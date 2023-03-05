Look at the Hidden Gems We Found in Ohio: Stunning Waterfalls Just Waiting for You to Discover

Ohio waterfalls Photo by Canva (created by author)

Ohio is home to many magnificent waterfalls throughout the state. Millions of years of glaciers, seas, and rivers have sculped the bedrock into flat lands, mountains and valleys, yielding more than 300 breathtaking waterfalls of all sizes and shapes scattered throughout the state.

The Cuyahoga National Park(CNVP) alone boasts over 100 falls, most in the park's northern portion. However, not all are mapped or available by trail. Hocking Hills State Park is also home to many stunning falls. But that's not all. Ohio has waterfalls in other regions.

Typically the falls are at their best in the spring as melting snow fuels the cascades. Although we had little snow this winter, spring rains also bring life to the falls, and some falls are worth visiting any time of the year after a rainy day.

The varied topography of Ohio provides all sizes and shapes of falls. Whether you prefer tall, stately falls with a direct drop or gentle-sloping ones with different plateaus or wide thunderous falls; there is something for everyone.

Many waterfalls require a hike to get up close, and some are only a few steps from a parking lot. Whether you are a seasoned hiker or prefer easier terrain, a waterfall awaits you to discover it.

Let's venture into just a few of Ohio's magnificent waterfalls

Big Spring Hollow Falls is off the beaten path in the rock climbing/rappelling area of Hocking Hills. At 120', Big Spring is the tallest waterfall in the state.

is off the beaten path in the rock climbing/rappelling area of Hocking Hills. At 120', Big Spring is the tallest waterfall in the state. Big Lyons Falls has a dramatic 80' drop, and nearby is Little Lyons Falls. They both drop into the Clear Fork Gorge and can be found in Mohican State Park. A two-mile loop begins at the covered bridge, and the cascades are best viewed after rainfall.

has a dramatic 80' drop, and nearby is Little Lyons Falls. They both drop into the Clear Fork Gorge and can be found in Mohican State Park. A two-mile loop begins at the covered bridge, and the cascades are best viewed after rainfall. Blue Hen Falls , located in the CNVP, offers something for everyone. You can take a short half-mile walk to it or be more adventurous and take an eight or four-mile round-trip hike.

, located in the CNVP, offers something for everyone. You can take a short half-mile walk to it or be more adventurous and take an eight or four-mile round-trip hike. Brandy Falls is considered by many consider to be the most majestic of Ohio's waterfalls. She stands 65' tall and is accessible from a scenic route or a short path leading you to steps to the falls.

is considered by many consider to be the most majestic of Ohio's waterfalls. She stands 65' tall and is accessible from a scenic route or a short path leading you to steps to the falls. Bridal Veil Falls is located in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is at most a quarter-mile walk from your car. Once you see it, you will understand how it got its name.

is located in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is at most a quarter-mile walk from your car. Once you see it, you will understand how it got its name. Cedar Falls is considered by many believe to be the most beautiful and is situated in Hocking hills. A short half-mile hike will lead you to this popular site.

is considered by many believe to be the most beautiful and is situated in Hocking hills. A short half-mile hike will lead you to this popular site. Charleston Falls is an impressive waterfall in Southwestern, Ohio, boasting over 40' in the 416-acre Charleston Falls Preserve.

is an impressive waterfall in Southwestern, Ohio, boasting over 40' in the 416-acre Charleston Falls Preserve. Indian Run Falls in Dublin (Southwestern Ohio) once belonged to the Wyandot tribe. There is an observation platform, bridge, and scenic trails around the falls.

in Dublin (Southwestern Ohio) once belonged to the Wyandot tribe. There is an observation platform, bridge, and scenic trails around the falls. Paine Falls is part of Lake Metroparks in Painesville. The water ripples over terraced rock with a quick drop part way down. It is 25' tall and about 85' wide at its base. Just a few minutes from the parking lot, it is easily accessible by a staircase.

is part of Lake Metroparks in Painesville. The water ripples over terraced rock with a quick drop part way down. It is 25' tall and about 85' wide at its base. Just a few minutes from the parking lot, it is easily accessible by a staircase. The Amphitheater Waterfall puts on a display in western Ohio at the Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve. As you hike the gorge, thundering water lets you know you are near.

puts on a display in western Ohio at the Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve. As you hike the gorge, thundering water lets you know you are near. Whispering Falls , also calls Hocking Hills home is a gentle, delicate cascade similar to the famous Ash Cave Falls.

Heading out in search of the falls

This list is only a handful of the many scenic vistas waiting for you to visit. Whatever part of the state you want to explore, it is essential to be prepared.

Wear appropriate footwear and clothing when adventuring out on the trails this spring. A 60-degree day can be drastically colder when hiking through rock caverns and dense trees. You will likely still run into icy patches and slick surfaces, and in some instances, you may have to cross over creeks that don't exist during the summer months. A walking stick, waterproof footwear, and layering will make your adventure more enjoyable.

Ohio's natural beauty is on display all year round. But heading out after a good rainfall is often the best time if you are searching for breathtaking waterfalls. Don't forget your camera!