photo by Photo by KoolShooters

Spring forward or fall back, which is it? And why are we still messing with time?

Sunday, March 12th, we will once again be moving the hands on our clocks forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time. For many, the past months' shorter days and longer nights make the idea of more daylight a welcome relief.

But do we really get an extra hour of daylight? After all, it has to come from somewhere. A day has 24 hours, no matter how we spread it out. Not 23 or 25 depending on the time of year.

Moving the clocks forward gives us more daylight during the evening, but our mornings will be darker for longer. We don't get more daylight. The amount of sunlight has nothing to do with our clocks and everything to do with the tilt of the Earth.

Why do we have daylight savings time?

In 1907, an Englishman named William Willet published "The Waste of Daylight.” promoting the adoption of "summer time." However, it wasn't till after his death that his idea came to fruition. In 1916, Germany first enacted Daylight Saving Time (DST) during World War 1 as a way to conserve energy.

The United States adopted the policy in 1918 and repealed it just a year later after an uproar from the agricultural community. But some communities continued the practice. It was again instituted during WWII and repealed when the war ended.

The "do we, don't we" of daylight saving time created chaos for travelers and businesses alike. While nationally, it had been repealed, more and more cities and counties were setting their versions of DST. Businesses rejoiced as patrons used the extra evening to conduct business, shop, and enjoy recreational activities.

In 1966, the Uniform Time Act was adopted, standardizing DST; however, states could remain on Standard Time if they chose. Today only two states do not follow DST, Hawaii and Arizona.

Is Daylight Saving Time a good or a bad thing for our health?

Those who oppose DST

Every time the day rolls around to change the clocks forward or back, the argument against DST resurfaces. Proponents on both sides cite possible severe consequences regarding DST.

The American Heart Association cites a study that pointed to a 24 percent increase risk of heart attacks on the Monday after moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring. Other studies have demonstrated how the one-hour time change interrupts our natural circadian rhythm causing many experts to resist the idea of DST in any form.

A growing number of sleep experts say moving our clocks forward in the spring is ruining our health. Studies over the last 25 years have shown the one-hour change disrupts body rhythm that is guided by the Earth's rotation, adding fuel to the debate over whether having Daylight Saving Time in any form is a good idea.

According to Dr. Elizabeth Klerman, a professor of neurology, "Your body clock stays with (natural) light, not with the clock on your wall.

The Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine states,

The acute alterations in timing due to transitions to and from DST contribute to misalignment between the circadian biological clock and the light/dark cycle (or photoperiod), resulting in not only acute personal disruptions, but significant public health and safety risks

The Congressional Report, a report provided to members of Congress, demonstrates an insignificant benefit or detriment to DST regarding transportation, tourism, and safety.

Regardless of the multiple studies indicating physical complications from DST, support continues to grow for making it permanent. (meaning we would not be changing our clocks back in the fall.)

Support of Daylight Saving Time

Supporters believe the longer daylight hours encourage evening activities, resulting in increased business revenues, tourism, social time, and reduced crime. A study by JP Morgan Chase demonstrates economic benefits.

Many also believe the increased darkness in the fall and winter can lead to depression. But this is often attributed to the relationship of the Earth to the sun in the winter months resulting in less sun exposure.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has introduced The Sunshine Protection Act to make DST permanent throughout the country. If passed, this legislation would take effect in the fall of 2023 and remove the twice-a-year clocks changing. The Senate has shown unanimous support but still has to face the House for a vote. A fact sheet has been released by The American Academy of Sleep Medicine explaining the effects of the time change.

Do we or don't we change the clocks?

While the answer remains elusive for fall, we are moving our clocks forward on March 12th. You will lose an hour of sleep and feel like you have jet lag. But on the good side, the sun will be shining after dinner, and you now have no excuse not to get outside and enjoy the evening. But first, you must convince your kids it is still their bedtime even though it is still daylight out. Good luck with that one.

Please tell me in the comments how you feel about changing the clocks twice a year.