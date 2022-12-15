The History of How Christmas Cookies Have Become a Treasured Holiday Traditions

The joy of making Christmas cookies Photo by Anna Shvets (Pexels)

Have you ever wondered why everyone is baking Christmas cookies?

The history of Christmas cookies can be traced back to the Middle Ages. Trade routes between the East and West opened, bringing spices and exotic fruits to those who had never known such delight. They were pretty expensive and reserved just for special occasions. The German monks are often credited with making the first weihnachtsplätzchen, a sweet bread using the new spices and fruits to celebrate the religious seasons. Today, weihnachtsplätzchen is a broadly used name for German Christmas biscuits or cookies.

According to Food Timeline, many believed the closest cookie resembling modern-day ones dates to 14th century Paris and were little wafers.

How did cookies come to be part of Christmas Traditions?

Before the spread of Christianity, Solstice celebrations often involving food took place. These first “cookies” were not sweet or soft and were called biscuits. However, in the fourth century, as Christianity became more widespread, the birth of Jesus replaced the winter solstice, and the celebrations continued.

In the 1600s, the Dutch introduced koekje (Dutch for cookie) to the new world. But it wasn’t till 1796 that the first American cookbook had a recipe called Christmas cookery. The recipe warned that the cookies would be hard and dry and must be stored in an earthen pot or cellar for a few months to soften.

Christmas has long been a time of giving gifts, but in the past, gifts were often homemade. Cookies were a common present to offer family and friends and were usually made well before the holiday.

Why do children leave cookies for Santa?

The custom of leaving treats for Santa dates back to St Nicholas. He was a third-century Bishop who was admired for his kindness to children. December 6th became known as St Nicholas Day; children would put out food for him on this night. This custom became popular during the depression to encourage generosity.

Putting out Christmas cookies for Santa Photo by Myriam Zilles on Unsplash

Today children all over the world leave out cookies for Santa. One popular choice is the cutout sugar cookies. The Dutch and the Germans were the first to introduce cookie cutters to Americans.

Most popular Christmas cookies today

Sugar cookies : Introduced by the Moravian Protestant setters from Germany and are a favorite of kids and grownups alike.

: Introduced by the Moravian Protestant setters from Germany and are a favorite of kids and grownups alike. Snickerdoodles : These cinnamon delights hail from the English, Scottish, and Dutch

: These cinnamon delights hail from the English, Scottish, and Dutch Spritz Cookies: A buttery cookie pushed through a press in assorted shapes from Scandinavian countries.

A buttery cookie pushed through a press in assorted shapes from Scandinavian countries. Gingerbread Men: A 16th-century spice cookie credited to Queen Elizabeth.

A 16th-century spice cookie credited to Queen Elizabeth. Pizzelles: An Italian waffle cookie traditionally flavored with anise.

An Italian waffle cookie traditionally flavored with anise. Thumbprints: A buttery shortbread Swedish cookie filled with jam.

A buttery shortbread Swedish cookie filled with jam. Linzer Cookies: An Austria shortbread pastry topped with fruit preserves and sliced nuts.

Making cookies is one of the best holiday traditions, and it is even better when it's a cookie-baking party. There is nothing crazier or more enjoyable than making cookies with kids! It is a perfect opportunity to share customs, and kids love making sweet treats.

Baking Christmas cookies with kids and family. Photo by Author

Whether your cookies are sweet, tart, prize-worthy, or messy, the important thing to remember is that cookies are meant for celebration and sharing. Enjoy Christmas cookies with those you love. After all, love is the essential ingredient.