Everything You Need to Know to Have Fun Sled Riding in Northeast Ohio

Sledding in Northeast Ohio Photo by Kari Fulmek (Pexels)

Winter has finally arrived here in Northeast Ohio, and there is no better way to enjoy a good snowfall than to go careening down a hill at breakneck speed on your favorite sled!

The history of sledding crosses continents and time as man found many practical uses for sleds, from hauling supplies across the Arctic to an army in 103 BC that used their shields as sleds to cross the Alps. But the Flexible Flyer sled in 1860 began a tradition still popular today as kids of all ages raced to the nearest hill with their sturdy wooden sled with runners and patented steering.

And who can forget the iconic saucer sled Clark Griswold tore down the mountain in Christmas Vacation? However, I highly discourage using a lubricant to increase your speed!

Although today's sleds mimic the engineering of the past in many ways, there have been some new designs.

Types of popular sleds available today

Flexible Flyers: The tradition remains popular, and today's models follow the same design. The flyers are rugged and can be steered, but they are heavy.

Inflatable Snow Tubes: With their cushiony feel, they absorb a lot of the impacts, and if you can hang on, you probably will get some good air time while careening downhill. They come in a variety of sizes and styles.

Saucer Sleds: These round concoctions come in metal and plastic and are lightweight and easy to transport.

Snow Scooters: This type of sled resembles a snowboard with a handle. It is the only type meant for the rider to be standing. The scooters often have bendable handles making them easy to carry.

Dogsleds: Also known as kicksleds, this type of sled has a person standing at the back with handles and a place for a rider or supplies to sit up front.

Toboggans: A flat long wooden sled with a curved front, believed to be an invention of the Inuits. Tobogganing gained popularity in Canada in the 1800s.

Plastic sleds: These sleds come in various sizes, shapes, and colors. They are often inexpensive, easy to carry, and popular with kids.

Where to go sledding in Northeast Ohio

So grab your sled, pack a hot cocoa thermos, and head out to play in the snow. Every town, big and small, boasts the fastest, steepest, and best sled-riding hills. But since that is a lot of ground to cover, I have listed some highlights from around the area.

Punderson State Park, located in Geauga County, has a lighted hill with a tow rope and a sports chalet.

Lake Metroparks offers four different slopes to accommodate varying ages and skill levels. Each offers pavilions nearby with fireplaces and wood supplied by rangers.

My childhood favorite, Silver Park in Stark County, has multiple hills with varying inclines. The steepest has steps to help you get back up to the top. I wish they had those when I went sled riding there as a kid. When the hill was especially slippery, we would use the edges where there was brush to help us get back up the hill. But it was so worth it!

Finding that perfect hill for sled riding. Photo by Ian Gao (unsplash) on Unsplash

Cain Park boasts an exciting sledding hill conveniently located in Cleveland Heights.

The Cleveland Metroparks offer a variety of locations for different skill levels. Engle Road sled riding hill is the perfect place for beginners. Barrett sledding hill in the Rocky River Reservation has a 200-foot slope.

Mill Stream Run Reservation in Strongsville provides a toboggan run of refrigerated chutes stretching 700 feet. Enjoy the tallest and fastest chutes in Ohio with or without snow through February, weather permitting. This winter tradition has been thrilling riders since 1967.

Let's go tubing!

If you prefer tubing, Ohio has you covered. Polar Blast Tubing at Boston Mills Brandywine has multiple tubing lanes reached with the ease of a conveyor for all ages. Tubes are provided.

Travel a little south to Mansfield to Snow Trails. Enjoy glow tubing with the hillside lit with LED lights, guaranteed to brighten your winter season.

Snow tubing on a winter day Photo by Sergey Platonov (Pexels)

At Fun Times Fun Park, an hour southeast of Cleveland, tubing soars to a new level with Glo Tubing, a Mega Slide Tube Racer. Experience tubing with synthetic ice and an artificial hill. There is no need to wait for the snow to fall.

Whether you are old school and prefer the traditional flexible flyer on a local hill or find the thrill of tubing after dark down a hill with a kaleidoscope of colors irresistible, there is a place for you. Nearly every town has that illustrious hill where memories and reputations are made. So grab your sled, and let's get out and have some fun.

Please share your favorite sled riding hills and stories in the comments.